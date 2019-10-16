2019 Best of San Diego Readers Polls Results

Art & Culture

Best Annual Art Event

• Mission Federal Art Walk

North Park Festival of Arts

Art Around Adams

Art Alive

Wild in the Country at Lions Tigers

Best Annual Event (non-music)

• San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Pride

San Diego County Fair

North Park Festival of the Arts

San Diego Bay Wine & Food Fest

Best Art Gallery

• La Bodega Gallery

Stefanie Bales Fine Art

Meyer Fine Art Inc.

Sparks Gallery

Thumbprint Gallery

Best Casino

• Viejas Casino & Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort

Barona Resort & Casino

Harrah’s Resort Southern California

Pala Casino Spa & Resort

Best Comedy Club

• National Comedy Theatre

The Comedy Store - La Jolla

The American Comedy Co.

Mad House Comedy Club

The Comedy Palace

Best Cultural Festival

• San Diego Pride

Chicano Park Day

La Vuelta Summer Festival

San Diego County Fair

Pacific Islander Festival

Best Dance Studio

• Culture Shock Dance Center

The Origin Hip Hop Performing Arts

Malashock Dance School

Dance For 2 - Dancing In San Diego

Champion Ballroom Academy

Best Film Festival

• San Diego Latino Film Festival

San Diego International

Film Festival

Oceanside International

Film Festival

San Diego Jewish Film Festival

San Diego Asian Film Festival

Best Live Theatre

• The Old Globe

San Diego Civic Theatre

La Jolla Playhouse

New Village Arts

Coronado Playhouse

Best Museum

• San Diego Natural History Museum

The San Diego Museum of Art

Fleet Science Center

San Diego Museum of Man

The New Children’s Museum

Best Theatre Production

• The Book of Mormon

Little Shop of Horrors

Mixtape

Tale of Despereaux

A Man of No Importance Coronado

Drink

Best Bar in San Diego County

• The Rabbit Hole

The Shout! House

Taste & Thirst

Inside Out

Señor Grubby’s

Best Bar to Play Pool

• The Silver Fox Lounge

McGregor’s Grill

The Manhattan

Sunshine Company Saloon

Good Guys Tavern

Best Beach Bar

• Wonderland Ocean Pub

Waterbar San Diego

Mavericks Beach Club

Sunshine Company Saloon

The Duck Dive

Best Bloody Mary

• Small Bar

Farmer’s Table

Taste & Thirst

Señor Grubby’s

Garage Kitchen & Bar

Best Cidery

• Bivouac Ciderworks

Julian Hard Cider

Newtopia Cyder

Serpentine Cider

Guthrie CiderWorks

Best Cigar Lounge

• Hoffer’s Cigar Bar

Gran Havana Cigar & Hookah Lounge

Churchill Cigar lounge

Cigar Cave, Fifth Avenue

Cigars and Coffee

Best Cocktail Lounge

• Polite Provisions

Park & Rec

Taste & Thirst

Martinis Above Fourth | Table + Stage

Ginger’s

Best Coffeehouse

• Dark Horse Coffee Roasters

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters

Caffe Calabria

S3 Coffee Bar

Grindhouse

Best Craft Beer Bar

• Hamilton’s Tavern

Machete Beer House

Waypoint Public

Taste & Thirst

Iron Pig Alehouse

Best Craft

Cocktail Bar

• Polite Provisions

Royale

Taste & Thirst

Park & Rec, Park Boulevard

Madison

Best Downtown / Gaslamp Bar

• The Shout! House

Barleymash

Taste & Thirst

Whiskey Girl

The Smoking Gun SD

Best East County Bar

• Grand Ole BBQ Flinn Springs

Good Guys Tavern

The Hills Local Pub

Pete’s Place

Eastbound Bar & Grill

Best Gentlemen’s Club

• Pacers

Cheetahs

Deja Vu

Pure Platinum Kearny Mesa

Les Girls

Best Happy Hour

• Royale

Fred’s Mexican Cafe

Taste & Thirst

Madison

Señor Grubby’s

Best Hookah Lounge

• Myst Lounge

Gran Havana Cigar & Hookah Lounge

3 Kings Hookah Lounge

Cafe Europe

Tabac

Best Irish Pub

• The Ould Sod

The Field Irish Pub

O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

Hooleys Irish Pub

Patrick’s Gaslamp Pub

Best Jukebox at a Bar

• Live Wire

Royale

Machete Beer House

Taste & Thirst

Good Guys Tavern

Best Karaoke Bar

• The Lamplighter

Redwing Bar & Grill

Til-Two Club

Werewolf

The Merrow

Best LGBTQ Bar

• Urban MO’s Bar & Grill

Gossip Grill

Redwing Bar & Grill

Rich’s

Uptown Tavern

Best Local Craft Beer (specific beer)

•.394 Pale Ale

Modern Times Fruitland

Hop-Fu!

