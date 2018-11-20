People of the Year 2018: Tasha Williamson

× Expand Tasha Williamson

Who is she?

Tasha Williamson is the co-founder of The Compassion Project, a small group of community activists who support families when they lose a loved one to violence. She’s often first to meet family members at a crime scene or hospital where she offers grief support and connects families with appropriate resources.

Why did we pick her?

A leader in Southeast San Diego and beyond, Williamson has been in the spotlight a lot lately. As the spokesperson for the family of Earl McNeil, a Black man killed by National City Police Department (NCPD), Williamson spent the summer protesting at the National City Council and was herself violently arrested twice by the NCPD for this advocacy. While she’ll deny being the leader, her expertise, deep knowledge and endless compassion created the Justice for Earl McNeil campaign.

In her own words:

“If it wasn’t for someone believing in me, lifting me up, standing with me in my weakest times, I would never have the strength I have. So, I pass it forward [to] create a better space for response to trauma, surviving loss and learning how to live with all that comes from loss. It is not just me but a committed group of people that stand in the midst as human angels to support the least among us.”

What’s next?

Williamson is launching another nonprofit, Building Justice, which will support people navigating criminal, education and social service systems.