People of the Year 2018: Philomena Marino

× Expand Photo by Ann Landstrom Philomena Marino

Who is she?

Philomena Marino is a Barrio Logan resident, community environmental justice activist and a member of the Barrio Logan Planning Group.

Why did we pick her?

Marino got involved in her community because she wanted to advocate for the health and safety of senior citizens on her block. She became a member of the Environmental Health Coalition (environmentalhealth.org) and volunteered to track the number of semitrailers that use the residential street as a shortcut or to idle. In April, she was elected to the Barrio Logan Planning Group and has since brought awareness to the impact that semitrailer traffic has on the older residents of Barrio Logan. “The prize ahead is helping that one senior citizen enjoy their own front yard or enjoy their own backyard,” says Marino.

In her own words:

“It started with [caring for] my parents and now it has extended to my little neighbors, primarily my seniors,” says Marino. “They are, I would say, the forgotten ones.”

What’s next?

Marino plans to continue advocating for a city-designated truck route to decrease truck traffic and a Barrio Logan community plan update. She is also working with Caltrans and other organizations to create a linear park along the freeway.