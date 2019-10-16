2019 Readers Polls: Art and Culture

Best Annual Art Event
• Mission Federal Art Walk
North Park Festival of Arts
Art Around Adams
Art Alive
Wild in the Country at Lions Tigers
Best Annual Event (non-music)
• San Diego Comic-Con
San Diego Pride
San Diego County Fair
San Diego Bay Wine & Food Fest
Best Art Gallery
• La Bodega Gallery
Stefanie Bales Fine Art
Meyer Fine Art Inc.
Sparks Gallery
Thumbprint Gallery
Best Casino
• Viejas Casino & Resort
Sycuan Casino Resort
Barona Resort & Casino
Harrah’s Resort Southern California
Pala Casino Spa & Resort
Best Comedy Club
• National Comedy Theatre
The Comedy Store - La Jolla
The American Comedy Co.
Mad House Comedy Club
The Comedy Palace
Best Cultural Festival
Chicano Park Day
La Vuelta Summer Festival
San Diego County Fair
Pacific Islander Festival
Best Dance Studio
• Culture Shock Dance Center
The Origin Hip Hop Performing Arts
Malashock Dance School
Dance For 2 - Dancing In San Diego
Champion Ballroom Academy
Best Film Festival
• San Diego Latino Film Festival
San Diego International Film Festival
Oceanside International Film Festival
San Diego Jewish Film Festival
San Diego Asian Film Festival
Best Live Theatre
• The Old Globe
San Diego Civic Theatre
La Jolla Playhouse
New Village Arts
Coronado Playhouse
Best Museum
• San Diego Natural History Museum
The San Diego Museum of Art
Fleet Science Center
San Diego Museum of Man
The New Children’s Museum
Best Theatre Production
• The Book of Mormon
Little Shop of Horrors
Mixtape
Tale of Despereaux
A Man of No Importance Coronado