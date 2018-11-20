People of the Year 2018: Lillian Faderman

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lillian Faderman Lillian Faderman

Who is she?

Lillian Faderman is a prominent historian on LGBTQ communities and the immigrant experience. She’s published many books, most recently a biography on the late LGBTQ activist and politician Harvey Milk. Currently the historian in residence at Lambda Archives, San Diego's LGBTQ history repository, Faderman made her curatorial debut this summer with the San Diego History Center exhibit, LGBTQ+ San Diego: Stories of Struggles and Triumphs.

Why did we pick her?

Faderman is widely regarded as a pioneer in the field of LGBTQ history. She says that when she started writing in the 1970s, there were virtually no books about lesbian women. Faderman went on to teach at CSU Fresno and UCLA, as well as win numerous accolades and praise for her research and books on LGBTQ history. She says her passion for her work comes from seeing a lack of information about LGBTQ history growing up as a lesbian woman in the 1950s. Providing those resources for others has meant more to Faderman than all her awards.

In her own words:

“The things that have hit me the deepest is when people, even a couple of local women politicians, have said that they read my books in the 1980s and that really influenced them to go on to do their work,” says Faderman. “That has meant so much to me.”

What’s next?

Faderman’s book tours and the History Center exhibition have kept her busy. However, she’s preparing to begin a new book. She wouldn’t disclose many details to San Diego CityBeat, but says the book will explore “the changing concept of women.”