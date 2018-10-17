2018 Readers Poll: Music

× Expand bestof2018logo

Best CD / Record Store

*M-Theory Music

Cow, Lou’s Records, Record City, Spin Records, Vinyl Junkies Record Shack

Best Coffeehouse with Live Music

*Por Vida

Café 21, Java Joe’s, Lestat’s West Music Venue, Public Square Coffee House

Best Concert Club

*Belly Up

Brick by Brick, Music Box, Soda Bar, The Casbah, The Observatory North Park

Best Concert Venue

*The Observatory North Park

California Center for the Arts Escondido, House of Blues San Diego, Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, Music Box, The Irenic

Best Dance Club

*Rich’s

Bang Bang, FLUXX Nightclub, Moonshine Flats, Onyx Room Nightclub, Spin Nightclub

Best Jazz or Blues Club

*Panama 66

Covo La Jolla, Dizzy’s, Humphreys Backstage Live, Patricks Gaslamp Pub, The Westgate Hotel

Best Live Music Venue (All Ages)

*The Observatory North Park

California Center for the Arts Escondido, Panama 66, SOMA, Ché Café, The Irenic

Best Live Music Venue (Over 21)

*House of Blues San Diego

Belly Up, Brick By Brick, Moonshine Flats, Music Box, The Casbah, Winstons Beach Club

Best Music Equipment Store

*Guitar Center

Greene Music, Mark’s Guitar Exchange, Moze Guitars, Pitbull Audio, Sam Ash Music Stores

Best Music School in San Diego

*School of Rock San Diego

Bertrand’s Music & Lessons San Diego, International Academy of Jazz, Recreational Music Center, Rios Music Project, Young Lions Jazz Conservatory

Best Open Mic Night

*Lestat’s West Music Venue

PB Cantina, Pour House, Saddle Bar, American Comedy Co., Winstons Beach Club

Best Place to See Local Bands

*The Casbah

Belly Up, Brick By Brick, Soda Bar, The Tower Bar, Winstons Beach Club

Best San Diego Americana Band

*Trouble in the Wind

Berkley Hart, Eve Selis Band, Grampadrew’s Flim Flam Revue, Jackslacks, Sara Petite and the Sugar Daddies

Best San Diego Blues Band

*Whitney Shay

The Bayou Brothers, Bill Magee Blues, Black Market III, Jesse Nova and the Second Line, Casey Hensley Band

Best San Diego Club DJ

*DJ Mancat

DJ Artistic, DJ Beatnick, DJ Cros One, DJ IDeaL, DJ Red Sonya

Best San Diego Jazz Band

*Gilbert Castellanos

Allison Adams Tucker, Euphoria Brass Band, Quartet Nouveau, Steph Johnson Trio, The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble

Best San Diego Music Event

*KAABOO Del Mar

Adams Avenue Street Fair, CRSSD Fest, Gator By The Bay, San Diego Blues Festival, San Diego County Fair

Best San Diego Rock Band

*The Schizophonics

Authentic Sellout, The Farmers, Electric Mud, Safety Orange, The UpShots

Best San Diego Singer/Songwriter

*Shane Hall

Jeff Berkley, Michael Tiernan, Sarah Rogo, Skyler Lutes, Tolan Shaw

Best San Diego World Music Band

*B-Side Players

Hirie, Marujah, Psydecar, Split Finger, Tribal Theory