2018 Readers Poll: Food

Best Bagel Shop

*Big City Bagels Cafe

D.Z. Akin’s, Garden State Bagels, I Love Bagels, Influx Cafe, P.L. Bagels

Best Bakery

*Bread and Cie Bakery/Cafe

Blackmarket Bakery North Park, Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe, Hans & Harry’s Bakery, Panchita’s Bakery, Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Food

Best Barbeque

*Phil’s BBQ

BBQ House, Cali Comfort BBQ, Coop’s West Texas BBQ, Corbin’s Q, Grand Ole BBQ Y Asado

Best Breakfast

*Hash House A Go Go

Breakfast Republic, Richard Walker’s Pancake House, Swami’s Cafe, The Broken Yolk Cafe, The Menu

Best Brunch Spot

*Great Maple

94th Aero Squadron, Bali Hai Restaurant, Breakfast Republic, Hash House A Go Go, Tom Ham’s Lighthouse

Best Burger

*Hodad’s

Rocky’s Crown Pub, Slater’s 50/50, The Balboa, The Friendly, The Heart & Trotter Butchery

Best Burrito

*Lucha Libre Taco Shop

Beerfish, El Zarape Mexican Eatery, Lolita’s Mexican Food, Señor Grubby’s, The Taco Stand

Best Butcher Shop

*The Heart and Trotter Butchery

Iowa Meat Farms, Sepulveda Meats and Provisions, Siesel’s Meats, The Butcher Block Carniceria Meat Market, Tip Top Meats

Best Cajun Restaurant

*Bud’s Louisiana Café

Bud & Rob’s New Orleans Bistro, Crab Hut, Crab Pub, New Orleans Creole Cafe, Proud Mary’s Southern Bar & Grill

Best Casino Buffet

*The Buffet at Valley View Casino & Hotel

Choices the Buffet at Pala Casino Spa & Resort, Paipa’s Buffet at Sycuan Casino, Seasons Fresh Buffet at Barona Resort & Casino, The Buffet at Harrah’s Resort Southern California, The Buffet at Viejas Casino & Resort

Best Casino Restaurant

*Barona Oaks Steakhouse at Barona Resort & Casino

Black & Blue Steakhouse and Lounge at Valley View Casino & Hotel, Fiore Steakhouse at Harrah’s Resort Southern California, The Great Oak Steakhouse at Pechanga Resort & Casino, The Grove Steakhouse at Viejas Casino & Resort, Wachena at Sycuan Casino

Best Ceviche

*TJ Oyster Bar

Baja Oyster and Sushi Bar, Ceviche House, Karina’s Ceviches & More, Oscar’s Mexican Seafood, Senor Grubby’s

Best Chinese Restaurant

*Dumpling Inn & Shanghai Saloon

Chin’s Szechwan Cuisine - Oceanside, Jasmine Seafood Restaurant, Mandarin House, OB Noodle House Bar 1502, Royal Mandarin

Best Cubano Sandwich

*Havana 1920

Big Front Door, Embargo Grill, Havana Grill, Miss B’s Coconut Club, Pete’s Seafood and Sandwich

Best Cupcakes

*Babycakes San Diego

Cupcakes Squared, Cute Cakes & Bakery and Cafe, PURE Cupcakes, Sprinkles Cupcakes and Ice Cream, Yummy Cupcakes, Cakes and Truffles

Best Deli

*D.Z. Akin’s

Big Front Door, Elijah’s, Milton’s, Rubicon Deli, The Heart & Trotter

Best Dessert

*Extraordinary Desserts

Chocolat Hillcrest, Eclipse Chocolate Bar & Bistro, Figaro Dessert Cafe, Sugar and Scribe, The Baked Bear

Best Donut Shop

*Donut Bar

Donut Star, Mary’s Donuts & Coffee, Nomad Donuts, Rose Donuts, VG Donut & Bakery

Best Ethnic Food Market

*99 Ranch Market

Balboa International Market, Mitsuwa Marketplace, Northgate Market, Zion Market,

Best Family Restaurant

*Filippi’s Pizza Grotto

Corvette Diner, La Bella Pizza Garden, Station Tavern & Burgers, Studio Diner, Waypoint Public

Best Farm to Table Restaurant

*Juniper & Ivy

Anthem Vegan, Farmer’s Table La Mesa, Jaynes Gastropub, Nate’s Garden Grill, Tiger!Tiger!

