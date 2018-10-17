2018 Readers Poll: Art and culture

bestof2018logo
Best Annual Art Event
*Mission Federal ArtWalk
Art Around Adams, Art San Diego, Barrio Art Crawl, San Diego Festival of Arts, SDCCU Festival of the Arts
Best Annual Event (non-music)
*San Diego Comic-Con
Adams Avenue Street Fair, Chicano Park Day, Balboa Park December Nights, San Diego County Fair, Tiki Oasis
Best Art Framing
*Aztec Graphics
Art of Framing, The Frame Maker, Nainsook Framing + Art, Ray Street Custom Framing, Sean’s Framing
Best Art Gallery
*La Bodega Gallery
Adelman Fine Art, The Chuck Jones Gallery, La Playa Gallery, Michael J Wolf Fine Arts, Sparks Gallery, Thumbprint Gallery
Best Bowling Alley
*Bowlero Chula Vista
Kearny Mesa Bowl, Parkway Bowl, Poway Fun Bowl, Punch Bowl Social Tavern+ Bowl East Village
Best Casino
*Harrah’s Resort Southern California
Barona’s Resort and Casino, Pala Casino Spa and Resort, Sycuan Casino, Valley View Casino and Hotel, Viejas Casino + Resort
Best Comedy Club
*American Comedy Co.
National Comedy Theater, Old Town Improv Company, The Comedy Palace, The Comedy Store - La Jolla, The World Famous Mad House Comedy Club
Best Cultural Festival
*San Diego Pride
La Mesa Oktoberfest, Latin American Arts Fair, Mariachi Fest, Pacific Islander Festival, San Diego International Fringe Festival
Best Dance Studio
*Malashock Dance
City Ballet School, Culture Shock Dance Center, Edge Dance Academy, GlitterTribe Studios, San Diego School of Ballet
Best Film Festival
*San Diego International Film Festival
Oceanside International Film Festival, San Diego Asian Film Festival, San Diego Jewish Film Festival, San Diego Latin Film Festival, San Diego Surf Film Festival
Best Golf Course
*Torrey Pines Golf Course
Morley Field Disc Golf Course, Presidio Hills Golf Course, Riverwalk Golf Club, Tecolote Canyon Golf Course
Best Live Theatre
*The Old Globe
Cygnet Theatre, Diversionary Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Moxie Theatre, North Coast Repertory Theatre, San Diego Repertory Theatre
Best Museum
The San Diego Museum of Art
Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, Museum of Photographic Arts, San Diego History Center, San Diego Natural History Museum, USS Midway Museum
Best Performing Arts Group
*San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus
Culture Shock Dance Center, J7 Productions, Malashock Dance School, San Diego Ballet, San Diego Homeless Choir
Best Theatre Production
*The Old Globe: The Lorax
Coronado Playhouse:The Addams Family, Culture Shock Dance:A Culture Shock Nutcracker, La Jolla Playhouse:Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, New Village Arts:Legally Blonde the Musical, The Roustabouts Theatre Company: Romeo, Romeo, & Juliet