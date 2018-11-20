People of the Year 2018: Hannah Shaw

× Expand Photo by Andrew Marttila Hannah Shaw

Who is she?

Hannah Shaw is a kitten rescuer and humane educator focused on saving neonatal and orphan kittens. A newcomer to San Diego, Shaw educates cat lovers on kitten rescue nationwide as the Kitten Lady and rescues kittens with her new, local nonprofit, Orphan Kitten Club.

Why did we pick her?

Shaw is highly regarded for her humane work, and has become a go-to resource for kitten care. Kittens are one of the most euthanized populations in U.S., Shaw says, because shelters often lack specialized resources for their care. Through workshops, her viral social media following, consulting services and more, Shaw teaches animal lovers how to save tiny felines. She’s been awarded the 2017 Advocate of the Year award by CatCon Worldwide, featured on Animal Planet’s My Cat From Hell and profiled in publications like Cosmopolitan, The Dodo and People.

In her own words:

Shaw’s favorite things to do are her educational workshops. “I really feel very grateful to have an audience online that will not just double click tap photos because they like them, but will actually come out when I visit a local shelter,” says Shaw. “I’m able to help turn cat lovers into cat advocates.”