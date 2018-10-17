2018 Readers Polls: Drinks

bestof2018logo
Best Bar in San Diego County
*Waterfront Bar & Grill
Bluefoot Bar and Lounge, The High Dive, Knotty Barrel, The Tipsy Crow, Wonderland Ocean Pub
Best Bar to Play Pool
*McGregor’s Ale House
Black Cat Bar, Bluefoot Bar and Lounge, College Billiards, Society PB, Tidewater Tavern
Best Beach Bar
*Wonderland Ocean Pub
Fathom Bistro, Bait, and Tackle; Lahaina Beach House, Mavericks Beach Club, PB Shore Club, The Local Pacific Beach
Best Bloody Mary
*Small Bar
Baja Betty’s, Breakfast Republic, GARAGE Kitchen + Bar, Señor Grubby’s, Wonderland Ocean Pub
Best Cidery
*Newtopia Cyder
Bivouac Ciderworks, Julian Ciderworks, Raging Cider & Mead Co., Serpentine Cider, Turquoise Barn Cider
Best Cigar Lounge
*Cuban Cigar Factory
Churchill Cigar Lounge and Wine Bar, Cigar Grotto, Excalibur Cigar & Scotch Lounge, Hoffer’s Cigar Bar
Best Cocktail Lounge
*Starlite
Bar Pink, Pacific Shores, Polite Provisions, Seven Grand, Sycamore Den
Best Coffee Roasters
*Dark Horse Coffee Roasters
Better Buzz Coffee Roasters, Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, Caffè Calabria, Manzanita Roasting Company and Coffee House, OB Beans Coffee Roasters
Best Coffeehouse
*Caffè Calabria
Better Buzz Coffee, Cafe Madeleine North Park, Cafe Moto, Pannikin Coffee & Tea, Pappalecco
Best Craft Beer Bar
*Hamilton’s Tavern
Fathom Bistro, Bait, and Tackle; Machete Beer House, O’Brien’s American Pub, Small Bar, Tiger!Tiger!, Toronado Pub
Best Craft Beer Store
*Bottlecraft
Ale Tales, Bine & Vine Bottle Shop, Keg N Bottle, Krisp Beverages + Natural Foods, San Diego Wine & Beer Co.
Best Craft Cocktail Bar
*Polite Provisions
Craft & Commerce, KINDRED, The Manhattan, Seven Grand, Sycamore Den
Best Downtown / Gaslamp Bar
*BarleyMash
Bootlegger, Bub’s At The Ballpark, The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole, The Shout! House, The Tipsy Crow
Best Gentlemen’s Club
*Cheetahs
Exposé, Goldfingers Gentlemen’s Club, Hong Kong Gentlemen’s Club, Les Girls, Pacers Showgirls International
Best Happy Hour
*OB Noodle House Bar 1502
Baja Betty’s, Beerfish, GARAGE Kitchen + Bar, Señor Grubby’s, Tavern at the Beach
Best Hookah Lounge
*Myst Lounge
Art Hookah Lounge, Cleopatra’s Lounge, Phantom Lounge and Nightclub, Red Velvet Hookah Lounge, The Sheesha Lounge
Best Irish Pub
*The Field Irish Pub
Hooleys Public House, O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, Rosie O’Grady’s, The Harp, The Ould Sod
Best Jukebox at a bar
*Live Wire
Cherry Bomb, Small Bar, The High Dive, The Silver Fox Lounge, Turf Supper Club
Best Karaoke Bar
*The Lamplighter
Carriage House Cocktails & Karaoke, Cheers Bar and Grill, Gilly’s, HIVE, Redwing Bar & Grill
Best LGBTQ Bar
*Gossip Grill
Redwing Bar & Grill, Rich’s, The Merrow, The Rail, Urban MO’s Bar & Grill
Best Local Craft Beer
*AleSmith Brewing Company: San Diego Pale Ale .394
Belching Beaver Brewery: Peanut Butter Milk Stout, Duck Foot Brewing Co.: Secret Spot IPA, Mike Hess Brewing: Grapefruit Solis IPA, Mother Earth Brew Co.: Cali Creamin’, Resident Brewing: Chasing Citra IPA
Best Local Craft Distillery
*Cutwater Spirits
619 Spirits Distillery + Tasting Room, Henebery Spirits, Malahat Spirits, Old Harbor Distilling Co., You and Yours Distilling Co.
