People of the Year 2018: Nadia Guevara

× Expand Photo by Cody Howell / Dear Survivor Nadia Guevara

Who is she?

An actress and director, Nadia Guevara is associate artistic director of New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad, and a producer for NVA’s bilingual, bicultural program, Teatro Pueblo Nuevo.

Why did we pick her?

She’s a theater fixture around San Diego County, whether it’s directing (NVA’s Guadalupe in the Guest Room), performing (Cygnet Theatre’s The Wind and the Breeze) or being closely involved with NVA’s VERBITAS high school residency program. There she helps students create original theater pieces about critical social issues based on interviews conducted within the community.

In her own words:

“My passion is to make sure that I’m doing work that’s relevant and creates opportunities for voices that maybe haven’t been heard. I want to make space for this kind of narrative. It took me many years to be cast in a role as a Latina, because there’s this idea that a Latina has to look a certain way. I was glad I was able to show people that yes, I speak perfect Spanish, and that I’m actually Latina.”

What’s next?

She’ll star in New Village Arts’ production of Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s Miss Bennet: Christmas at Penderley, opening Nov. 24.