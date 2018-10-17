2018 Readers Poll: Goods and services

bestof2018logo
Best Accounting Firm
*Abbo Tax CPA
Bandemer Accountancy Corporation, Beach Cities Financial Group, Horizon Planning, Noriega’s Tax Services, San Diego Taxman
Best Adult Gift Store
*Barnett Avenue Adult Superstore
Adult Emporium, Deja Vu Love Boutique, Hi-Lite Adult Bookstore, Mercury Books. Pleasures & Treasures
Best Antique Shop
*La Mesa Antique Mall
India Street Antiques, Mid Century, Mission Gallery Antiques, Vignettes-Antiques & Collectibles, Zac’s Attic
Best Arts and Crafts Store
*Hobby Lobby
Artist & Craftsman Supply San Diego, Blick Art Materials, Michaels, VISUAL, Warwick’s
Best Auto Dealer
*Kearny Mesa Acura
Ball Honda. Hoehn Honda, Mercedes-Benz of Escondido, Mossy Nissan Kearny Mesa, Norm Reeves Toyota San Diego
Best Auto Repair Shop
*El Cajon Transmissions
Bond’s Automotive & Collision, Greg’s Automotive, Hillcrest Smog Test & Auto Repair, Mission Hills Automotive, Smitty’s Service
Best Bank
*Chase Bank
Bank of America, California Bank & Trust, Comerica Bank, Union Bank, Wells Fargo Bank
Best Bathing Suit Shop
*Hola Swim
Boom Boom Brazil, Dale’s, Gone Bananas Beachwear, Paradowski’s Swim & Sport, The Bikini Shoppe
Best Bike Shop
*Adams Avenue Bicycles
Bicycle Warehouse, Cal Coast Bicycles, Electric Bike Central, North Park Bikes, Uptown Bicycles
Best Bookstore
*Verbatim Books
Controversial Bookstore, La Playa Books, Maxwell’s House of Books, Mysterious Galaxy BookStore, The Book Catapult
Best Bridal/Tux/Formal Wear Shop
*PreVue Formal & Bridal
Bridal and Tuxedo Galleria, D’Angelo Couture Bridal, Men’s Wearhouse, The Dress Theory Bridal Shop, Winsome Brides
Best Camera Store
*George’s Camera
Blue Abyss Photo, Camera Exposure. Encinitas Photo Center, Nelson Photo
Best Car Wash
*Washman Car WashMission Bay San Diego
Body Beautiful Car Wash, Encinitas Car Wash, Kwik N’ Kleen Car Wash, Soapy Joe’s Car Wash & Oil Change, Uptown Touchless Car Wash
Best Comic Book Store
*Southern California Comics
Comickaze Comics Books and More, Comics-N-Stuff, Knowhere Games & Comics, San Diego Comics, Yesteryear Comics
Best Eyewear
*Hillcrest Optical
Eyeglass World, Heights Optometry, New Optix Optometry, Specs Optometry, Urban Optiks Optometry
Best Flower Shop
*Florabella
Allen’s Flowers & Plants, Bridget’s Blooms, Dave’s Flower Box, Native Poppy, Sage Sisters
Best Furniture Store
*Jerome’s Furniture Warehouse
Boomerang for Modern, Design One, Living Spaces, Metro Decor, Mor Furniture
Best Garden Supply Store/Nursery
*City Farmers Nursery
Armstrong Garden Centers, Green Gardens Nursery, Mission Hills Nursery, North Park Nursery, Walter Andersen Nursery
Best Grocery Store
*Barons Market
Cardiff Seaside Market, Frazier Farms Market, Jimbo’s...Naturally!, Lazy Acres Market, Stehly Farms Market
Best Hardware Store
*Hillcrest Ace Hardware
Crown Ace Hardware, Downtown Ace Hardware, North Park Hardware, Oceanside Ace Hardware, San Carlos True Value Hardware
Best Hotel Swimming Pool
*The Lafayette Hotel Swim Club & Bungalows
Harrah’s Resort Southern California, Paradise Point Resort & Spa, Pendry San Diego, Pearl Hotel, The Westgate Hotel
Best House Cleaning Service
*MOLLY MAID of East & South County
Dustbusters Maid Service, The Mighty Maids, Tranquil Home Personnel Service
Best Jewelry Store
*Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers and Jewelry buyers
Bert Levi Family Jewelers, Enhancery Jewelers, KZ Jewelry Designs, Stuart Benjamin & Co. Jewelry Designs, Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique
Best Law Firm
*King Aminpour
Batta Fulkerson Law Group, D.J. Rausa Attorney at Law, Law Office of Brett Peterson, Law Offices of Jacob J. Sapochnick, The Law Office of Matthew S. Koken
Best Legal Marijuana Dispensary
*Urbn Leaf
Apothekare Medical & Recreational Dispensary of San Diego, Golden State Greens, Goldn Bloom, Mankind Cooperative
SDRC - San Diego Recreational Cannabis, Torrey Holistics
Best Liquor Store
*BevMo!
