2018 Readers Poll: Art and culture

Best Annual Art Event

*Mission Federal ArtWalk

Art Around Adams, Art San Diego, Barrio Art Crawl, San Diego Festival of Arts, SDCCU Festival of the Arts

Best Annual Event (non-music)

*San Diego Comic-Con

Adams Avenue Street Fair, Chicano Park Day, Balboa Park December Nights, San Diego County Fair, Tiki Oasis

Best Art Framing

*Aztec Graphics

Art of Framing, The Frame Maker, Nainsook Framing + Art, Ray Street Custom Framing, Sean’s Framing

Best Art Gallery

*La Bodega Gallery

Adelman Fine Art, The Chuck Jones Gallery, La Playa Gallery, Michael J Wolf Fine Arts, Sparks Gallery, Thumbprint Gallery

Best Bowling Alley

*Bowlero Chula Vista

Kearny Mesa Bowl, Parkway Bowl, Poway Fun Bowl, Punch Bowl Social Tavern+ Bowl East Village

Best Casino

*Harrah’s Resort Southern California

Barona’s Resort and Casino, Pala Casino Spa and Resort, Sycuan Casino, Valley View Casino and Hotel, Viejas Casino + Resort

Best Comedy Club

*American Comedy Co.

National Comedy Theater, Old Town Improv Company, The Comedy Palace, The Comedy Store - La Jolla, The World Famous Mad House Comedy Club

Best Cultural Festival

*San Diego Pride

La Mesa Oktoberfest, Latin American Arts Fair, Mariachi Fest, Pacific Islander Festival, San Diego International Fringe Festival

Best Dance Studio

*Malashock Dance

City Ballet School, Culture Shock Dance Center, Edge Dance Academy, GlitterTribe Studios, San Diego School of Ballet

Best Film Festival

*San Diego International Film Festival

Oceanside International Film Festival, San Diego Asian Film Festival, San Diego Jewish Film Festival, San Diego Latin Film Festival, San Diego Surf Film Festival

Best Golf Course

*Torrey Pines Golf Course

Morley Field Disc Golf Course, Presidio Hills Golf Course, Riverwalk Golf Club, Tecolote Canyon Golf Course

Best Live Theatre

*The Old Globe

Cygnet Theatre, Diversionary Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Moxie Theatre, North Coast Repertory Theatre, San Diego Repertory Theatre

Best Museum

The San Diego Museum of Art

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, Museum of Photographic Arts, San Diego History Center, San Diego Natural History Museum, USS Midway Museum

Best Performing Arts Group

*San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus

Culture Shock Dance Center, J7 Productions, Malashock Dance School, San Diego Ballet, San Diego Homeless Choir

Best Theatre Production

*The Old Globe: The Lorax

Coronado Playhouse:The Addams Family, Culture Shock Dance:A Culture Shock Nutcracker, La Jolla Playhouse:Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, New Village Arts:Legally Blonde the Musical, The Roustabouts Theatre Company: Romeo, Romeo, & Juliet