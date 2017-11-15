Best of San Diego 2017: People | Stephen Kurpinsky

× Expand Photo by Jim Sullivan

Who is he? Kurpinsky is the head bartender and spirits director at George’s at the Cove and Level2 in La Jolla (1250 Prospect St.).

Why did we pick him? He was recently named president of the San Diego Bartenders Guild (SDBG) and consulted on the cocktail menu for the Nortico speakeasy in Tijuana. Still, the Bay Area native says Level2 is one of his proudest accomplishments. After a few years of begging the owner, Kurpinsky opened the ocean view, craft-centric cocktail bar in 2016, which has provided La Jolla with a much-needed late-night option. “I think they saw I had the necessary chops on both sides,” Kurpinsky says. “I was a great bartender, but that I was also a businessman and knew what it took to make it successful.”

In his own words: “What we’re doing in La Jolla is trying to spread that goodwill of cocktails where it doesn’t have to be in a dingy bar, but it can also be nice and where you don’t have to know someone to get in.”

What’s next? Kurpinsky wants to offer more cocktail making classes from the SDBG. The ultimate goal is to open his own bar, but for now, he’s rolling out a new cocktail menu at Level2 in December that will include the recipes in a cookbook. havejiggerswilltravel.com