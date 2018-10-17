2018 Readers Poll: Food

bestof2018logo
Best Bagel Shop
*Big City Bagels Cafe
D.Z. Akin’s, Garden State Bagels, I Love Bagels, Influx Cafe, P.L. Bagels
Best Bakery
*Bread and Cie Bakery/Cafe
Blackmarket Bakery North Park, Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe, Hans & Harry’s Bakery, Panchita’s Bakery, Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Food
Best Barbeque
*Phil’s BBQ
BBQ House, Cali Comfort BBQ, Coop’s West Texas BBQ, Corbin’s Q, Grand Ole BBQ Y Asado
Best Breakfast
*Hash House A Go Go
Breakfast Republic, Richard Walker’s Pancake House, Swami’s Cafe, The Broken Yolk Cafe, The Menu
Best Brunch Spot
*Great Maple
94th Aero Squadron, Bali Hai Restaurant, Breakfast Republic, Hash House A Go Go, Tom Ham’s Lighthouse
Best Burger
*Hodad’s
Rocky’s Crown Pub, Slater’s 50/50, The Balboa, The Friendly, The Heart & Trotter Butchery
Best Burrito
*Lucha Libre Taco Shop
Beerfish, El Zarape Mexican Eatery, Lolita’s Mexican Food, Señor Grubby’s, The Taco Stand
Best Butcher Shop
*The Heart and Trotter Butchery
Iowa Meat Farms, Sepulveda Meats and Provisions, Siesel’s Meats, The Butcher Block Carniceria Meat Market, Tip Top Meats
Best Cajun Restaurant
*Bud’s Louisiana Café
Bud & Rob’s New Orleans Bistro, Crab Hut, Crab Pub, New Orleans Creole Cafe, Proud Mary’s Southern Bar & Grill
Best Casino Buffet
*The Buffet at Valley View Casino & Hotel
Choices the Buffet at Pala Casino Spa & Resort, Paipa’s Buffet at Sycuan Casino, Seasons Fresh Buffet at Barona Resort & Casino, The Buffet at Harrah’s Resort Southern California, The Buffet at Viejas Casino & Resort
Best Casino Restaurant
*Barona Oaks Steakhouse at Barona Resort & Casino
Black & Blue Steakhouse and Lounge at Valley View Casino & Hotel, Fiore Steakhouse at Harrah’s Resort Southern California, The Great Oak Steakhouse at Pechanga Resort & Casino, The Grove Steakhouse at Viejas Casino & Resort, Wachena at Sycuan Casino
Best Ceviche
*TJ Oyster Bar
Baja Oyster and Sushi Bar, Ceviche House, Karina’s Ceviches & More, Oscar’s Mexican Seafood, Senor Grubby’s
Best Chinese Restaurant
*Dumpling Inn & Shanghai Saloon
Chin’s Szechwan Cuisine - Oceanside, Jasmine Seafood Restaurant, Mandarin House, OB Noodle House Bar 1502, Royal Mandarin
Best Cubano Sandwich
*Havana 1920
Big Front Door, Embargo Grill, Havana Grill, Miss B’s Coconut Club, Pete’s Seafood and Sandwich
Best Cupcakes
*Babycakes San Diego
Cupcakes Squared, Cute Cakes & Bakery and Cafe, PURE Cupcakes, Sprinkles Cupcakes and Ice Cream, Yummy Cupcakes, Cakes and Truffles
Best Deli
*D.Z. Akin’s
Big Front Door, Elijah’s, Milton’s, Rubicon Deli, The Heart & Trotter
Best Dessert
*Extraordinary Desserts
Chocolat Hillcrest, Eclipse Chocolate Bar & Bistro, Figaro Dessert Cafe, Sugar and Scribe, The Baked Bear
Best Donut Shop
*Donut Bar
Donut Star, Mary’s Donuts & Coffee, Nomad Donuts, Rose Donuts, VG Donut & Bakery
Best Ethnic Food Market
*99 Ranch Market
Balboa International Market, Mitsuwa Marketplace, Northgate Market, Zion Market,
Best Family Restaurant
*Filippi’s Pizza Grotto
Corvette Diner, La Bella Pizza Garden, Station Tavern & Burgers, Studio Diner, Waypoint Public
Best Farm to Table Restaurant
*Juniper & Ivy
Anthem Vegan, Farmer’s Table La Mesa, Jaynes Gastropub, Nate’s Garden Grill, Tiger!Tiger!