The Hatch @ Latchkey Brewing Hopsucker

Best Local Craft Distillery

• Cutwater Spirits

You & Yours Distilling Co.

Old Harbor Distilling Co.

619 Spirits North Park

Malahat Spirits

Best Margarita

• Baja Betty’s

Casa Guadalajara

Tamarindo

Señor Grubby’s

Fred’s Mexican Café

Best Martini

• Martinis above 4th

Turf Club

Taste & Thirst

Noble Experiment

Cowboy Star

Best Michelada

• Barrio Dogg

Salud

Señor Grubby’s

Tamarindo

The Smoking Gun

Best Neighborhood Bar

• Whistle Stop

Royale

Bluefoot Bar and Lounge

Taste & Thirst

Good Guys Tavern

Best New Bar (open since 7/2018)

• Fernside

Dough Nations

Louisiana Purchase

Sign of the Whale

Tahona Bar

Best New Brewery (Open since 7/2018)

• Juneshine

Original 40 Brewing Company

Kairoa Brewing Company

Latchkey Brewing Company

Gravity Heights

Best North County Bar

• Union Kitchen & Tap

Brigantine

Señor Grubby’s

The Regal Seagull

Churchill’s Pub & Grille

Best Outdoor/Rooftop Bar

• Altitude Sky Lounge

Kairoa Brewing Company

Park & Rec

10 Barrel Brewing

Redwing Bar & Grill

Best San Diego Brew Pub

• Blind Lady Ale House

North Park Beer Company

Hillcrest Brewing Company

Kairoa Brewing Company

Original 40 Brewing Company

Best San Diego Brewery

• AleSmith Brewing Company

Coronado Brewing Company | Brew Pub

Belching Beaver North Park

Latitude 33 Brewing Company

Latchkey Brewing Company

Best San Diego Dive Bar

• Waterfront Bar & Grill

Bar Pink

The Silver Fox Lounge

The High Dive

Good Guys Tavern

Best San Diego Winery

• Bernardo Winery

Orfila Vineyards and Winery

Carruth Cellars Wine Garden

Pali Wine Co.

Forgotten Barrel Winery

Best Smoothie/Juice Bar

• Senor Mangos

Everbowl

The Mad Beet

Northside Shack

Juice Kaboose

Best South Bay Bar

• Machete Beer House

The Manhattan

Bar Sin Nombre

Thr3e Punk Ales Brewing Co.

IB Public House

Best Sports Bar

• McGregor’s Grill

Bub’s At The Ballpark

True North Tavern

Barleymash

Señor Grubby’s Oceanside

Best Tequila Bar

• El Chingon

Cantina Mayahuel

Baja Betty’s

Señor Grubby’s

Puesto at the Headquarters

Best Uptown Bar

• Park & Rec

Uptown Tavern

Bluefoot Bar and Lounge

Madison

Louisiana Purchase

Best Wine Bar

• Splash Wine Lounge and Bistro

Vin de Syrah

The Rose Wine Bar

The Wine Lover

Fruitcraft

Fitness, Health & Beauty

Best Barber Shop

• Classic Cuts Barber Shop

Sound Cuts Del Mar

Dapper Jays Barber Shop & Hot Shaves

Mister Brown’s Barber Shop

Normal Heights Barbershop

Best Chiropractor

• Spence Chiropractic Center

Active Mobility Chiropractic

Chiropractique North Park

Andrus Chiropractic Group, Inc.

