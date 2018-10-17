2018 Readers Polls: Drinks

× Expand bestof2018logo

Best Bar in San Diego County

*Waterfront Bar & Grill

Bluefoot Bar and Lounge, The High Dive, Knotty Barrel, The Tipsy Crow, Wonderland Ocean Pub

Best Bar to Play Pool

*McGregor’s Ale House

Black Cat Bar, Bluefoot Bar and Lounge, College Billiards, Society PB, Tidewater Tavern

Best Beach Bar

*Wonderland Ocean Pub

Fathom Bistro, Bait, and Tackle; Lahaina Beach House, Mavericks Beach Club, PB Shore Club, The Local Pacific Beach

Best Bloody Mary

*Small Bar

Baja Betty’s, Breakfast Republic, GARAGE Kitchen + Bar, Señor Grubby’s, Wonderland Ocean Pub

Best Cidery

*Newtopia Cyder

Bivouac Ciderworks, Julian Ciderworks, Raging Cider & Mead Co., Serpentine Cider, Turquoise Barn Cider

Best Cigar Lounge

*Cuban Cigar Factory

Churchill Cigar Lounge and Wine Bar, Cigar Grotto, Excalibur Cigar & Scotch Lounge, Hoffer’s Cigar Bar

Best Cocktail Lounge

*Starlite

Bar Pink, Pacific Shores, Polite Provisions, Seven Grand, Sycamore Den

Best Coffee Roasters

*Dark Horse Coffee Roasters

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters, Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, Caffè Calabria, Manzanita Roasting Company and Coffee House, OB Beans Coffee Roasters

Best Coffeehouse

*Caffè Calabria

Better Buzz Coffee, Cafe Madeleine North Park, Cafe Moto, Pannikin Coffee & Tea, Pappalecco

Best Craft Beer Bar

*Hamilton’s Tavern

Fathom Bistro, Bait, and Tackle; Machete Beer House, O’Brien’s American Pub, Small Bar, Tiger!Tiger!, Toronado Pub

Best Craft Beer Store

*Bottlecraft

Ale Tales, Bine & Vine Bottle Shop, Keg N Bottle, Krisp Beverages + Natural Foods, San Diego Wine & Beer Co.

Best Craft Cocktail Bar

*Polite Provisions

Craft & Commerce, KINDRED, The Manhattan, Seven Grand, Sycamore Den

Best Downtown / Gaslamp Bar

*BarleyMash

Bootlegger, Bub’s At The Ballpark, The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole, The Shout! House, The Tipsy Crow

Best Gentlemen’s Club

*Cheetahs

Exposé, Goldfingers Gentlemen’s Club, Hong Kong Gentlemen’s Club, Les Girls, Pacers Showgirls International

Best Happy Hour

*OB Noodle House Bar 1502

Baja Betty’s, Beerfish, GARAGE Kitchen + Bar, Señor Grubby’s, Tavern at the Beach

Best Hookah Lounge

*Myst Lounge

Art Hookah Lounge, Cleopatra’s Lounge, Phantom Lounge and Nightclub, Red Velvet Hookah Lounge, The Sheesha Lounge

Best Irish Pub

*The Field Irish Pub

Hooleys Public House, O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, Rosie O’Grady’s, The Harp, The Ould Sod

Best Jukebox at a bar

*Live Wire

Cherry Bomb, Small Bar, The High Dive, The Silver Fox Lounge, Turf Supper Club

Best Karaoke Bar

*The Lamplighter

Carriage House Cocktails & Karaoke, Cheers Bar and Grill, Gilly’s, HIVE, Redwing Bar & Grill

Best LGBTQ Bar

*Gossip Grill

Redwing Bar & Grill, Rich’s, The Merrow, The Rail, Urban MO’s Bar & Grill

Best Local Craft Beer

*AleSmith Brewing Company: San Diego Pale Ale .394

Belching Beaver Brewery: Peanut Butter Milk Stout, Duck Foot Brewing Co.: Secret Spot IPA, Mike Hess Brewing: Grapefruit Solis IPA, Mother Earth Brew Co.: Cali Creamin’, Resident Brewing: Chasing Citra IPA

Best Local Craft Distillery

*Cutwater Spirits

619 Spirits Distillery + Tasting Room, Henebery Spirits, Malahat Spirits, Old Harbor Distilling Co., You and Yours Distilling Co.

