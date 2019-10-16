2019 Readers Polls: Art and Culture

Best Annual Art Event

• Mission Federal Art Walk

North Park Festival of Arts

Art Around Adams

Art Alive

Wild in the Country at Lions Tigers

Best Annual Event (non-music)

• San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Pride

San Diego County Fair

North Park Festival of the Arts

San Diego Bay Wine & Food Fest

Best Art Gallery

• La Bodega Gallery

Stefanie Bales Fine Art

Meyer Fine Art Inc.

Sparks Gallery

Thumbprint Gallery

Best Casino

• Viejas Casino & Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort

Barona Resort & Casino

Harrah’s Resort Southern California

Pala Casino Spa & Resort

Best Comedy Club

• National Comedy Theatre

The Comedy Store - La Jolla

The American Comedy Co.

Mad House Comedy Club

The Comedy Palace

Best Cultural Festival

• San Diego Pride

Chicano Park Day

La Vuelta Summer Festival

San Diego County Fair

Pacific Islander Festival

Best Dance Studio

• Culture Shock Dance Center

The Origin Hip Hop Performing Arts

Malashock Dance School

Dance For 2 - Dancing In San Diego

Champion Ballroom Academy

Best Film Festival

• San Diego Latino Film Festival

San Diego International Film Festival

Oceanside International Film Festival

San Diego Jewish Film Festival

San Diego Asian Film Festival

Best Live Theatre

• The Old Globe

San Diego Civic Theatre

La Jolla Playhouse

New Village Arts

Coronado Playhouse

Best Museum

• San Diego Natural History Museum

The San Diego Museum of Art

Fleet Science Center

San Diego Museum of Man

The New Children’s Museum

Best Theatre Production

• The Book of Mormon

Little Shop of Horrors

Mixtape

Tale of Despereaux

A Man of No Importance Coronado