Chiropractic Healing Arts Center

Best Cosmetic Surgeon

• Dr. Diana Breister Ghosh

SDBotox

UC San Diego Health - Plastic Surgery, La Jolla

Dr. James Chao

Pousti Plastic Surgery: Tom Pousti

Best Day Spa

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines

Krista Skincare

White Rabbit Day Spa, Adams Avenue

Karma Spa, Massage in Carlsbad

Heights Rancho Penasquitos

Best Dentist

• Dentistry at The Promenade

Serra Mesa Dental

Dr. Guy L. Fox, DDS

Dr. Steven R. Olmos

Dr. Richard J. Ewing, DDS

Best Hair Salon

• The Electric Chair

The Lab A Salon

Boulevard Beauty Lounge

Joya Hair Design

Raven & Sage Collective

My Salon Suite of Santee

Best Laser Eye Center

• Dr. Nanduri’s Associated Eye Surgeons Medical Group

Dr. Richard Leung

Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute

Motwani Lasik Institute

Best Legal Marijuana Dispensary

• Urban Leaf Dispensary

Golden State Greens

SDRC

Torrey Holistics

Mankind Dispensary

Best MMA or Boxing Gym

• RockBox Fitness

BoxFit

TITLE Boxing Club San Diego North Park

UFC GYM Mission Valley

Chula Vista Jiu Jitsu Club

Best Nail Salon

• Hello Birdie Nail & Lash Lab

Nails & Spa By Lauren

Happy Nails

Nail Studio San Carlos

Fashion Nails & Spa

Best Place

for Acupuncture

• Love & Light Acupuncture

Dcompress Downtown

Health and Wellness Alternatives

Modern Acupuncture

Zen Acupuncture & Herbal Medicine

Best Place to Get a Massage

• Karma Relaxation Spa

Spence Chiropractic Center

Massage Envy - Mission Valley

Dcompress Downtown

Envision Personalized Health

Best Place to Get Pierced

• Enigma Professional Piercing

Apogee Body Piercing

454 Tattoo and Body Piercing

Embellish PB

Lavish Tattoo Company

Best Place to Get Waxed

• Krista Skincare

The Pretty Kitty

Le Wax Boutique

LunchboxWax Hillcrest-San Diego

ra•di•ant studios

Best Tanning Salon

• Summer Sheen Spray Tanning

iTAN Sun Spray Spa - Mission Valley

ra•di•ant studios

Chuze Fitness

Hot Tropics Spray Tan

Best Tattoo Artist

• Cash Scott

Justin Cota

Pete Vaca

Sua Sulu’ape Angela

Best Tattoo Parlor

• Full Circle Tattoo

SD Tattoo

Avalon Tattoo II

Bay Ink Tattoo

454 Tattoo and Body Piercing

Big City Tattoo Inc.

