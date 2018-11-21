People of the Year 2018: Jill Steeves

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jill Steeves Jill Steeves

Who is she?

Jill Steeves is a former homeless citizen and community director with Wakeland Apartments.

Why did we pick her?

After being homeless for 10 years and struggling with alcoholism, Steeves was able to get back on her feet with the help of Father Joe’s Villages and has since dedicated herself to working in property management for permanent supportive housing. She has been with Wakeland Apartments for seven years and she oversees a property with 60 senior residents who were formerly homeless or at risk of homelessness. “Being homeless, I was totally hopeless and once I reached out for help I was able to receive it,” says Steeves. She was recently nominated for a 2018 Ruby Award for her work with residents of Wakeland Apartments.

In her own words:

“If you want to change your situation there are places to go where you can receive the help you need,” says Steeves. “I know it’s not easy but it’s worth it. No matter how many mistakes you make along the way, it’s OK because you have tools and you can just dust yourself up and pick yourself back up.”

What’s next?

She hopes to continue being a part of supportive housing as it grows in San Diego.