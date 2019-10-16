2019 Best of San Diego Readers Polls Results

Art & Culture
Best Annual Art Event
• Mission Federal Art Walk
North Park Festival of Arts
Art Around Adams
Art Alive
Wild in the Country at Lions Tigers
Best Annual Event (non-music)
• San Diego Comic-Con
San Diego Pride
San Diego County Fair
North Park Festival of the Arts
San Diego Bay Wine & Food Fest
Best Art Gallery
• La Bodega Gallery
Stefanie Bales Fine Art
Meyer Fine Art Inc.
Sparks Gallery
Thumbprint Gallery
Best Casino
• Viejas Casino & Resort
Sycuan Casino Resort
Barona Resort & Casino
Harrah’s Resort Southern California
Pala Casino Spa & Resort
Best Comedy Club
• National Comedy Theatre
The Comedy Store - La Jolla
The American Comedy Co.
Mad House Comedy Club
The Comedy Palace
Best Cultural Festival
• San Diego Pride
Chicano Park Day
La Vuelta Summer Festival
San Diego County Fair
Pacific Islander Festival
Best Dance Studio
• Culture Shock Dance Center
The Origin Hip Hop Performing Arts
Malashock Dance School
Dance For 2 - Dancing In San Diego
Champion Ballroom Academy
Best Film Festival
• San Diego Latino Film Festival
San Diego International
Film Festival
Oceanside International
Film Festival
San Diego Jewish Film Festival
San Diego Asian Film Festival
Best Live Theatre
• The Old Globe
San Diego Civic Theatre
La Jolla Playhouse
New Village Arts
Coronado Playhouse
Best Museum
• San Diego Natural History Museum
The San Diego Museum of Art
Fleet Science Center
San Diego Museum of Man
The New Children’s Museum
Best Theatre Production
• The Book of Mormon
Little Shop of Horrors
Mixtape
Tale of Despereaux
A Man of No Importance Coronado
Drink
Best Bar in San Diego County
• The Rabbit Hole
The Shout! House
Taste & Thirst
Inside Out
Señor Grubby’s
Best Bar to Play Pool
• The Silver Fox Lounge
McGregor’s Grill
The Manhattan
Sunshine Company Saloon
Good Guys Tavern
Best Beach Bar
• Wonderland Ocean Pub
Waterbar San Diego
Mavericks Beach Club
Sunshine Company Saloon
The Duck Dive
Best Bloody Mary
• Small Bar
Farmer’s Table
Taste & Thirst
Señor Grubby’s
Garage Kitchen & Bar
Best Cidery
• Bivouac Ciderworks
Julian Hard Cider
Newtopia Cyder
Serpentine Cider
Guthrie CiderWorks
Best Cigar Lounge
• Hoffer’s Cigar Bar
Gran Havana Cigar & Hookah Lounge
Churchill Cigar lounge
Cigar Cave, Fifth Avenue
Cigars and Coffee
Best Cocktail Lounge
• Polite Provisions
Park & Rec
Taste & Thirst
Martinis Above Fourth | Table + Stage
Ginger’s
Best Coffeehouse
• Dark Horse Coffee Roasters
Better Buzz Coffee Roasters
Caffe Calabria
S3 Coffee Bar
Grindhouse
Best Craft Beer Bar
• Hamilton’s Tavern
Machete Beer House
Waypoint Public
Taste & Thirst
Iron Pig Alehouse
Best Craft
Cocktail Bar
• Polite Provisions
Royale
Taste & Thirst
Park & Rec, Park Boulevard
Madison
Best Downtown / Gaslamp Bar
• The Shout! House
Barleymash
Taste & Thirst
Whiskey Girl
The Smoking Gun SD
Best East County Bar
• Grand Ole BBQ Flinn Springs
Good Guys Tavern
The Hills Local Pub
Pete’s Place
Eastbound Bar & Grill
Best Gentlemen’s Club
• Pacers
Cheetahs
Deja Vu
Pure Platinum Kearny Mesa
Les Girls
Best Happy Hour
• Royale
Fred’s Mexican Cafe
Taste & Thirst
Madison
Señor Grubby’s
Best Hookah Lounge
• Myst Lounge
Gran Havana Cigar & Hookah Lounge
3 Kings Hookah Lounge
Cafe Europe
Tabac
Best Irish Pub
• The Ould Sod
The Field Irish Pub
O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant
Hooleys Irish Pub
Patrick’s Gaslamp Pub
Best Jukebox at a Bar
• Live Wire
Royale
Machete Beer House
Taste & Thirst
Good Guys Tavern
Best Karaoke Bar
• The Lamplighter
Redwing Bar & Grill
Til-Two Club
Werewolf
The Merrow
Best LGBTQ Bar
• Urban MO’s Bar & Grill
Gossip Grill
Redwing Bar & Grill
Rich’s
Uptown Tavern
Best Local Craft Beer (specific beer)
•.394 Pale Ale
Modern Times Fruitland
Hop-Fu!
