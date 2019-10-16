2019 Readers Polls: Fitness, Health and Beauty

by

Best Barber Shop

• Classic Cuts Barber Shop

Sound Cuts Del Mar

Dapper Jays Barber Shop & Hot Shaves

Mister Brown’s Barber Shop

Normal Heights Barbershop

Best Chiropractor

• Spence Chiropractic Center

Active Mobility Chiropractic

Chiropractique North Park

Andrus Chiropractic Group, Inc.

Chiropractic Healing Arts Center

Best Cosmetic Surgeon

• Dr. Diana Breister Ghosh

SDBotox

UC San Diego Health - Plastic Surgery, La Jolla

Dr. James Chao

Pousti Plastic Surgery: Tom Pousti

Best Day Spa

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines

Krista Skincare

White Rabbit Day Spa, Adams Avenue

Karma Spa, Massage in Carlsbad

Heights Rancho Penasquitos

Best Dentist

• Dentistry at The Promenade

Serra Mesa Dental

Dr. Guy L. Fox, DDS

Dr. Steven R. Olmos

Dr. Richard J. Ewing, DDS

Best Hair Salon

• The Electric Chair

The Lab A Salon

Boulevard Beauty Lounge

Joya Hair Design

Raven & Sage Collective

My Salon Suite of Santee

Best Laser Eye Center

• Dr. Nanduri’s Associated Eye Surgeons Medical Group

Dr. Richard Leung

Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute

Motwani Lasik Institute

Best Legal Marijuana Dispensary

• Urban Leaf Dispensary

Golden State Greens

SDRC 

Torrey Holistics

Mankind Dispensary

Best MMA or Boxing Gym

• RockBox Fitness

BoxFit

TITLE Boxing Club San Diego North Park

UFC GYM Mission Valley

Chula Vista Jiu Jitsu Club

Best Nail Salon

• Hello Birdie Nail & Lash Lab

Nails & Spa By Lauren

Happy Nails

Nail Studio San Carlos

Fashion Nails & Spa

Best Place for Acupuncture

• Love & Light Acupuncture

Dcompress Downtown

Health and Wellness Alternatives

Modern Acupuncture

Zen Acupuncture & Herbal Medicine

Best Place to Get a Massage

• Karma Relaxation Spa

Spence Chiropractic Center

Massage Envy - Mission Valley

Dcompress Downtown

Envision Personalized Health

Best Place to Get Pierced

• Enigma Professional Piercing

Apogee Body Piercing

454 Tattoo and Body Piercing

Embellish PB

Lavish Tattoo Company

Best Place to Get Waxed

• Krista Skincare

The Pretty Kitty

Le Wax Boutique

LunchboxWax Hillcrest-San Diego

ra•di•ant studios

Best Tanning Salon

• Summer Sheen Spray Tanning

iTAN Sun Spray Spa - Mission Valley

ra•di•ant studios

Chuze Fitness

Hot Tropics Spray Tan

Best Tattoo Artist

• Cash Scott

Justin Cota

Pete Vaca

Sua Sulu’ape Angela

Best Tattoo Parlor

• Full Circle Tattoo

SD Tattoo

Avalon Tattoo II

Bay Ink Tattoo

454 Tattoo and Body Piercing

Big City Tattoo Inc.

Best Work Out Gym

• No Excuses PT

Leo’s Fitness Lab Personal Training

Orangetheory Fitness

RockBox Fitness

EōS Fitness

Best Yoga Studio

• Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga

CorePower Yoga

Yoga One

Modo Yoga