People of the Year 2018: Alysha Stehly

× Expand Photo by courtesy of Vesper Vineyards Alysha Stehly

Who is she?

Alysha Stehly is a fourth generation farmer who is one half of the brains and bodies of Vesper Vineyards, as well as the winemaker for Stehelon Vineyards.

Why did we pick her?

Agriculture is a tough business in San Diego but Stehly and her husband, Chris Broomell, who are also parents to a one-year-old son, are doing it right. Together, they are at the helm of 10-year-old Vesper Vineyards, which makes low-intervention wines from San Diego County grapes. She is also the winemaker at Stehelon Vineyards, a venture owned by members of her own family. Along with Jack Simon Vineyards, the three wineries recently opened Sans V, an Escondido tasting room. Stehly also teaches viticulture and enology at Mira Costa College.

In her own words:

“There are great vineyard and winery projects happening in San Diego. I am excited to see them grow and push the boundaries of what San Diego vineyards and winemaking can do, while having fun raising our son and showing him the world.”

Whats next?

Stehly has one goal for her various businesses: to keep pushing San Diego vineyards and winemaking.