The Hatch @ Latchkey Brewing Hopsucker
Best Local Craft Distillery
• Cutwater Spirits
You & Yours Distilling Co.
Old Harbor Distilling Co.
619 Spirits North Park
Malahat Spirits
Best Margarita
• Baja Betty’s
Casa Guadalajara
Tamarindo
Señor Grubby’s
Fred’s Mexican Café
Best Martini
• Martinis above 4th
Turf Club
Taste & Thirst
Noble Experiment
Cowboy Star
Best Michelada
• Barrio Dogg
Salud
Señor Grubby’s
Tamarindo
The Smoking Gun
Best Neighborhood Bar
• Whistle Stop
Royale
Bluefoot Bar and Lounge
Taste & Thirst
Good Guys Tavern
Best New Bar (open since 7/2018)
• Fernside
Dough Nations
Louisiana Purchase
Sign of the Whale
Tahona Bar
Best New Brewery (Open since 7/2018)
• Juneshine
Original 40 Brewing Company
Kairoa Brewing Company
Latchkey Brewing Company
Gravity Heights
Best North County Bar
• Union Kitchen & Tap
Brigantine
Señor Grubby’s
The Regal Seagull
Churchill’s Pub & Grille
Best Outdoor/Rooftop Bar
• Altitude Sky Lounge
Kairoa Brewing Company
Park & Rec
10 Barrel Brewing
Redwing Bar & Grill
Best San Diego Brew Pub
• Blind Lady Ale House
North Park Beer Company
Hillcrest Brewing Company
Kairoa Brewing Company
Original 40 Brewing Company
Best San Diego Brewery
• AleSmith Brewing Company
Coronado Brewing Company | Brew Pub
Belching Beaver North Park
Latitude 33 Brewing Company
Latchkey Brewing Company
Best San Diego Dive Bar
• Waterfront Bar & Grill
Bar Pink
The Silver Fox Lounge
The High Dive
Good Guys Tavern
Best San Diego Winery
• Bernardo Winery
Orfila Vineyards and Winery
Carruth Cellars Wine Garden
Pali Wine Co.
Forgotten Barrel Winery
Best Smoothie/Juice Bar
• Senor Mangos
Everbowl
The Mad Beet
Northside Shack
Juice Kaboose
Best South Bay Bar
• Machete Beer House
The Manhattan
Bar Sin Nombre
Thr3e Punk Ales Brewing Co.