Best Local Craft Spirit
*Cutwater Spirits: Bali Hai Tiki Gold Rum
619 Vodka: 619 Vodka, Henebery Spirits: Small Batch Infused Rye Whiskey, Malahat Distilling: Cabernet Barrel Aged Rum, Old Harbor: San Miguel Southwestern Gin, Trust Me Vodka: Trust Me Organic Vodka
Best Margarita
*Cantina Mayahuel
PB Cantina, Ponce’s, Rockin’ Baja Lobster, Señor Grubby’s, Tamarindo Latin Kitchen & Bar
Best Martini Bar
*Turf Supper Club
Born and Raised, Cowboy Star Restaurant & Butcher Shop, Martinis Above Fourth | Table + Stage, Pacifica Del Mar, Tony’s Martini Bar
Best Michelada
*Bar Sin Nombre
The Blind Burro, Cerveza Jack’s, Galaxy Taco, Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant, Puesto
Best Neighborhood Bar
*Nunu’s
Bluefoot Bar and Lounge, Hamilton’s Tavern, Live Wire, OB Noodle House Bar 1502, Rosie O’Grady’s
Best Neighborhood Bar to Dance At
*The Whistle Stop Bar
The Air Conditioned Lounge, Bar Pink, Park & Rec, Silver Dollar, U31
Best New Bar
*Raised by Wolves
619 Spirits Distillery and Tasting Room, Bar Sin Nombre, insideOUT, Punch Bowl Social, Waterbar
Best New Brewery
*Northern Pine Brewing
BLACK PLAGUE Brewing, Deft Brewing, Latchkey Brewing Company, Savagewood Brewing Company, Wild Barrel Brewing Company
Best North County Bar
*Señor Grubby’s
Encinitas Ale House, Mission Avenue Bar and Grill, Mr. Peabody’s Bar & Grill Live Music, The Regal Seagull, Union Kitchen & Tap
Best Outdoor Bar
*Panama 66
Beerfish, Fathom Bistro, Bait, and Tackle, PB Shore Club, Sunshine Company Saloon, The Local Pacific Beach
Best San Diego Brew Pub
*Blind Lady Ale House
Amplified Ale Works Kitchen + Beer Garden, Bagby Beer Company, Karl Strauss Brewing Company, SD TapRoom, The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
Best San Diego Brewery
*Ballast Point Brewing Company
AleSmith Brewing Company, Duck Foot Brewing Company, Fall Brewing Company, Mike Hess Brewing, Societe Brewing Company
Best San Diego Brewery Tasting Room
*AleSmith Brewing Company
Belching Beaver, Karl Strauss Brewing Company Tasting Room and Beer Garden, Modern Times Flavordome, North Park Beer Company, Second Chance Beer Lounge
Best San Diego Dive Bar
*The Silver Fox Lounge
Aero Club, Live Wire, The High Dive, The Lancers, Waterfront Bar & Grill
Best San Diego Winery
*Orfila Vineyards and Winery
Bernardo Winery, Carruth Cellars Urban Winery + Tasting Room, Cordiano Winery, Fallbrook Winery, Vesper Vineyards
Best Sangria
*Cafe Sevilla of San Diego
Costa Brava, Del Sur Mexican Cantina, Encontro, Pokez Mexican Restaurant, The Blind Burro
Best Smoothie/Juice Bar
*The Mad Beet
Nékter Juice Bar, Northside Shack, Senor Mangos, Swami’s Cafe, Unico Juice Shop
Best South Bay Bar
*Machete Beer House
Bar Sin Nombre, La Bella Pizza Garden, The Manhattan, Silver Dollar, Third Avenue Alehouse
Best Sports Bar
*McGregor’s Ale House
Arizona Cafe, Bluefoot Bar and Lounge, Bub’s at the Ballpark, ElbowRoom, True North Tavern
Best Tequila Bar
*Cantina Mayahuel
Baja Betty’s, El Agave Tequileria, El Chingon, La Puerta, Tamarindo Latin Kitchen & Bar
Best Uptown Bar
*Park & Rec
Bluefoot Bar and Lounge, Cherry Bomb, Hundred Proof, The Merrow, Uptown Tavern
Best Wine Bar
*Vin de Syrah
Carruth Cellars Urban Winery, Pali Wine Co., Splash Wine Lounge and Bistro, The Rose Wine Bar
Best Wine Shop
*San Diego Wine & Beer Co.
Bine & Vine Bottle Shop, The Rose, The Wine Bank, The Wine Lover