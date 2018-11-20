People of the Year 2018: Mariah Brownwood

× Expand Photo by Jim Sullivan Mariah Brownwood

Who is she?

Mariah Brownwood is part owner of Royale!, a Point Loma burger and cocktail joint, as well as a farmer.

Why did we pick her?

Los Angeles-native Brownwood went to college in San Diego but moved around to San Francisco and Austin before returning with her now-husband, Austin. They bought a Valley Center farm, now called Nopalito Farm, which grows hops, citrus, a variety of vegetables and avocados. Since then, they have expanded their burger-centric Austin food cart, Royale With Cheese, to a full-service brick-and-mortar restaurant. This, after popping up in University Heights’ Park & Rec for a short while. At Royale!, Brownwood is responsible for social media and marketing while sometimes waiting on tables. Brownwood and her husband also welcomed their daughter, Winnie, to the world in 2017.

In her own words:

“I’m known as ‘Burger Mama’ but I’m also a real mama and a lady farm‘her.’ I wear a lot of different hats these days.”

What’s next?

With a long standing career in hospitality, Brownwood has always had a love for events and hopes to expand her family’s farm space so she can host more full-scale events.