IB Public House
Best Sports Bar
• McGregor’s Grill
Bub’s At The Ballpark
True North Tavern
Barleymash
Señor Grubby’s Oceanside
Best Tequila Bar
• El Chingon
Cantina Mayahuel
Baja Betty’s
Señor Grubby’s
Puesto at the Headquarters
Best Uptown Bar
• Park & Rec
Uptown Tavern
Bluefoot Bar and Lounge
Madison
Louisiana Purchase
Best Wine Bar
• Splash Wine Lounge and Bistro
Vin de Syrah
The Rose Wine Bar
The Wine Lover
Fruitcraft
Fitness, Health & Beauty
Best Barber Shop
• Classic Cuts Barber Shop
Sound Cuts Del Mar
Dapper Jays Barber Shop & Hot Shaves
Mister Brown’s Barber Shop
Normal Heights Barbershop
Best Chiropractor
• Spence Chiropractic Center
Active Mobility Chiropractic
Chiropractique North Park
Andrus Chiropractic Group, Inc.
Chiropractic Healing Arts Center
Best Cosmetic Surgeon
• Dr. Diana Breister Ghosh
SDBotox
UC San Diego Health - Plastic Surgery, La Jolla
Dr. James Chao
Pousti Plastic Surgery: Tom Pousti
Best Day Spa
• The Lodge at Torrey Pines
Krista Skincare
White Rabbit Day Spa, Adams Avenue
Karma Spa, Massage in Carlsbad
Heights Rancho Penasquitos
Best Dentist
• Dentistry at The Promenade
Serra Mesa Dental
Dr. Guy L. Fox, DDS
Dr. Steven R. Olmos
Dr. Richard J. Ewing, DDS
Best Hair Salon
• The Electric Chair
The Lab A Salon
Boulevard Beauty Lounge
Joya Hair Design
Raven & Sage Collective
My Salon Suite of Santee
Best Laser Eye Center
• Dr. Nanduri’s Associated Eye Surgeons Medical Group
Dr. Richard Leung
Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute
Motwani Lasik Institute
Best Legal Marijuana Dispensary
• Urban Leaf Dispensary
Golden State Greens
SDRC
Torrey Holistics
Mankind Dispensary
Best MMA or Boxing Gym
• RockBox Fitness
BoxFit
TITLE Boxing Club San Diego North Park
UFC GYM Mission Valley
Chula Vista Jiu Jitsu Club
Best Nail Salon
• Hello Birdie Nail & Lash Lab
Nails & Spa By Lauren
Happy Nails
Nail Studio San Carlos
Fashion Nails & Spa
Best Place
for Acupuncture
• Love & Light Acupuncture
Dcompress Downtown
Health and Wellness Alternatives
Modern Acupuncture
Zen Acupuncture & Herbal Medicine
Best Place to Get a Massage
• Karma Relaxation Spa
Spence Chiropractic Center
Massage Envy - Mission Valley
Dcompress Downtown
Envision Personalized Health
Best Place to Get Pierced
• Enigma Professional Piercing
Apogee Body Piercing
454 Tattoo and Body Piercing
Embellish PB
Lavish Tattoo Company
Best Place to Get Waxed
• Krista Skincare
The Pretty Kitty
Le Wax Boutique
LunchboxWax Hillcrest-San Diego
ra•di•ant studios
Best Tanning Salon
• Summer Sheen Spray Tanning
iTAN Sun Spray Spa - Mission Valley
ra•di•ant studios
Chuze Fitness
Hot Tropics Spray Tan
Best Tattoo Artist
• Cash Scott
Justin Cota
Pete Vaca
Sua Sulu’ape Angela
Best Tattoo Parlor
• Full Circle Tattoo
SD Tattoo
Avalon Tattoo II
Bay Ink Tattoo
454 Tattoo and Body Piercing
Big City Tattoo Inc.
