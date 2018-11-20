People of the Year 2018: Daniella Benitez

× Expand Photo by Kimberly Mufferi Daniela Marie Benitez

Who is she?

Daniella Benitez works with Build a Miracle, a nonprofit that builds homes for families in Mexico. She is also a board member of Kidbox’s Kids Board of Directors, a subscription clothing box company.

Why did we pick her?

The teen always wanted to help those in need, so she decided to raise $16,000 on her own to build a home for a family in Tijuana. She founded the Build a Miracle (BAM) club at her school in an effort to encourage other students to become involved in philanthropic work. At the last build, Benitez also handed out $10,000 worth of clothes donated by Kidbox to children in Tijuana. “When they start crying and are so happy and excited for the new chapter in their lives, I know my work is done,” says Benitez.

In her own words:

“This entire journey has had a positive ripple effect with so many kids I’ve met and I’m so glad I’ve been able to inspire so many kids to help.”

What’s next?

Benitez plans to raise another $16,000 for another house in Tijuana but she also hopes that one day she can build a house for those in need in the U.S.