People of the Year 2018: Allison Justice

Allison Justice

Who is she?

Allison Justice is the vice president of Cultivation at El Cajon-based OutCo, the first licensed medical cannabis dispensary in the county that today includes indoor growing and research capabilities.

Why did we pick her?

Considering recreational cannabis became legal in California on Jan.1, 2018, the need for high quality research in the industry has never been more important. A graduate of Clemson University, where she received a Ph.D. in Plant and Environmental Science, Justice oversees OutCo’s cultivation, research and newly launched Full Spectrum CBD project in her native South Carolina. In recognition of her expertise, she was recently appointed to the California Industrial Hemp Advisory Board through May 2020.

In her own words:

“I love having the chance to care for plants—it’s been an integral part of my life for as long as I can remember.”

What’s next?

Working in the cannabis industries in both California and South Carolina, Justice is developing a variety of cannabis research projects. These include the optimization of drying and curing, the influence of light levels on yield, pathogen mitigation, and decreasing water usage by the alteration of growing medium. She is also leading the charge to legalize industrial hemp production in California.