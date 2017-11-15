Best of San Diego 2017: People | Will Gustwiller

Who is he? The chef and founder at Eclipse Chocolate Bar and Bistro in South Park.

Why did we pick him? Gustwiller competed on an episode of Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games, a show where contestants take on culinary challenges relying on ingredients from a grocery store. He won the competition, and came back with $16,000. “The competition sort of unfolded in just the right way to match what I was able to do,” he said. “The show is wacky, and it’s fun and stressful. It’s a bigger deal than I thought it was.”

In his own words: “I went to SDSU for my masters in art. I never thought it would become anything like this... then I realized that this hobby is so much like making artwork. But it’s more approachable. Art can be alienating in a sense, but everyone can have an opinion on food.”

What’s next? Gustwiller is excited about Eclipse’s upcoming charitable efforts, a fundraiser/giveaway event for Mama’s Kitchen. Patrons who help raise money will have the chance to enter a giveaway with lots of sweet prizes. “I think it’s a pretty good, all-inclusive charity that is really intimate for this area of San Diego,” he said. “So hopefully that’ll be a good finale for our year.”