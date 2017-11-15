Best of San Diego 2017: People | Tomi Adeyemi

× Expand Photo by Elena Seibert

Who is she? A writing coach and writer living in San Diego.

Why did we pick her? At 23, Adeyemi sold her first fantasy/young adult novel, Children of Blood and Bone, to industry giant Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group. Then Fox 2000 made a preemptive acquisition of the film rights. Each deal rocked the status quo and is reportedly in the seven-figure range. The West African-inspired novel, the first in a trilogy, deals in themes of power and race and features inspiring characters of color. “I’ve [made] two amazing best friends in San Diego through writing, and the young adult author community is very active,” Adeyemi says. “It helps to have a wonderful local independent bookstore like Mysterious Galaxy because they create an even bigger community.”

In her own words: “I used to tell people I was a teacher because I taught writing through my blog and that was easier than explaining I was a writer whose work they couldn’t access until I got a publishing deal. Now, I can easily say, and explain, that I’m an author.”

What’s next? Children of Blood and Bone will be out March 6 with a book tour to follow. After, she’ll get to writing the next installment in her trilogy.