Best of San Diego 2017: People | Monica Mendoza

Who is she? Mendoza is the woman behind the bicultural music project, Grrrl Independent Ladies. She is also a musician in bands such as Le Ra, Strange Phases and the Mexican ska group, Tijuana No.

Why did we pick her? Grrrl Independent Ladies books and documents shows with female musicians all over Southern California and Tijuana. Mendoza’s goal is to empower women musicians on both sides of the border and promote their bands in a male-dominated music industry. Mendoza’s schedule is hectic with Grrrl events and band practice, but her passion for helping other musical women keeps her going.

In her own words: “I do it because I want to to make a difference in the community. I want to have a platform for women because I didn’t have that platform.”

What’s next? Mendoza is attempting to increase Grrrl Independent Ladies’ presence throughout Southern California. She’s been booking more shows in Los Angeles with L.A.-based promoters such as A Diamond Productions and Play Like A Girl. She’s also continuing her Blonde Bar residency on the third Sunday of every month, as well as 99 Red Balloons, a separate night that features female DJs spinning records. She’ll use Grrrl’s’ influence to promote Le Ra’s new album and might try this with other bands as well. “I don’t think that I would turn [Grrrl] into a record label, but I will support any band who would like to release a record.”