Best Work Out Gym
• No Excuses PT
Leo’s Fitness Lab Personal Training
Orangetheory Fitness
RockBox Fitness
EōS Fitness
Best Yoga Studio
• Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga
CorePower Yoga
Yoga One
Modo Yoga
Food
Best Bakery
• Extraordinary Desserts
Bread and Cie Bakery/Cafe
Hans & Harry’s Bakery
85C Bakery Cafe - Balboa Mesa
Bear Buns Bakery
Best Barbecue
• Phil’s BBQ
Grand Ole BBQ Y Asado
Cali Comfort BBQ
Iron Pig Alehouse
Coop’s West Texas BBQ
Best Breakfast
• Hash House A Go Go
Breakfast Republic
Snooze an A.M. Eatery
Cocina 35, Sixth Avenue, San Diego
Don’s Country Kitchen
Best Brunch Spot
• Great Maple
Morning Glory
Royale
Don’s Country Kitchen
Madison
Best Burger
• Hodad’s
Rocky’s Crown Pub
Slater’s 50/50
Royale
Redwing Bar & Grill
Best Burrito
• Lolita’s Mexican Food
Lucha Libre Taco Shop
Sayulitas Mexican Food
Señor Grubby’s
Beerfish
Best Cajun Food
• Crab Hut
Louisiana Purchase
Bud’s Louisiana Cafe
Bud & Rob’s New Orleans Bistro
LouZiana Food
Best Casino Buffet
• Barona Resort & Casino
Viejas Casino & Resort
Sycuan Casino Resort
Pala Casino Spa & Resort
Valley View Casino & Hotel
Best Casino Restaurant
• Barona Resort & Casino
Viejas Casino & Resort
Sycuan Casino Resort
Harrah’s Resort Southern California
Pala Casino Spa & Resort
Best Chinese Restaurant
• Dumpling Inn & Shanghai Saloon
Hong Kong Restaurant
Minh Ky Restaurant
Panda Country Restaurant
La China Restaurant
Best Cupcakes
• Nothing Bundt Cakes
Babycakes San Diego
Sprinkles La Jolla
Yummy Cupcakes, Cakes and Truffles
PURE Cupcakes
Best Deli
• DZ Akins
Beach Hut Deli
Fatboy’s
Rubicon Deli
Brown Bag Deli
Best Dessert
• Extraordinary Desserts
Holy Paleta
Incredible Cheesecake Company
Snoice
JRDN Restaurant
Best Donut Shop
• Donut Bar
Nomad Donuts
Mary’s Donuts & Coffee
VG Donut & Bakery
Peterson’s Donut Corner
Best Family Restaurant
• Corvette Diner
Station Tavern
Family House of Pancakes
DZ Akins
Lido’s Italian Foods
Sayulitas Mexican Food
Best Farmers Market
• Hillcrest Farmers Market
Little Italy Mercato Farmers’ Market
Ocean Beach Farmers Market
Oceanside Sunset Market
North Park Farmers Market
Best Fast Food
• In-N-Out Burger
Chick-fil-A
Sayulitas Mexican Food
Taco Bell
Jack in the Box
Best Fish Tacos
•¡SALUD! Barrio Logan
Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill
Rubio’s Coastal Grill
Pacific Beach Fish Shop
Señor Grubby’s
Best Fish-N-Chips
• Shakespeare Pub
Beerfish
Harbor Fish Cafe
Chef John’s Fish & Chips
Kairoa Brewing Company
Best Food Truck
• Shawarma Guys
Tacos La Mezcla
Corazon de Torta
Sushi Uno
The Beaten Berry
Best Fried Chicken
• The Crack Shack - Little Italy
Crispy Fried Chicken
Louisiana Purchase
Cross Street Chicken and Beer
The Chicken Shop
Best Gelato Shop
• Gelato Vero Caffe
Pappalecco
Chocolat Hillcrest
GelatoLove (Gaia Gelato)
Bobboi Natural Gelato
Best Hot Dog
• Barrio Dogg
Daddy’s Hot Dogs
Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria
Dog Haus Biergarten Vista
Doggos gus
Best Ice Cream Shop
• Salt & Straw
Mariposa Ice Cream
Hammond’s Gourmet Ice Cream
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
Stella Jean’s Ice Cream
Best Indian Restaurant
• Royal India - Gaslamp
Taste of the Himalayas
Tandoori Hut
Himalayan Cuisine
Sundara
Best Italian Restaurant
• Buona Forchetta - South Park
Filippi’s Pizza Grotto
Mona Lisa Italian Foods
Di Mille’s Italian Restaurant
Spirito’s Italian Diner
Best Local Catering Company
• San Diego Taco Company
The Living Room
Grubby’s Poke & Fish Market
Miho Catering Co.
