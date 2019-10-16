2019 Readers Polls: Music

Best CD/Record Store

• Lou’s Records

Vinyl Junkies Record Shack

M-Theory Music

Cow

Folk Arts Rare Records

Best Concert Venue

• Belly Up

The Observatory North Park

Music Box

Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

House of Blues San Diego

Best Dance Club

• Rich’s

Moonshine Beach

Sevilla Nightclub of San Diego

Spin Nightclub

FLUXX Nightclub

Best Jazz or Blues Club

• Panama 66

Prohibition Lounge

House of Blues San Diego

Dizzy’s

Hoffer’s Cigar Bar

Best Live Music Venue (All Ages)

• The Observatory North Park

Music Box

House of Blues San Diego

SOMA San Diego

The Irenic

Best Live Music Venue (Over 21)

• The Casbah

Belly Up

Music Box

The Shout! House

The Observatory North Park

Best Music School in San Diego

• School of Rock San Diego

Wagner’s School of Music

Young Lions Jazz Conservatory

San Diego School of Creative

Coronado School of the Arts

Best Open Mic Night

• Lestat’s

Queen Bee’s Art and Cultural Center

PB Cantina

Black Xpression

Winstons Beach Club

Best Place to See Local Bands

• The Casbah

Soda Bar

Winstons Beach Club

Til-Two Club

710 Beach Club

Best San Diego Band

• Euphoria Brass Band

40 Oz. To Freedom

Tribal Theory

The Naked I

Safety Orange

Best San Diego Music Event

• Adams Avenue Street Fair

Kaaboo

Gator by the Bay

CRSSD fest

SDCCU Festival North Park