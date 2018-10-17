2018 Readers Poll: Music

bestof2018logo
Best CD / Record Store
*M-Theory Music
Cow, Lou’s Records, Record City, Spin Records, Vinyl Junkies Record Shack
Best Coffeehouse with Live Music
*Por Vida
Café 21, Java Joe’s, Lestat’s West Music Venue, Public Square Coffee House
Best Concert Club
*Belly Up
Brick by Brick, Music Box, Soda Bar, The Casbah, The Observatory North Park
Best Concert Venue
*The Observatory North Park
California Center for the Arts Escondido, House of Blues San Diego, Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, Music Box, The Irenic
Best Dance Club
*Rich’s
Bang Bang, FLUXX Nightclub, Moonshine Flats, Onyx Room Nightclub, Spin Nightclub
Best Jazz or Blues Club
*Panama 66
Covo La Jolla, Dizzy’s, Humphreys Backstage Live, Patricks Gaslamp Pub, The Westgate Hotel
Best Live Music Venue (All Ages)
*The Observatory North Park
California Center for the Arts Escondido, Panama 66, SOMA, Ché Café, The Irenic
Best Live Music Venue (Over 21)
*House of Blues San Diego
Belly Up, Brick By Brick, Moonshine Flats, Music Box, The Casbah, Winstons Beach Club
Best Music Equipment Store
*Guitar Center
Greene Music, Mark’s Guitar Exchange, Moze Guitars, Pitbull Audio, Sam Ash Music Stores
Best Music School in San Diego
*School of Rock San Diego
Bertrand’s Music & Lessons San Diego, International Academy of Jazz, Recreational Music Center, Rios Music Project, Young Lions Jazz Conservatory
Best Open Mic Night
*Lestat’s West Music Venue
PB Cantina, Pour House, Saddle Bar, American Comedy Co., Winstons Beach Club
Best Place to See Local Bands
*The Casbah
Belly Up, Brick By Brick, Soda Bar, The Tower Bar, Winstons Beach Club
Best San Diego Americana Band
*Trouble in the Wind
Berkley Hart, Eve Selis Band, Grampadrew’s Flim Flam Revue, Jackslacks, Sara Petite and the Sugar Daddies
Best San Diego Blues Band
*Whitney Shay
The Bayou Brothers, Bill Magee Blues, Black Market III, Jesse Nova and the Second Line, Casey Hensley Band
Best San Diego Club DJ
*DJ Mancat
DJ Artistic, DJ Beatnick, DJ Cros One, DJ IDeaL, DJ Red Sonya
Best San Diego Jazz Band
*Gilbert Castellanos
Allison Adams Tucker, Euphoria Brass Band, Quartet Nouveau, Steph Johnson Trio, The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble
Best San Diego Music Event
*KAABOO Del Mar
Adams Avenue Street Fair, CRSSD Fest, Gator By The Bay, San Diego Blues Festival, San Diego County Fair
Best San Diego Rock Band
*The Schizophonics
Authentic Sellout, The Farmers, Electric Mud, Safety Orange, The UpShots
Best San Diego Singer/Songwriter
*Shane Hall
Jeff Berkley, Michael Tiernan, Sarah Rogo, Skyler Lutes, Tolan Shaw
Best San Diego World Music Band
*B-Side Players
Hirie, Marujah, Psydecar, Split Finger, Tribal Theory