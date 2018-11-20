People of the Year 2018: Vivian Moreno

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vivian Moreno Vivian Moreno

Who is she?

Vivian Moreno is the newly-elected San Diego City Councilmember representing District 8, which includes Barrio Logan, Greater Logan Heights, San Ysidro and Otay Mesa.

Why did we pick her?

We had the opportunity to speak with Moreno back in October and it was clear then that her experience and knowledge made her the better candidate to represent District 8. She not only understood the issues that the city and the communities in her district are facing, but she also had ideas for possible solutions. Moving forward, Moreno plans to use the skills she learned as a community representative for former Councilmember David Alvarez to effectively represent her constituents. “I think it’s a relationship that I want to build with District 8,” says Moreno. “You need to build a relationship with the residents.” Moreno will be the first woman to represent District 8 in over 30 years.

In her own words:

“From a very young age, I realized that the government is where you enact change,” says Moreno. “I want to make sure we enact positive change within our community.”

What’s next?

New councilmembers will be inaugurated Dec. 10 and Moreno’s top priorities include increasing infrastructure and addressing the housing crisis.