Best Farmers Market

*Little Italy Mercato Farmers’ Market

City Heights Farmers’ Market, Hillcrest Farmers Market, North Park Thursday Market, Ocean Beach Farmers Market, Oceanside Sunset Market

Best Fast Food

*In-N-Out Burger

Burger Lounge, Chick-fil-A, Plant Power Fast Food, Roberto’s Taco Shop, Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Best Fish Tacos

*Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill

Beerfish, The Brigantine, City Tacos, Pacific Beach Fish Shop, Señor Grubby’s

Best Fish-N-Chips

*Shakespeare Pub

Beerfish, Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill, Churchill’s Pub & Grille, Pacific Beach Fish Shop, Princess Pub & Grille

Best Food Truck

*Tacos la Mezcla

Corazón de Torta, Devilicious Food Truck, Grater Grilled Cheese, Mastiff Sausage Company, Monster Crafts Food Truck

Best Fried Chicken

*The Crack Shack

Cross Street Chicken and Beer, Hash House A Go Go, Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken, Small Bar, Stree tCar Merchants of Fried Chicken Doughnuts + Coffee

Best Gelato Shop

*Gelato Vero Caffe

An’s Dry Cleaning, Chocolat Cremerie, Gaia Gelato, Gelato Paradiso, Pappalecco Caffe

Best Hot Dog

*Barrio Dogg

Daddy’s Hot Dogs, Dog Haus Biergarten San Diego; Fathom Bistro, Bait, and Tackle; Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria, Snappy Dog Chicago,

Best Ice Cream Shop

*Hammond’s Gourmet Ice Cream

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream and Yogurt, Lighthouse Ice Cream, Mariposa Handmade Ice Cream, Mr. Frostie, Salt & Straw

Best Indian Restaurant

*Royal India

Himalayan Cuisine, Himalayan Kitchen, India Palace, Punjabi Tandoor, Taste of the Himalayas

Best Italian Restaurant

*Buona Forchetta

Arrivederci, Ciao Ristorante Italiano, Civico 1845, Piacere Mio, Solare

Best Local Catering Company

*San Diego Taco Company

Cohn Restaurant Group, Gringas Tacos and Catering, The French Gourmet, The Wild Thyme Company Catering & Events, Urban Kitchen Catering

Best Lunch Spot

*Carnitas’ Snack Shack

C Level Lounge, City Tacos, Panama 66, Point Loma Seafoods, The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

*Olympic Café

Aladdin Café, Luna Grill, Mama’s Bakery & Lebanese Deli, Mezé Greek Fusion, Troy’s Greek Restaurant

Best Mexican Restaurant

*Cocina 35

Las Cuatros Milpas, Old Town Mexican Café, Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant, SALUD!, Señor Grubby’s

Best New Restaurant

*Born and Raised

Bivouac Ciderworks, Grubby’s Poke & Fish Market, Hundred Proof, insideOUT, STK San Diego, Waterbar

Best Organic Food Store

*Ocean Beach People’s Organic Food Market

Anthem Vegan, Barons Market, Jimbo’s...Naturally!, Lazy Acres Natural Market, Stehly Farms Market

Best Philly Cheesesteak

*Gaglione Bros. Famous Steaks & Subs

Alex’s Brown Bag, Calozzi’s Cheeesesteaks, Giorgino’s, Philly Frank’s Steaks, Surf Rider Pizza Co.

