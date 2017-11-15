Best of San Diego 2017: People | Joshua White

× Expand Photo by Vito Distefano

Who is he? White is a jazz pianist, political artist and composer, not to mention one of the hardest working musicians in San Diego.

Why did we pick him? He’s an accomplished fixture in San Diego’s jazz music scene—having worked with locals such as Gilbert Castellanos and Charles McPherson as well as Christian McBride and Anthony Wilson—and in recent years launched the (((Codes))) series of concerts, intertwining jazz music with spoken word performances and poetry incorporating the experiences of Black Americans.

In his own words: “I had been studying European classical music, but I began to feel that it wasn’t reflective of who I was. At 17 or 18, I began to seek out the contributions of African-Americans in music, and I discovered that improvisational aspect—music commonly known as jazz… With ((Codes)), we play many types of things... there’s poetry and spoken-word performances with more of a political approach, reflecting the plight of Black folks, injustice, socioeconomic situations and police brutality.”

What’s next? White just released his new album 13 Short Stories, which—true to its title—features 13 original compositions performed with his band, featuring saxophonist Josh Jackson, bassist Dean Hulett and drummer Jonathan Pinson. On Nov. 24, White will play a record release show for the album at Dizzy’s. joshuawhitemusic.com