Best of San Diego 2017: People | Nick Lesley

× Expand Photo by Carlitos Galvan

Who is he? Lesley is the executive director of SPACE TIME, production manager at San Diego Art Institute, and performer with experimental bands Necking and Die Mißbildungen Des Menschen.

Why did we pick him? With SPACE TIME—the art collective he started with his wife, Alexis Negron—Lesley helps to bridge the separate worlds of experimental music and visual art with immersive live performances that feature various disciplines and mediums. He’s also been known to make some righteous noise in his own bands.

In his own words: “When we started SPACE TIME, there was a lot happening in the experimental music scene, but we didn’t see a lot of multimedia art happening connected to that. So the idea was to combine music, visual arts and performance art. We wanted to show the kind of events here that you might see in New York. No matter where we ended up, we would have done this.”

What’s next? Along with Negron, Lissa Corona and Marina Grize, Lesley also recently co-founded the art collective Nah Nah. Together, they recently presented a two-week exhibition of work by artist Sondra Perry at Helmuth Projects, the opening reception of which featured musical performances by Paul Metzger, John Saint Pelvyn and Scott Nielsen, Lesley’s bandmate in DMDM.