Best Pie Shop

*Julian Pie Company

Betty’s Pie Whole Saloon, Mom’s Pie House, Pop Pie Co., Chicken Pie Shop, Village Kitchen & Pie Shoppe

Best Pizza

*Filippi’s Pizza Grotto

Borrelli’s Pizza & Italian Food, Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria, Pizzeria Luigi, The Haven Pizzeria, Woodstock’s Pizza

Best Place for Late Night Dining

*Brian’s 24

Red Fox Room and Steakhouse and Piano Bar, Rudford’s Restaurant, Señor Grubby’s, Studio Diner, Tacos El Gordo, The Taco Stand

Best Poke

*Grubby’s Poké & Fish Market

Fish Pit Sushi, POKÉ 123, Poki One N Half, Pokirrito, Valley Farm Market

Best Prime Rib

*Bully’s East Prime Bistro Sports Bar

Born and Raised, Donovan’s Steak and Chop House, Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar, Island Prime, The Butcher Shop

Best Ramen

*Tajima

Beshock Ramen and Sake Bar, Hachi Ramen, Menya Ultra, Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen, Underbelly North Park

Best Restaurant Staff

*Juniper & Ivy

Bleu Bohème, Buona Forchetta, CUCINA Enoteca Del Mar, La Bonne Table, Mister A’s

Best Romantic Restaurant

*Bali Hai Restaurant

Coasterra, Duke’s La Jolla, La Bonne Table, Mister A’s, The Marine Room

Best Salad

*Souplantation

Barons Market, Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, MAKE pizza+salad, Rei Do Gado Brazilian Steakhouse, Salad Style

Best San Diego Chef

*Anthony Wells (Juniper & Ivy)

Abe Botello (Old City Hall), Chef Davin Waite (Wrench and Rodent Seabasstropub), Chef Danilo “DJ” Tangalin (Bivouac Ciderworks), Gregory Chavez (Wine Vault & Bistro), Kevin Templeton (Barley Mash)

Best San Diego Restaurant

*Juniper & Ivy

Born and Raised, Buona Forchetta, CUCINA urbana, Herb & Wood, Urban Solace

Best Sandwich Shop

*Board & Brew

Big Front Door, Cheba Hut San Diego, Ike’s Place, Rubicon Deli, The Deli Llama

Best Seafood Restaurant

*The Fish Market

Beerfish, Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill, Ironside Fish & Oyster, Mitch’s Seafood, The Brigantine

Best Spanish Restaurant

*Cafe Sevilla of San Diego

Andres Restaurant, Bar Bodega, Berta’s Latin Cuisine, Costa Brava, Cueva Bar

Best Steakhouse

*Cowboy Star Restaurant & Butcher Shop

Born and Raised, Donovan’s Steak & Chop House, Island Prime, STK San Diego, The Butcher Shop

Best Sushi Restaurant

*Sushi Ota

Azuki Sushi, Harney Sushi, Sushi 2, Sushi Deli 1, Wrench and Rodent Seabasstropub

Best Tacos

*City Tacos

Aqui es Texcoco, ¡SALUD!, Tacos El Gordo, Taqueria 2 Potrillos, The Taco Stand

Best Thai Restaurant

*Bahn Thai

55 Thai Kitchen, Amarin Thai, Bangkok Spices Thai Restaurant, Rim Talay Thai Cuisine, Saffron Thai

Best Vegan or Vegetarian Food

*KINDRED

Anthem Vegan, Café Gratitude San Diego, Plumeria Vegetarian Restaurant, Sipz Vegetarian Fuzion Café, Tiger!Tiger!

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

*OB Noodle House Bar 1502

Banh Mi Hoi An, Phở Ca Dao, Phở Hoa, Pho-Ever, Saigon on Fifth

Best Wings

*Dirty Birds

Arizona Cafe, Cross Street Chicken and Beer, Epic Wings N’ Things, OB Noodle House & Sake Bar, Redwing Bar & Grill

Best Yogurt Shop

*Fiji Yogurt

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Paradise Yogurt, Yog-Art Frozen Yogurt, Smoothies + Boba Teas, Yogurt Mill, Yogurtland