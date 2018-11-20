People of the Year 2018: Nichole MacDonald

× Expand Photo by Karen Farmer Nichole MacDonald

Who is she?

Nichole MacDonald is an entrepreneur, and founder and CEO of Sash.

Why did we pick her?

After experiencing a frustrating handbag situation at Legoland, MacDonald—a skilled sewer—set out to create a hands-free bag that wasn’t a fanny pack. The result was Sash, a bag worn over the shoulder like—well—a sash. After just a couple years, MacDonald has cultivated a base of extremely loyal customers who pushed the company’s most recent Kickstarter campaign over one million dollars (their goal was $29,000)—making it one of the most funded products on Kickstarter in 2018. Sash’s success also caught the eyes of San Diego Business Journal and Forbes.

In her own words:

“I can’t imagine having my business in any city other than San Diego. We have such a diverse, collaborative, and creative entrepreneur community here. The support I receive from the community makes everything possible. There’s a sense of abundance and collaboration that you don’t find in many other communities.”

What’s next?

MacDonald will continue to oversee Sash’s growth for the next year, and then plans on stepping away in order to run for public office in 2020.