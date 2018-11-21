People of the Year 2018: Kate Clark

× Expand Kate Clark

Who is she?

Kate Clark is the director of Immigration Services for Jewish Family Service (JFS), and works with the San Diego Rapid Response Network (SDRRN), supporting families in San Diego impacted by increased immigration enforcement.

Why did we pick her?

Clark’s strong leadership role on immigration issues, DACA support, and the fallout from increased immigration enforcement is inspiring. She has helped grow the Jewish Family Service immigration program into a robust department, and was instrumental in the development of San Diego Rapid Response Network, a hotline and multi-agency initiative to support individuals in crisis due to immigration enforcement. Clark also serves on the SDRRN Steering Committee. We admire how she is driven to be involved in very concrete ways to create very real change in individual lives.

In her own words:

“My work with the San Diego Rapid Response Network gives me an outlet to fight for a better tomorrow on behalf of my immigrant friends and community members. Each day I have one goal… hold the line.”

What’s next?

When asked about her next steps, she doesn’t list a to-do list of specific projects and accomplishments, but instead paints a picture of holistic hopes. She looks forward to “deepening relationships, partnerships and collaborations. Continuing the fight. Elevating advocacy.”