Best Work Out Gym

• No Excuses PT

Leo’s Fitness Lab Personal Training

Orangetheory Fitness

RockBox Fitness

EōS Fitness

Best Yoga Studio

• Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga

CorePower Yoga

Yoga One

Modo Yoga

Food

Best Bakery

• Extraordinary Desserts

Bread and Cie Bakery/Cafe

Hans & Harry’s Bakery

85C Bakery Cafe - Balboa Mesa

Bear Buns Bakery

Best Barbecue

• Phil’s BBQ

Grand Ole BBQ Y Asado

Cali Comfort BBQ

Iron Pig Alehouse

Coop’s West Texas BBQ

Best Breakfast

• Hash House A Go Go

Breakfast Republic

Snooze an A.M. Eatery

Cocina 35, Sixth Avenue, San Diego

Don’s Country Kitchen

Best Brunch Spot

• Great Maple

Morning Glory

Royale

Don’s Country Kitchen

Madison

Best Burger

• Hodad’s

Rocky’s Crown Pub

Slater’s 50/50

Royale

Redwing Bar & Grill

Best Burrito

• Lolita’s Mexican Food

Lucha Libre Taco Shop

Sayulitas Mexican Food

Señor Grubby’s

Beerfish

Best Cajun Food

• Crab Hut

Louisiana Purchase

Bud’s Louisiana Cafe

Bud & Rob’s New Orleans Bistro

LouZiana Food

Best Casino Buffet

• Barona Resort & Casino

Viejas Casino & Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort

Pala Casino Spa & Resort

Valley View Casino & Hotel

Best Casino Restaurant

• Barona Resort & Casino

Viejas Casino & Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort

Harrah’s Resort Southern California

Pala Casino Spa & Resort

Best Chinese Restaurant

• Dumpling Inn & Shanghai Saloon

Hong Kong Restaurant

Minh Ky Restaurant

Panda Country Restaurant

La China Restaurant

Best Cupcakes

• Nothing Bundt Cakes

Babycakes San Diego

Sprinkles La Jolla

Yummy Cupcakes, Cakes and Truffles

PURE Cupcakes

Best Deli

• DZ Akins

Beach Hut Deli

Fatboy’s

Rubicon Deli

Brown Bag Deli

Best Dessert

• Extraordinary Desserts

Holy Paleta

Incredible Cheesecake Company

Snoice

JRDN Restaurant

Best Donut Shop

• Donut Bar

Nomad Donuts

Mary’s Donuts & Coffee

VG Donut & Bakery

Peterson’s Donut Corner

Best Family Restaurant

• Corvette Diner

Station Tavern

Family House of Pancakes

DZ Akins

Lido’s Italian Foods

Sayulitas Mexican Food

Best Farmers Market

• Hillcrest Farmers Market

Little Italy Mercato Farmers’ Market

Ocean Beach Farmers Market

Oceanside Sunset Market

North Park Farmers Market

Best Fast Food

• In-N-Out Burger

Chick-fil-A

Sayulitas Mexican Food

Taco Bell

Jack in the Box

Best Fish Tacos

•¡SALUD! Barrio Logan

Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Pacific Beach Fish Shop

Señor Grubby’s

Best Fish-N-Chips

• Shakespeare Pub

Beerfish

Harbor Fish Cafe

Chef John’s Fish & Chips

Kairoa Brewing Company

Best Food Truck

• Shawarma Guys

Tacos La Mezcla

Corazon de Torta

Sushi Uno

The Beaten Berry

Best Fried Chicken

• The Crack Shack - Little Italy

Crispy Fried Chicken

Louisiana Purchase

Cross Street Chicken and Beer

The Chicken Shop

Best Gelato Shop

• Gelato Vero Caffe

Pappalecco

Chocolat Hillcrest

GelatoLove (Gaia Gelato)

Bobboi Natural Gelato

Best Hot Dog

• Barrio Dogg

Daddy’s Hot Dogs

Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria

Dog Haus Biergarten Vista

Doggos gus

Best Ice Cream Shop

• Salt & Straw

Mariposa Ice Cream

Hammond’s Gourmet Ice Cream

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

Stella Jean’s Ice Cream

Best Indian Restaurant

• Royal India - Gaslamp

Taste of the Himalayas

Tandoori Hut

Himalayan Cuisine

Sundara

Best Italian Restaurant

• Buona Forchetta - South Park

Filippi’s Pizza Grotto

Mona Lisa Italian Foods

Di Mille’s Italian Restaurant

Spirito’s Italian Diner

Best Local Catering Company

• San Diego Taco Company

The Living Room

Grubby’s Poke & Fish Market

Miho Catering Co.

Giuseppe Restaurants & Fine Catering

Best Lunch Spot

• C-Level

Brown Bag Deli

Taste & Thirst

Giorgino’s

Grubby’s Poke & Fish Market

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

• Meze Greek Fusion

Aladdin Mediterranean Restaurant

Olympic Cafe

Troy’s Greek Restaurant

Sahara Taste of the Middle East

Best Mexican Restaurant

• ¡SALUD! Barrio Logan

Casa Guadalajara

Cotijas Cocina Mexicana

Señor Grubby’s

Sayulitas Mexican Food

Best New Restaurant (Since 7/18)

• Dough Nations

Morning Glory

Louisiana Purchase

Del’s Hideout

Tahona Bar

Best Organic Food Store

• Sprouts Farmers Market

Ocean Beach People’s Organic Food Market

Whole Foods Market

Lazy Acres

Jimbo’s...Naturally!