Giuseppe Restaurants & Fine Catering
Best Lunch Spot
• C-Level
Brown Bag Deli
Taste & Thirst
Giorgino’s
Grubby’s Poke & Fish Market
Best Mediterranean Restaurant
• Meze Greek Fusion
Aladdin Mediterranean Restaurant
Olympic Cafe
Troy’s Greek Restaurant
Sahara Taste of the Middle East
Best Mexican Restaurant
• ¡SALUD! Barrio Logan
Casa Guadalajara
Cotijas Cocina Mexicana
Señor Grubby’s
Sayulitas Mexican Food
Best New Restaurant (Since 7/18)
• Dough Nations
Morning Glory
Louisiana Purchase
Del’s Hideout
Tahona Bar
Best Organic Food Store
• Sprouts Farmers Market
Ocean Beach People’s Organic Food Market
Whole Foods Market
Lazy Acres
Jimbo’s...Naturally!
Best Philly Cheesesteak
• Gaglione Bros Famous Steaks & Subs
Giorgino’s
Jersey Mike’s Subs
Philly Frank’s Steaks
Calozzi’s Cheeesesteaks
Best Pizza
• Filippi’s Pizza Grotto
Bronx Pizza
Pizzeria Luigi
Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria
Dough Nations
Best Place for Late-Night Dining
• Rudford’s Restaurant
Brian’s 24
Saigon on 5th
Golden Dragon
Tacos Libertad
Best Poke
• Grubby’s Poke & Fish Market
Poki One N Half
Poké Chop
It’s Raw Poke Shop
Pokedon
Best Prime Rib
• Bully’s East Prime Bistro Sports Bar
The Butcher Shop
Born and Raised
Cafe La Maze
Koko Beach
Best Ramen
• Tajima Japanese Restaurant
Underbelly North Park
Menya Ultra
RakiRaki Ramen & Tsukemen
BESHOCK Ramen
Best Restaurant Staff
• ¡SALUD! Barrio Logan
The Mission North Park
Royale
Taste & Thirst
Señor Grubby’s
Best Romantic Restaurant
• Mister A’s
The Marine Room
Water Grill San Diego
Peohe’s
Et Voilà! French Bistro
Best San Diego Chef
• Chef Claudia Sandoval
Davin Waite
Richard Blais
Brian Malarkey
Kevin Templeton
Best San Diego Restaurant
• Born and Raised
Water Grill San Diego
Trust
Ironside Fish & Oyster
Cloak & Petal
Best Sandwich
• Board & Brew - Del Mar
Beach Hut Deli
Brown Bag Deli
Cheba Hut Toasted Subs
Grindhouse
Best Seafood Restaurant
• Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill
The Fish Market - San Diego
Ironside Fish & Oyster
Water Grill San Diego
Beerfish
Best Spanish Restaurant
• Cafe Sevilla of San Diego
Costa Brava
Tamarindo Latin Kitchen & Bar
Bar Bodega
Best Steakhouse
• Cowboy Star Restaurant & Butcher Shop
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Born and Raised
Lou & Mickey’s
Donovan’s Steak & Chop House
Best Sushi Restaurant
• Sushi Deli 1
Sushi Ota
Wrench and Rodent Seabasstropub
Harney Sushi
Sushi Lounge Encinitas
Best Tacos
• Tacos El Gordo
¡SALUD! Barrio Logan
City Tacos
Señor Grubby’s
Sayulitas Mexican Food
Best Thai Restaurant
• Lotus Thai Cuisine
Bahn Thai
Lanna Thai Cuisine
Soi 30th
BKK Thai Kitchen
Best Vegan or Vegetarian Food
• Kindred
Plumeria Vegetarian Restaurant
Cafe Gratitude San Diego
Sipz Vegetarian Fuzion Cafe
