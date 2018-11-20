People of the Year 2018: Candace Moon

× Expand Photo by Earnie Grafton Candace L. Moon

Who is she?

Known as “The Craft Beer Attorney,” Candace Moon is on the Board of Directors for the San Diego Brewers Guild, as well as an advisory board member and instructor for the SDSU Business of Craft Beer Certificate program. She’s also an instructor at UCSD Extension, co-founder of the non-profit Craft Beer Attorney Coalition and co-author of Brew Law 101: California Edition.

Why did we pick her?

Last year, Moon became a partner at Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP, enabling her to expand her work with craft breweries outside of California. Earlier this year, she was named a California Super Lawyer Rising Star for 2018 and she continues to be an active member of the Pink Boots Society, an educational group supporting the efforts of women beer professionals.

In her own words:

“I help craft breweries understand the laws and regulations they need to know to open and operate compliantly–so I’m equal parts fun police and den mother, basically. A local client told me yesterday that I was the Wendy of the Beer Neverland.”

What’s next?

Moon plans to continue to grow her brewery practice, as well as offer legal services to other craft beverage businesses like spirits, cider, kombucha, sake and more.