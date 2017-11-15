Best of San Diego 2017: People | Skyler McCurine

× Expand Photo by Amy Bjornson

Who is she?: Skyler McCurine is a writer, storyteller, stylist and entrepreneur.

Why did we pick her? Over the past year, we’ve witnessed McCurine repeatedly wow audiences at So Say We All’s VAMP readings with her hilarious, powerful and raw storytelling— a skill that she’s been honing since childhood. “I was 10 years old,” she says, “[And] I wrote a sonnet to James Van Der Beek comparing his hair to fields of wheat.” But wordsmithing is just part of her talent: McCurine is also the founder of Le Red Balloon, a stylist company that strives to break boundaries in the workplace by changing the look of leadership away from the “pale, male and stale.”

In her own words: “My work is to help my wonderful butterfly queens and butterfly kings reclaim their power in voice, body, presence and person so they can boldly walk into any room they choose to own and lead.”

What’s next? Among the many projects McCurine has on the horizon, she’s developing a podcast for Voice of San Diego called Melanin’ in the City. Additionally, she’s producing So Say We All’s forthcoming Southeast Stories project.