Best Philly Cheesesteak

• Gaglione Bros Famous Steaks & Subs

Giorgino’s

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Philly Frank’s Steaks

Calozzi’s Cheeesesteaks

Best Pizza

• Filippi’s Pizza Grotto

Bronx Pizza

Pizzeria Luigi

Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria

Dough Nations

Best Place for Late-Night Dining

• Rudford’s Restaurant

Brian’s 24

Saigon on 5th

Golden Dragon

Tacos Libertad

Best Poke

• Grubby’s Poke & Fish Market

Poki One N Half

Poké Chop

It’s Raw Poke Shop

Pokedon

Best Prime Rib

• Bully’s East Prime Bistro Sports Bar

The Butcher Shop

Born and Raised

Cafe La Maze

Koko Beach

Best Ramen

• Tajima Japanese Restaurant

Underbelly North Park

Menya Ultra

RakiRaki Ramen & Tsukemen

BESHOCK Ramen

Best Restaurant Staff

• ¡SALUD! Barrio Logan

The Mission North Park

Royale

Taste & Thirst

Señor Grubby’s

Best Romantic Restaurant

• Mister A’s

The Marine Room

Water Grill San Diego

Peohe’s

Et Voilà! French Bistro

Best San Diego Chef

• Chef Claudia Sandoval

Davin Waite

Richard Blais

Brian Malarkey

Kevin Templeton

Best San Diego Restaurant

• Born and Raised

Water Grill San Diego

Trust

Ironside Fish & Oyster

Cloak & Petal

Best Sandwich

• Board & Brew - Del Mar

Beach Hut Deli

Brown Bag Deli

Cheba Hut Toasted Subs

Grindhouse

Best Seafood Restaurant

• Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill

The Fish Market - San Diego

Ironside Fish & Oyster

Water Grill San Diego

Beerfish

Best Spanish Restaurant

• Cafe Sevilla of San Diego

Costa Brava

Tamarindo Latin Kitchen & Bar

Bar Bodega

Best Steakhouse

• Cowboy Star Restaurant & Butcher Shop

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Born and Raised

Lou & Mickey’s

Donovan’s Steak & Chop House

Best Sushi Restaurant

• Sushi Deli 1

Sushi Ota

Wrench and Rodent Seabasstropub

Harney Sushi

Sushi Lounge Encinitas

Best Tacos

• Tacos El Gordo

¡SALUD! Barrio Logan

City Tacos

Señor Grubby’s

Sayulitas Mexican Food

Best Thai Restaurant

• Lotus Thai Cuisine

Bahn Thai

Lanna Thai Cuisine

Soi 30th

BKK Thai Kitchen

Best Vegan or Vegetarian Food

• Kindred

Plumeria Vegetarian Restaurant

Cafe Gratitude San Diego

Sipz Vegetarian Fuzion Cafe

Donna Jean

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

• Shank & Bone

Saigon on Fifth

PHÓ Fifth Avenue

Pho Oceanside

Pho Hiep & Grill 2

Best Wings

• Dirty Birds

Taste & Thirst

Small Bar

Redwing Bar & Grill

Hillcrest Brewing Company

Best Yogurt Shop

• Yogurt Mill

Yogurtland

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

Yog-art Frozen Yogurt

Fiji Yogurt

Goods & Services

Best Accounting Firm

• Abbo Tax CPA

Weiss & Co

Always Accurate Tax Bookkeeping

San Diego Taxman

Bandemer Accountancy Corporation

Best Adult Gift Store

• Pleasures & Treasures

Hustler Hollywood

Adam & Eve

Romantix

Jolar Cinema

Best Antique Shop

• La Mesa Antique Mall, Palm Avenue

Klassik

Vignettes-Antiques & Collectibles

Karen’s Consignment Gallery

Maroufi Fine Rugs & Antiques

Best Auto Dealer

• John Hine Mazda

Mercedes-Benz of San Diego

Pacific Honda

Penske Ford La Mesa

Mossy Nissan Kearny Mesa

Best Auto Repair Shop

• El Cajon Transmissions

Prestige Autowash & Automotive

TJ Crossman’s Auto Repair Inc.