Donna Jean
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
• Shank & Bone
Saigon on Fifth
PHÓ Fifth Avenue
Pho Oceanside
Pho Hiep & Grill 2
Best Wings
• Dirty Birds
Taste & Thirst
Small Bar
Redwing Bar & Grill
Hillcrest Brewing Company
Best Yogurt Shop
• Yogurt Mill
Yogurtland
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
Yog-art Frozen Yogurt
Fiji Yogurt
Goods & Services
Best Accounting Firm
• Abbo Tax CPA
Weiss & Co
Always Accurate Tax Bookkeeping
San Diego Taxman
Bandemer Accountancy Corporation
Best Adult Gift Store
• Pleasures & Treasures
Hustler Hollywood
Adam & Eve
Romantix
Jolar Cinema
Best Antique Shop
• La Mesa Antique Mall, Palm Avenue
Klassik
Vignettes-Antiques & Collectibles
Karen’s Consignment Gallery
Maroufi Fine Rugs & Antiques
Best Auto Dealer
• John Hine Mazda
Mercedes-Benz of San Diego
Pacific Honda
Penske Ford La Mesa
Mossy Nissan Kearny Mesa
Best Auto Repair Shop
• El Cajon Transmissions
Prestige Autowash & Automotive
TJ Crossman’s Auto Repair Inc.
Dragonfly Automotive
San Carlos Auto Service
Best Bank
• California Bank & Trust
Chase Bank
Wells Fargo
Pacific Premier Bank
Comerica
Best Bike Shop
• Electric Bike Central
Adams Avenue Bicycles
North Park Bikes
Bernie’s Bike Shop
Cal Coast Bikes
Best Bookstore
• Verbatim Books
Mysterious Galaxy BookStore
Run for Cover Bookstore and Cafe
Book Catapult
Book Tree
Best Camera Store
• George’s Camera
Nelson Photo Supplies
Camera Exposure
Kurt’s Camera Repair Inc
Best Car Wash
• Washman San Diego
Body Beautiful Car Wash
Uptown Touchless Car Wash
Encinitas Car Wash
Kwik N’ Kleen Car Wash
Best Comic Book Store
• Comics-N-Stuff
Comickaze Comics Books and More II
Mysterious Galaxy BookStore
Southern California Comics
Super7
Best Eyewear
• Hillcrest Optical
Blenders Eyewear
North Park Optometry
Urban Optiks Optometry
Best Flower Shop
• Native Poppy
Wholesale Flowers and Supplies
Dave’s Flower Box
Allen’s Flowers & Plants
Ever Bloom Fresh Flowers
Best Furniture Store
• Jerome’s Furniture San Diego
Living Spaces
D3 Home
Mor Furniture for Less
Skylar’s Home & Patio Furniture
Best Garden Supply Store/Nursery
• Walter Andersen Nursery
North Park Nursery
City Farmers Nursery
Mission Hills Nursery
Green Gardens Nursery
Best Grocery Store
• Trader Joe’s
Sprouts Farmers Market
Lazy Acres
Ralphs
Jimbo’s...Naturally!
Best Hardware Store
• ACE Hardware - Hillcrest
OB Hardware
San Carlos True Value Hardware
Pacific Beach Ace Hardware
North Park Hardware
Best Hotel Swimming Pool
• The Lafayette Hotel
Harrah’s Resort Southern California
Sycuan Casino Resort
Pearl Hotel
Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa
Best Jewelry Store
• Leo Hamel Fine Jewelry
Irelia Fine Jewelry
Stuart Benjamin & Co.
San Diego Jewelers Exchange
Blumenthal & Co.