Best Farmers Market
*Little Italy Mercato Farmers’ Market
City Heights Farmers’ Market, Hillcrest Farmers Market, North Park Thursday Market, Ocean Beach Farmers Market, Oceanside Sunset Market
Best Fast Food
*In-N-Out Burger
Burger Lounge, Chick-fil-A, Plant Power Fast Food, Roberto’s Taco Shop, Rubio’s Coastal Grill
Best Fish Tacos
*Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill
Beerfish, The Brigantine, City Tacos, Pacific Beach Fish Shop, Señor Grubby’s
Best Fish-N-Chips
*Shakespeare Pub
Beerfish, Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill, Churchill’s Pub & Grille, Pacific Beach Fish Shop, Princess Pub & Grille
Best Food Truck
*Tacos la Mezcla
Corazón de Torta, Devilicious Food Truck, Grater Grilled Cheese, Mastiff Sausage Company, Monster Crafts Food Truck
Best Fried Chicken
*The Crack Shack
Cross Street Chicken and Beer, Hash House A Go Go, Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken, Small Bar, Stree tCar Merchants of Fried Chicken Doughnuts + Coffee
Best Gelato Shop
*Gelato Vero Caffe
An’s Dry Cleaning, Chocolat Cremerie, Gaia Gelato, Gelato Paradiso, Pappalecco Caffe
Best Hot Dog
*Barrio Dogg
Daddy’s Hot Dogs, Dog Haus Biergarten San Diego; Fathom Bistro, Bait, and Tackle; Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria, Snappy Dog Chicago,
Best Ice Cream Shop
*Hammond’s Gourmet Ice Cream
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream and Yogurt, Lighthouse Ice Cream, Mariposa Handmade Ice Cream, Mr. Frostie, Salt & Straw
Best Indian Restaurant
*Royal India
Himalayan Cuisine, Himalayan Kitchen, India Palace, Punjabi Tandoor, Taste of the Himalayas
Best Italian Restaurant
*Buona Forchetta
Arrivederci, Ciao Ristorante Italiano, Civico 1845, Piacere Mio, Solare
Best Local Catering Company
*San Diego Taco Company
Cohn Restaurant Group, Gringas Tacos and Catering, The French Gourmet, The Wild Thyme Company Catering & Events, Urban Kitchen Catering
Best Lunch Spot
*Carnitas’ Snack Shack
C Level Lounge, City Tacos, Panama 66, Point Loma Seafoods, The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
Best Mediterranean Restaurant
*Olympic Café
Aladdin Café, Luna Grill, Mama’s Bakery & Lebanese Deli, Mezé Greek Fusion, Troy’s Greek Restaurant
Best Mexican Restaurant
*Cocina 35
Las Cuatros Milpas, Old Town Mexican Café, Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant, SALUD!, Señor Grubby’s
Best New Restaurant
*Born and Raised
Bivouac Ciderworks, Grubby’s Poke & Fish Market, Hundred Proof, insideOUT, STK San Diego, Waterbar
Best Organic Food Store
*Ocean Beach People’s Organic Food Market
Anthem Vegan, Barons Market, Jimbo’s...Naturally!, Lazy Acres Natural Market, Stehly Farms Market
Best Philly Cheesesteak
*Gaglione Bros. Famous Steaks & Subs
Alex’s Brown Bag, Calozzi’s Cheeesesteaks, Giorgino’s, Philly Frank’s Steaks, Surf Rider Pizza Co.
