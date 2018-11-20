People of the Year 2018: Shelbi Bennett

× Expand Photo by Kristy Walker Shelbi Bennett

Who is she?

Shelbi Bennett is truly one of the hardest working women in show business. She plays and sings in multiple bands, performs at countless shows and is also a music teacher.

Why did we pick her?

In addition to being involved in three bands (she’s the frontwoman for The Midnight Pine and The Havnauts, as well as a singer in the Kate Bush tribute act, Baby Bushka), she has one of the most amazing voices in the city, and also teaches San Diego youth how to sing at the San Diego School of Rock. “Working at the school has been my favorite job to date,” says Bennett. “It is extremely fulfilling to encourage and inspire young and old humans to be confident in their voices.” This past Labor Day, she fulfilled a lifelong dream of performing Pink Floyd’s “The Great Gig in the Sky” at the Spreckels Organ Pavillion.

In her own words:

“I love to sing and try to do whatever I can to keep doing that.”

What’s next?

Bennett is set to debut yet another musical project, Take Me to Your Mother, which she describes as a “prog-rock alien-themed band” that will have an album out in 2019. “The peak of my abilities as a singer so far is on that album.”