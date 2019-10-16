2019 Readers Polls: Fitness, Health and Beauty

Best Barber Shop
• Classic Cuts Barber Shop
Sound Cuts Del Mar
Dapper Jays Barber Shop & Hot Shaves
Mister Brown’s Barber Shop
Normal Heights Barbershop
Best Chiropractor
• Spence Chiropractic Center
Active Mobility Chiropractic
Chiropractique North Park
Andrus Chiropractic Group, Inc.
Chiropractic Healing Arts Center
Best Cosmetic Surgeon
• Dr. Diana Breister Ghosh
SDBotox
UC San Diego Health - Plastic Surgery, La Jolla
Dr. James Chao
Pousti Plastic Surgery: Tom Pousti
Best Day Spa
• The Lodge at Torrey Pines
Krista Skincare
White Rabbit Day Spa, Adams Avenue
Karma Spa, Massage in Carlsbad
Heights Rancho Penasquitos
Best Dentist
• Dentistry at The Promenade
Serra Mesa Dental
Dr. Guy L. Fox, DDS
Dr. Steven R. Olmos
Dr. Richard J. Ewing, DDS
Best Hair Salon
• The Electric Chair
The Lab A Salon
Boulevard Beauty Lounge
Joya Hair Design
Raven & Sage Collective
My Salon Suite of Santee
Best Laser Eye Center
• Dr. Nanduri’s Associated Eye Surgeons Medical Group
Dr. Richard Leung
Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute
Motwani Lasik Institute
Best Legal Marijuana Dispensary
• Urban Leaf Dispensary
Golden State Greens
SDRC
Torrey Holistics
Mankind Dispensary
Best MMA or Boxing Gym
• RockBox Fitness
BoxFit
TITLE Boxing Club San Diego North Park
UFC GYM Mission Valley
Chula Vista Jiu Jitsu Club
Best Nail Salon
• Hello Birdie Nail & Lash Lab
Nails & Spa By Lauren
Happy Nails
Nail Studio San Carlos
Fashion Nails & Spa
Best Place for Acupuncture
• Love & Light Acupuncture
Dcompress Downtown
Health and Wellness Alternatives
Modern Acupuncture
Zen Acupuncture & Herbal Medicine
Best Place to Get a Massage
• Karma Relaxation Spa
Spence Chiropractic Center
Massage Envy - Mission Valley
Dcompress Downtown
Envision Personalized Health
Best Place to Get Pierced
• Enigma Professional Piercing
Apogee Body Piercing
454 Tattoo and Body Piercing
Embellish PB
Lavish Tattoo Company
Best Place to Get Waxed
• Krista Skincare
The Pretty Kitty
Le Wax Boutique
LunchboxWax Hillcrest-San Diego
ra•di•ant studios
Best Tanning Salon
• Summer Sheen Spray Tanning
iTAN Sun Spray Spa - Mission Valley
ra•di•ant studios
Chuze Fitness
Hot Tropics Spray Tan
Best Tattoo Artist
• Cash Scott
Justin Cota
Pete Vaca
Sua Sulu’ape Angela
Best Tattoo Parlor
• Full Circle Tattoo
SD Tattoo
Avalon Tattoo II
Bay Ink Tattoo
454 Tattoo and Body Piercing
Big City Tattoo Inc.
Best Work Out Gym
• No Excuses PT
Leo’s Fitness Lab Personal Training
Orangetheory Fitness
RockBox Fitness
EōS Fitness
Best Yoga Studio
• Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga
CorePower Yoga
Yoga One
Modo Yoga