Bine & Vine Bottle Shop, Keg N Bottle, Krisp Beverages + Natural Foods, Par Liquor & Deli, Riviera Liquor House
Best Local Boutique Hotel
*The Pearl Hotel
The Atwood Hotel, Hotel Indigo San Diego, Kimpton Solamar Hotel, The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows, Tower23 Hotel
Best Local Credit Union
*San Diego County Credit Union
California Coast Credit Union, Mission Federal Credit Union, Navy Federal Credit Union, North Island Credit Union, Point Loma Credit Union
Best Local Print Shop
*Any Budget Printing & Mailing
A7D Creative Group, BK Printing, Copy Corral, Custom Printing Services, Ego id Media
Best Mattress Store
*Mattress Firm
Jerome’s Downtown Dream Shop, Mattress Pavilion, Real Deal Sleep, Sleep Bedder
Best Men’s Clothing Store
*Men’s Fashion Depot
Allegiance Clothing, Bonobos, Marios Family Clothing Center, The Fresh Yard, Whisky Locker
Best Motorcycle Shop
San Diego Harley-Davidson
Biggs Harley-Davidson, Fun Bike Center, JP MotorSports and Marine, Moreland Choppers, Triumph San Diego
Best Outdoor Rental Shop (Kayak/Jet Ski/Boat)
*Adventure Water Sports
Bike and Kayak Tours, Inc., Everyday California , Mission Bay Sportcenter, The SUP Connection
Best Pawn Shop
*CashCo Pawn
Golden Hill Jewelry and Loan, Leo Hamel Jewelry & Gold Buyers, Music Rental Co & Pawn, Palace Pawnbrokers, The Pawnshop Inc
Best Pet Service
*Doozydog! Club
Camp Run-A-Mutt, Dogtopia of Miramar, Happy Paws Grooming Nanairo, Inc., Paw Commons Pet Resort, South Bark Dog Wash
Best Pet Store
*Pet Kingdom
Dexter’s Deli, EarthWise Pet Supply, Noah’s Natural Pet Market, Pet Me Please, Pet Palace
Best Place to Buy a Gift
*Bazaar del Mundo
Casa Artelexia, Leaping Lotus, Leo Hamel Jewelry & Gold Buyers, Mystical Dragon, Pigment
Best Real Estate Office/Realtor
*Tizoc Hernandez (Big Block Realty Inc.)
Mitchell Asa (Keller Williams Realty), Nathan Abbo (Berkshire Hathaway), O’Byrne Team (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty), The Selby Team (Selby Sells San Diego), Traci Beaulieu (Berkshire Hathaway)
Best Scooter Shop
*Vespa Motorsport
Electric Bike Central, Fun Bike CenterMain Street Scooters, The Scooter Farm Pro Scooter Store
Best Shoe Store
*Footwear Etc.
DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, Journeys Shoes, Just Run, Road Runner Sports, SKETCHERS
Best Shopping Center
*Fashion Valley Mall
Del Mar Highlands Town Center, Grossmont Center, Las Americas Premium Outlets, Westfield Mission Valley, Westfield UTC
Best Skate Shop
*Hanger 94
Grandeur, Overload, Pacific Drive Skateboard Shop, Slappy’s Garage
Best Smoke Shop
*Illusions Vape Smoke Shop
Dragons Den Smoke Shop, Holy Smoke, PB Tobacco Smoke Shop, Vape & Smoke Universe
Best Solar Store
*Sullivan Solar Power
Baker Electric Home Energy, California Solar Systems, Elor Energy, Inc., Home Energy Solutions
Best Sporting Goods Store
*Play It Again Sports
AB Sporting Goods, Adventure 16, Milestone Running Shop, Turner’s Outdoorsman
Best Storage Facility
*A-1 Self Storage
Big Box Storage, Diablo Mini Storage, Pacific Highway Storage, San Diego Self Storage, Stor ‘em Self Storage
Best Sunglasses Shop
*Sunglass & Optical Warehouse
9FIVE Eyewear, Cali Life Co., Oakley Store, Quay Australia
Best Surf Shop
*Ocean Beach Surf & Skate Shop San Diego
Birds Surf Shed, Encinitas Surfboards, Mitch’s Surf Shop, South Coast Surf Shop. Surf Diva Shop & Surf School
Best Thrift Store
*Buffalo Exchange
Frock You Vintage Clothing, Goodwill, La Loupe Vintage, Plato’s Closet
Best Tour Company
*All In Limo & Party Bus
Baja Winery Tours, Brewery Tours of San Diego, MJ Tours California, Old Town Trolley Tours, Social Cycle
Best Vape Shop
*Vape & Smoke ShopUniverse
Illusions Vape Smoke Shop, Lavish Smoke Shop, The Switch SD Vape Shop, Vape Supplies On Point, Vapor Invasion
Best Veterinarian
*Bodhi Animal Hospital
All Pets Animal Hospital, B Street Veterinary Hospital, VCA Main Street Animal Hospital, Veterinary Specialty Hospital of San Diego
Best Vintage Clothing Store
*Flashbacks Recycled Fashion
Bad Madge Boutique, Buffalo Exchange, Frock You Vintage Clothing, La Loupe Vintage, The Girl Can’t Help It
Best Women’s Clothing Store
*My Sister’s Closet
Chycas Boutique, Graffiti Beach Boutique, Mimi & Red Boutique, Temptress Fashion, The Girl Can’t Help It