People of the Year 2018: Megan Pogue

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Timken Museum Megan Pogue

Who is she?

Megan Pogue is the executive director of the Timken Museum in Balboa Park. Before that, she worked for the San Diego Symphony for over a decade.

Why did we pick her?

Since 2015, Pogue has stressed accessibility to a fine and historic art museum that was probably better known for being an important midcentury modern building. Since she started, she’s overseen a redesign of the front entrance to make the museum more welcoming. She and the staff have also breathed new life into the exhibitions with special programming such as concerts and artist residencies with local contemporary artists. The museum’s latest exhibition, Rococo Rivals and Revivals, features masterpieces of the 17th century art movement next to contemporary pieces inspired by the Baroque period. Oh, and she’s done all of this without raising the price of admission (hint hint, it’s free).

In her own words:

“I enjoy seeing visitors experience the Timken for the very first time. Residents and tourists alike are delighted to see such a fascinating and important collection of art in San Diego, thereby evoking a wonderful sense of discovery in all that the Timken has to offer.”

What’s next?

December’s Jewels of the Season and Music & Masters will feature discussions and salon-style recitals. Pogue wants to continue modernizing the 53-year-old Timken “gallery-by-gallery and developing gateway exhibitions and events.”