Best Local Craft Spirit

*Cutwater Spirits: Bali Hai Tiki Gold Rum

619 Vodka: 619 Vodka, Henebery Spirits: Small Batch Infused Rye Whiskey, Malahat Distilling: Cabernet Barrel Aged Rum, Old Harbor: San Miguel Southwestern Gin, Trust Me Vodka: Trust Me Organic Vodka

Best Margarita

*Cantina Mayahuel

PB Cantina, Ponce’s, Rockin’ Baja Lobster, Señor Grubby’s, Tamarindo Latin Kitchen & Bar

Best Martini Bar

*Turf Supper Club

Born and Raised, Cowboy Star Restaurant & Butcher Shop, Martinis Above Fourth | Table + Stage, Pacifica Del Mar, Tony’s Martini Bar

Best Michelada

*Bar Sin Nombre

The Blind Burro, Cerveza Jack’s, Galaxy Taco, Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant, Puesto

Best Neighborhood Bar

*Nunu’s

Bluefoot Bar and Lounge, Hamilton’s Tavern, Live Wire, OB Noodle House Bar 1502, Rosie O’Grady’s

Best Neighborhood Bar to Dance At

*The Whistle Stop Bar

The Air Conditioned Lounge, Bar Pink, Park & Rec, Silver Dollar, U31

Best New Bar

*Raised by Wolves

619 Spirits Distillery and Tasting Room, Bar Sin Nombre, insideOUT, Punch Bowl Social, Waterbar

Best New Brewery

*Northern Pine Brewing

BLACK PLAGUE Brewing, Deft Brewing, Latchkey Brewing Company, Savagewood Brewing Company, Wild Barrel Brewing Company

Best North County Bar

*Señor Grubby’s

Encinitas Ale House, Mission Avenue Bar and Grill, Mr. Peabody’s Bar & Grill Live Music, The Regal Seagull, Union Kitchen & Tap

Best Outdoor Bar

*Panama 66

Beerfish, Fathom Bistro, Bait, and Tackle, PB Shore Club, Sunshine Company Saloon, The Local Pacific Beach

Best San Diego Brew Pub

*Blind Lady Ale House

Amplified Ale Works Kitchen + Beer Garden, Bagby Beer Company, Karl Strauss Brewing Company, SD TapRoom, The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

Best San Diego Brewery

*Ballast Point Brewing Company

AleSmith Brewing Company, Duck Foot Brewing Company, Fall Brewing Company, Mike Hess Brewing, Societe Brewing Company

Best San Diego Brewery Tasting Room

*AleSmith Brewing Company

Belching Beaver, Karl Strauss Brewing Company Tasting Room and Beer Garden, Modern Times Flavordome, North Park Beer Company, Second Chance Beer Lounge

Best San Diego Dive Bar

*The Silver Fox Lounge

Aero Club, Live Wire, The High Dive, The Lancers, Waterfront Bar & Grill

Best San Diego Winery

*Orfila Vineyards and Winery

Bernardo Winery, Carruth Cellars Urban Winery + Tasting Room, Cordiano Winery, Fallbrook Winery, Vesper Vineyards

Best Sangria

*Cafe Sevilla of San Diego

Costa Brava, Del Sur Mexican Cantina, Encontro, Pokez Mexican Restaurant, The Blind Burro

Best Smoothie/Juice Bar

*The Mad Beet

Nékter Juice Bar, Northside Shack, Senor Mangos, Swami’s Cafe, Unico Juice Shop

Best South Bay Bar

*Machete Beer House

Bar Sin Nombre, La Bella Pizza Garden, The Manhattan, Silver Dollar, Third Avenue Alehouse

Best Sports Bar

*McGregor’s Ale House

Arizona Cafe, Bluefoot Bar and Lounge, Bub’s at the Ballpark, ElbowRoom, True North Tavern

Best Tequila Bar

*Cantina Mayahuel

Baja Betty’s, El Agave Tequileria, El Chingon, La Puerta, Tamarindo Latin Kitchen & Bar

Best Uptown Bar

*Park & Rec

Bluefoot Bar and Lounge, Cherry Bomb, Hundred Proof, The Merrow, Uptown Tavern

Best Wine Bar

*Vin de Syrah

Carruth Cellars Urban Winery, Pali Wine Co., Splash Wine Lounge and Bistro, The Rose Wine Bar

Best Wine Shop

*San Diego Wine & Beer Co.

Bine & Vine Bottle Shop, The Rose, The Wine Bank, The Wine Lover