Best Pie Shop
*Julian Pie Company
Betty’s Pie Whole Saloon, Mom’s Pie House, Pop Pie Co., Chicken Pie Shop, Village Kitchen & Pie Shoppe
Best Pizza
*Filippi’s Pizza Grotto
Borrelli’s Pizza & Italian Food, Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria, Pizzeria Luigi, The Haven Pizzeria, Woodstock’s Pizza
Best Place for Late Night Dining
*Brian’s 24
Red Fox Room and Steakhouse and Piano Bar, Rudford’s Restaurant, Señor Grubby’s, Studio Diner, Tacos El Gordo, The Taco Stand
Best Poke
*Grubby’s Poké & Fish Market
Fish Pit Sushi, POKÉ 123, Poki One N Half, Pokirrito, Valley Farm Market
Best Prime Rib
*Bully’s East Prime Bistro Sports Bar
Born and Raised, Donovan’s Steak and Chop House, Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar, Island Prime, The Butcher Shop
Best Ramen
*Tajima
Beshock Ramen and Sake Bar, Hachi Ramen, Menya Ultra, Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen, Underbelly North Park
Best Restaurant Staff
*Juniper & Ivy
Bleu Bohème, Buona Forchetta, CUCINA Enoteca Del Mar, La Bonne Table, Mister A’s
Best Romantic Restaurant
*Bali Hai Restaurant
Coasterra, Duke’s La Jolla, La Bonne Table, Mister A’s, The Marine Room
Best Salad
*Souplantation
Barons Market, Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, MAKE pizza+salad, Rei Do Gado Brazilian Steakhouse, Salad Style
Best San Diego Chef
*Anthony Wells (Juniper & Ivy)
Abe Botello (Old City Hall), Chef Davin Waite (Wrench and Rodent Seabasstropub), Chef Danilo “DJ” Tangalin (Bivouac Ciderworks), Gregory Chavez (Wine Vault & Bistro), Kevin Templeton (Barley Mash)
Best San Diego Restaurant
*Juniper & Ivy
Born and Raised, Buona Forchetta, CUCINA urbana, Herb & Wood, Urban Solace
Best Sandwich Shop
*Board & Brew
Big Front Door, Cheba Hut San Diego, Ike’s Place, Rubicon Deli, The Deli Llama
Best Seafood Restaurant
*The Fish Market
Beerfish, Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill, Ironside Fish & Oyster, Mitch’s Seafood, The Brigantine
Best Spanish Restaurant
*Cafe Sevilla of San Diego
Andres Restaurant, Bar Bodega, Berta’s Latin Cuisine, Costa Brava, Cueva Bar
Best Steakhouse
*Cowboy Star Restaurant & Butcher Shop
Born and Raised, Donovan’s Steak & Chop House, Island Prime, STK San Diego, The Butcher Shop
Best Sushi Restaurant
*Sushi Ota
Azuki Sushi, Harney Sushi, Sushi 2, Sushi Deli 1, Wrench and Rodent Seabasstropub
Best Tacos
*City Tacos
Aqui es Texcoco, ¡SALUD!, Tacos El Gordo, Taqueria 2 Potrillos, The Taco Stand
Best Thai Restaurant
*Bahn Thai
55 Thai Kitchen, Amarin Thai, Bangkok Spices Thai Restaurant, Rim Talay Thai Cuisine, Saffron Thai
Best Vegan or Vegetarian Food
*KINDRED
Anthem Vegan, Café Gratitude San Diego, Plumeria Vegetarian Restaurant, Sipz Vegetarian Fuzion Café, Tiger!Tiger!
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
*OB Noodle House Bar 1502
Banh Mi Hoi An, Phở Ca Dao, Phở Hoa, Pho-Ever, Saigon on Fifth
Best Wings
*Dirty Birds
Arizona Cafe, Cross Street Chicken and Beer, Epic Wings N’ Things, OB Noodle House & Sake Bar, Redwing Bar & Grill
Best Yogurt Shop
*Fiji Yogurt
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Paradise Yogurt, Yog-Art Frozen Yogurt, Smoothies + Boba Teas, Yogurt Mill, Yogurtland