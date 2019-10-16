2019 Readers Polls: Music

Best CD/Record Store
• Lou’s Records
Vinyl Junkies Record Shack
M-Theory Music
Cow
Folk Arts Rare Records
Best Concert Venue
• Belly Up
The Observatory North Park
Music Box
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
House of Blues San Diego
Best Dance Club
• Rich’s
Moonshine Beach
Sevilla Nightclub of San Diego
Spin Nightclub
FLUXX Nightclub
Best Jazz or Blues Club
• Panama 66
Prohibition Lounge
House of Blues San Diego
Dizzy’s
Hoffer’s Cigar Bar
Best Live Music Venue (All Ages)
• The Observatory North Park
Music Box
House of Blues San Diego
SOMA San Diego
The Irenic
Best Live Music Venue (Over 21)
• The Casbah
Belly Up
Music Box
The Shout! House
The Observatory North Park
Best Music School in San Diego
• School of Rock San Diego
Wagner’s School of Music
Young Lions Jazz Conservatory
San Diego School of Creative
Coronado School of the Arts
Best Open Mic Night
• Lestat’s
Queen Bee’s Art and Cultural Center
PB Cantina
Black Xpression
Winstons Beach Club
Best Place to See Local Bands
• The Casbah
Soda Bar
Winstons Beach Club
Til-Two Club
710 Beach Club
Best San Diego Band
• Euphoria Brass Band
40 Oz. To Freedom
Tribal Theory
The Naked I
Safety Orange
Best San Diego Music Event
• Adams Avenue Street Fair
Kaaboo
Gator by the Bay
CRSSD fest
SDCCU Festival North Park