Dragonfly Automotive

San Carlos Auto Service

Best Bank

• California Bank & Trust

Chase Bank

Wells Fargo

Pacific Premier Bank

Comerica

Best Bike Shop

• Electric Bike Central

Adams Avenue Bicycles

North Park Bikes

Bernie’s Bike Shop

Cal Coast Bikes

Best Bookstore

• Verbatim Books

Mysterious Galaxy BookStore

Run for Cover Bookstore and Cafe

Book Catapult

Book Tree

Best Camera Store

• George’s Camera

Nelson Photo Supplies

Camera Exposure

Kurt’s Camera Repair Inc

Best Car Wash

• Washman San Diego

Body Beautiful Car Wash

Uptown Touchless Car Wash

Encinitas Car Wash

Kwik N’ Kleen Car Wash

Best Comic Book Store

• Comics-N-Stuff

Comickaze Comics Books and More II

Mysterious Galaxy BookStore

Southern California Comics

Super7

Best Eyewear

• Hillcrest Optical

Blenders Eyewear

North Park Optometry

Urban Optiks Optometry

Best Flower Shop

• Native Poppy

Wholesale Flowers and Supplies

Dave’s Flower Box

Allen’s Flowers & Plants

Ever Bloom Fresh Flowers

Best Furniture Store

• Jerome’s Furniture San Diego

Living Spaces

D3 Home

Mor Furniture for Less

Skylar’s Home & Patio Furniture

Best Garden Supply Store/Nursery

• Walter Andersen Nursery

North Park Nursery

City Farmers Nursery

Mission Hills Nursery

Green Gardens Nursery

Best Grocery Store

• Trader Joe’s

Sprouts Farmers Market

Lazy Acres

Ralphs

Jimbo’s...Naturally!

Best Hardware Store

• ACE Hardware - Hillcrest

OB Hardware

San Carlos True Value Hardware

Pacific Beach Ace Hardware

North Park Hardware

Best Hotel Swimming Pool

• The Lafayette Hotel

Harrah’s Resort Southern California

Sycuan Casino Resort

Pearl Hotel

Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa

Best Jewelry Store

• Leo Hamel Fine Jewelry

Irelia Fine Jewelry

Stuart Benjamin & Co.

San Diego Jewelers Exchange

Blumenthal & Co.

Best Law Firm

• King Aminpour Car Accident Lawyer

Batta Fulkerson Law Group

Stipp Law Firm, APC

Cole Casey

Todd Kobernick

Best Local Boutique Hotel

• The Lafayette Hotel

Pearl Hotel

Hotel del Coronado

Pendry San Diego

Hotel Palomar

Best Local Credit Union

• Mission Federal Credit Union

California Coast Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union

SDCCU Santee Branch

Point Loma Credit Union

Best Men’s Clothing Store

• Nordstrom Rack Mission Valley

Men’s Wearhouse

Macy’s

Saks Off 5th

Kohl’s

Best Motorcycle Shop

• San Diego Harley-Davidson

GP Motorcycles

Motoworld of El Cajon

Fun Bike Center

Best Outdoor Rental Shop (Kayak, Jet Ski, Boat)

