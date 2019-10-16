2019 Readers Polls: Goods and Services

Best Accounting Firm
• Abbo Tax CPA
Weiss & Co
Always Accurate Tax Bookkeeping
San Diego Taxman
Bandemer Accountancy Corporation
Best Adult Gift Store
• Pleasures & Treasures
Hustler Hollywood
Adam & Eve
Romantix
Jolar Cinema
Best Antique Shop
• La Mesa Antique Mall, Palm Avenue
Klassik
Vignettes-Antiques & Collectibles
Karen’s Consignment Gallery
Maroufi Fine Rugs & Antiques
Best Auto Dealer
• John Hine Mazda
Mercedes-Benz of San Diego
Pacific Honda
Penske Ford La Mesa
Mossy Nissan Kearny Mesa
Best Auto Repair Shop
• El Cajon Transmissions
Prestige Autowash & Automotive
TJ Crossman’s Auto Repair Inc.
Dragonfly Automotive
San Carlos Auto Service
Best Bank
• California Bank & Trust
Chase Bank
Wells Fargo
Pacific Premier Bank
Comerica
Best Bike Shop
• Electric Bike Central
Adams Avenue Bicycles
North Park Bikes
Bernie’s Bike Shop
Cal Coast Bikes
Best Bookstore
• Verbatim Books
Mysterious Galaxy BookStore
Run for Cover Bookstore and Cafe
Book Catapult
Book Tree
Best Camera Store
• George’s Camera
Nelson Photo Supplies
Camera Exposure
Kurt’s Camera Repair Inc
Best Car Wash
• Washman San Diego
Body Beautiful Car Wash
Uptown Touchless Car Wash
Encinitas Car Wash
Kwik N’ Kleen Car Wash
Best Comic Book Store
• Comics-N-Stuff
Comickaze Comics Books and More II
Mysterious Galaxy BookStore
Southern California Comics
Super7
Best Eyewear
• Hillcrest Optical
Blenders Eyewear
North Park Optometry
Urban Optiks Optometry
Best Flower Shop
• Native Poppy
Wholesale Flowers and Supplies
Dave’s Flower Box
Allen’s Flowers & Plants
Ever Bloom Fresh Flowers
Best Furniture Store
• Jerome’s Furniture San Diego
Living Spaces
D3 Home
Mor Furniture for Less
Skylar’s Home & Patio Furniture
Best Garden Supply Store/Nursery
• Walter Andersen Nursery
North Park Nursery
City Farmers Nursery
Mission Hills Nursery
Green Gardens Nursery
Best Grocery Store
• Trader Joe’s
Sprouts Farmers Market
Lazy Acres
Ralphs
Jimbo’s...Naturally!
Best Hardware Store
• ACE Hardware - Hillcrest
OB Hardware
San Carlos True Value Hardware
Pacific Beach Ace Hardware
North Park Hardware
Best Hotel Swimming Pool
• The Lafayette Hotel
Harrah’s Resort Southern California
Sycuan Casino Resort
Pearl Hotel
Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa
Best Jewelry Store
• Leo Hamel Fine Jewelry
Irelia Fine Jewelry
Stuart Benjamin & Co.
San Diego Jewelers Exchange
Blumenthal & Co.
Best Law Firm
• King Aminpour Car Accident Lawyer
Batta Fulkerson Law Group
Stipp Law Firm, APC
Cole Casey
Todd Kobernick
Best Local Boutique Hotel
• The Lafayette Hotel
Pearl Hotel
Hotel del Coronado
Pendry San Diego
Hotel Palomar
Best Local Credit Union
• Mission Federal Credit Union
California Coast Credit Union
Navy Federal Credit Union
SDCCU Santee Branch
Point Loma Credit Union
Best Men’s Clothing Store
• Nordstrom Rack Mission Valley
Men’s Wearhouse
Macy’s
Saks Off 5th
Kohl’s
Best Motorcycle Shop
• San Diego Harley-Davidson
GP Motorcycles
Motoworld of El Cajon
Fun Bike Center
Best Outdoor Rental Shop (Kayak, Jet Ski, Boat)
• La Jolla Kayak
Mission Bay Sportcenter
PB Surf Shop
Seaforth Boat Rentals
Everyday California
Best Pawn Shop
•Cashco Pawn Shop San Diego
Leo Hamel Jewelry
PB Pawn & Jewelry
Hillcrest Pawn Brokers
Best Pet Store/Service
• Pet Palace
Pet Kingdom
Dog Beach Dog Wash
Kahoots Pet
My Urban Dog
Best Place to Buy a Gift
• Leo Hamel Fine Jewelry
Bazaar Del Mundo
Seaport Village
Run for Cover Bookstore and Cafe
Bras and Honey Boutique
Best Real Estate Office/Realtor
• AJ Alconcel
Berkshire Hathaway - Traci Beaulieu
Todd Armstrong
Bernadeth Huertas
Ascent Real Estate
Best Scooter Shop
• Vespa Motorsport
Electric Bike Central
Fun Bike Center
Main Street Scooters
Best Skate Shop
• Route 44 Skateboard Shop
Overload
Sin City Skates
Urbn Sk8
Retro Sports
Best Smoke/Vape Shop
• Vape & Smoke Universe
Stuff 2 Puff
La Mesa Smoke Shop
Smoke Zone
E Cig Creations - Vape Shop San Diego
Best Sunglasses Shop
• Blenders Eyewear
Sunglass Hut
Sunglass & Optical Warehouse
Urban Optiks
Best Surf Shop
• South Coast Surf Shop
PB Surf Shop
Real Surf Shop
Surf Ride Boardshop
Witt’s Carlsbad Pipelines
Best Thrift Store
• Goodwill Store & Donation Center
Amvets Thrift Store
Alliance for African Assistance
Deseret Industries Thrift Store
The Salvation Army Family Store
Best Tour Company
• Old Town Trolley Tours San Diego
San Diego Ghost Tours by Ghosts
Another Side Tours
Local Baja Tours
Pegasus Sidecar Tours
Best Veterinarian
• Kensington Veterinary Hospital
Mission Valley Pet Clinic
Pet Hospital of La Mesa
Bodhi Animal Hospital
Rose Canyon Animal Hospital
Best Vintage Clothing Store
• Buffalo Exchange
Leo Hamel Boutique & Consignment
Frock You Vintage Clothing
La Loupe Vintage
The Girl Can’t Help It
Best Women’s Clothing Store
• Leo Hamel Boutique & Consignment
Nordstrom Fashion Valley
Mimi & Red Boutique
Vocabulary Boutique
Bras and Honey Boutique