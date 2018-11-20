People of the Year 2018: Tammy Greenwood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tammy Greenwood Tammy Greenwood

Who is she?

Tammy Greenwood is a novelist and educator.

Why did we pick her?

This year, Greenwood published her twelfth (!) novel, Rust & Stardust, a fictional retelling of the true-crime kidnapping of a child named Sally Horner (which Vladimir Nabokov used as inspiration for his novel Lolita). “I am a huge fan of true-crime podcasts, and so when I read about Sally’s story, I was immediately obsessed.” The dark subject matter is definitely a bold shift for Greenwood—whose previous novels mainly focused on character-driven family drama—but after listening to her read an excerpt at a recent literary event, we’re enthralled.

In her own words:

“One of my objectives with Rust & Stardust was to give the story back to the victim. That’s the aim of the entire #metoo movement, to empower the powerless. My fiction has no overt political agenda per se, but is inevitably and unavoidably political.”

What’s next?

Greenwood’s next novel, Keeping Lucy, is scheduled to come out in August of next year.