• La Jolla Kayak

Mission Bay Sportcenter

PB Surf Shop

Seaforth Boat Rentals

Everyday California

Best Pawn Shop

•Cashco Pawn Shop San Diego

Leo Hamel Jewelry

PB Pawn & Jewelry

Hillcrest Pawn Brokers

Best Pet Store/Service

• Pet Palace

Pet Kingdom

Dog Beach Dog Wash

Kahoots Pet

My Urban Dog

Best Place to Buy a Gift

• Leo Hamel Fine Jewelry

Bazaar Del Mundo

Seaport Village

Run for Cover Bookstore and Cafe

Bras and Honey Boutique

Best Real Estate Office/Realtor

• AJ Alconcel

Berkshire Hathaway - Traci Beaulieu

Todd Armstrong

Bernadeth Huertas

Ascent Real Estate

Best Scooter Shop

• Vespa Motorsport

Electric Bike Central

Fun Bike Center

Main Street Scooters

Best Skate Shop

• Route 44 Skateboard Shop

Overload

Sin City Skates

Urbn Sk8

Retro Sports

Best Smoke/Vape Shop

• Vape & Smoke Universe

Stuff 2 Puff

La Mesa Smoke Shop

Smoke Zone

E Cig Creations - Vape Shop San Diego

Best Sunglasses Shop

• Blenders Eyewear

Sunglass Hut

Sunglass & Optical Warehouse

Urban Optiks

Best Surf Shop

• South Coast Surf Shop

PB Surf Shop

Real Surf Shop

Surf Ride Boardshop

Witt’s Carlsbad Pipelines

Best Thrift Store

• Goodwill Store & Donation Center

Amvets Thrift Store

Alliance for African Assistance

Deseret Industries Thrift Store

The Salvation Army Family Store

Best Tour Company

• Old Town Trolley Tours San Diego

San Diego Ghost Tours by Ghosts

Another Side Tours

Local Baja Tours

Pegasus Sidecar Tours

Best Veterinarian

• Kensington Veterinary Hospital

Mission Valley Pet Clinic

Pet Hospital of La Mesa

Bodhi Animal Hospital

Rose Canyon Animal Hospital

Best Vintage Clothing Store

• Buffalo Exchange

Leo Hamel Boutique & Consignment

Frock You Vintage Clothing

La Loupe Vintage

The Girl Can’t Help It

Best Women’s Clothing Store

• Leo Hamel Boutique & Consignment

Nordstrom Fashion Valley

Mimi & Red Boutique

Vocabulary Boutique

Bras and Honey Boutique

Music

Best CD/Record Store

• Lou’s Records

Vinyl Junkies Record Shack

M-Theory Music

Cow

Folk Arts Rare Records

Best Concert Venue

• Belly Up

The Observatory North Park

Music Box

Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

House of Blues San Diego

Best Dance Club

• Rich’s

Moonshine Beach

Sevilla Nightclub of San Diego

Spin Nightclub

FLUXX Nightclub

Best Jazz or Blues Club

• Panama 66

Prohibition Lounge

House of Blues San Diego

Dizzy’s

Hoffer’s Cigar Bar

Best Live Music Venue (All Ages)

• The Observatory North Park

Music Box

House of Blues San Diego

SOMA San Diego

The Irenic

Best Live Music Venue (Over 21)

• The Casbah

Belly Up

Music Box

The Shout! House

The Observatory North Park

Best Music School in San Diego

• School of Rock San Diego

Wagner’s School of Music

Young Lions Jazz Conservatory

San Diego School of Creative

Coronado School of the Arts

Best Open Mic Night

• Lestat’s

Queen Bee’s Art and Cultural Center

PB Cantina

Black Xpression

Winstons Beach Club

Best Place to See Local Bands

• The Casbah

Soda Bar

Winstons Beach Club

Til-Two Club

710 Beach Club

Best San Diego Band

• Euphoria Brass Band

40 Oz. To Freedom

Tribal Theory

The Naked I

Safety Orange

Best San Diego Music Event

• Adams Avenue Street Fair

Kaaboo

Gator by the Bay

CRSSD fest

SDCCU Festival North Park

San Diego Life

Best Beach

• Coronado Beach

La Jolla Shores Beach

Pacific Beach

Black’s Beach

Mission Beach

Best College or University

• San Diego State University

University of California San Diego

California State University San Marcos

Point Loma Nazarene University

Palomar College

Best Elected Official

• Todd Gloria

Zeb Navarro

Richard Bailey

Matt Hall

Chris Ward

Best Hiking

• Torrey Pines State Reserve

Cowles Mountain

Mission Trails Regional Park

Potato Chip Rock

Iron Mountain

Best Neighborhood

• North Park

Barrio Logan

Point Loma

Hillcrest

Normal Heights

Best Place to Go Camping

• Campland on the Bay

San Elijo State Beach

South Carlsbad State Beach Campground

La Jolla Indian Campground

Cuyamaca Rancho State Park

Best Public Park

• Balboa Park

Chicano Park

Waterfront Park

Kate Sessions Park

Embarcadero

Best Radio Program

• DSC

Not So Serious Radio

War of the Roses

Live from the Hive

Best Radio Station

• KPBS

91X

KSON

Channel 93.3

101.5

Best Sports Team

• San Diego Padres

San Diego Gulls

SDSU Aztec Football

SDSU basketball

San Diego Legion

Best Tourist Attraction

• San Diego Zoo

Balboa Park

SeaWorld San Diego

Lions Tigers & Bears

Seaport Village

Best TV Anchor

• Shally Zomorodi

Kimberly Hunt Smith

Raoul Martinez

Carlo Cechetto

Best TV Station

• KPBS Public Media

KUSI

NBC 7

KFMB-TV

KGTV Channel 10 (ABC)

Best TV Weathercaster

• Dagmar Midcap

Aloha Taylor

Shawn Styles

Megan Perry

Karlene Chavis