Best Law Firm
• King Aminpour Car Accident Lawyer
Batta Fulkerson Law Group
Stipp Law Firm, APC
Cole Casey
Todd Kobernick
Best Local Boutique Hotel
• The Lafayette Hotel
Pearl Hotel
Hotel del Coronado
Pendry San Diego
Hotel Palomar
Best Local Credit Union
• Mission Federal Credit Union
California Coast Credit Union
Navy Federal Credit Union
SDCCU Santee Branch
Point Loma Credit Union
Best Men’s Clothing Store
• Nordstrom Rack Mission Valley
Men’s Wearhouse
Macy’s
Saks Off 5th
Kohl’s
Best Motorcycle Shop
• San Diego Harley-Davidson
GP Motorcycles
Motoworld of El Cajon
Fun Bike Center
Best Outdoor Rental Shop (Kayak, Jet Ski, Boat)
• La Jolla Kayak
Mission Bay Sportcenter
PB Surf Shop
Seaforth Boat Rentals
Everyday California
Best Pawn Shop
•Cashco Pawn Shop San Diego
Leo Hamel Jewelry
PB Pawn & Jewelry
Hillcrest Pawn Brokers
Best Pet Store/Service
• Pet Palace
Pet Kingdom
Dog Beach Dog Wash
Kahoots Pet
My Urban Dog
Best Place to Buy a Gift
• Leo Hamel Fine Jewelry
Bazaar Del Mundo
Seaport Village
Run for Cover Bookstore and Cafe
Bras and Honey Boutique
Best Real Estate Office/Realtor
• AJ Alconcel
Berkshire Hathaway - Traci Beaulieu
Todd Armstrong
Bernadeth Huertas
Ascent Real Estate
Best Scooter Shop
• Vespa Motorsport
Electric Bike Central
Fun Bike Center
Main Street Scooters
Best Skate Shop
• Route 44 Skateboard Shop
Overload
Sin City Skates
Urbn Sk8
Retro Sports
Best Smoke/Vape Shop
• Vape & Smoke Universe
Stuff 2 Puff
La Mesa Smoke Shop
Smoke Zone
E Cig Creations - Vape Shop San Diego
Best Sunglasses Shop
• Blenders Eyewear
Sunglass Hut
Sunglass & Optical Warehouse
Urban Optiks
Best Surf Shop
• South Coast Surf Shop
PB Surf Shop
Real Surf Shop
Surf Ride Boardshop
Witt’s Carlsbad Pipelines
Best Thrift Store
• Goodwill Store & Donation Center
Amvets Thrift Store
Alliance for African Assistance
Deseret Industries Thrift Store
The Salvation Army Family Store
Best Tour Company
• Old Town Trolley Tours San Diego
San Diego Ghost Tours by Ghosts
Another Side Tours
Local Baja Tours
Pegasus Sidecar Tours
Best Veterinarian
• Kensington Veterinary Hospital
Mission Valley Pet Clinic
Pet Hospital of La Mesa
Bodhi Animal Hospital
Rose Canyon Animal Hospital
Best Vintage Clothing Store
• Buffalo Exchange
Leo Hamel Boutique & Consignment
Frock You Vintage Clothing
La Loupe Vintage
The Girl Can’t Help It
Best Women’s Clothing Store
• Leo Hamel Boutique & Consignment
Nordstrom Fashion Valley
Mimi & Red Boutique
Vocabulary Boutique
Bras and Honey Boutique
Music
Best CD/Record Store
• Lou’s Records
Vinyl Junkies Record Shack
M-Theory Music
Cow
Folk Arts Rare Records
Best Concert Venue
• Belly Up
The Observatory North Park
Music Box
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
House of Blues San Diego
Best Dance Club
• Rich’s
Moonshine Beach
Sevilla Nightclub of San Diego
Spin Nightclub
FLUXX Nightclub
Best Jazz or Blues Club
• Panama 66
Prohibition Lounge
House of Blues San Diego
Dizzy’s
Hoffer’s Cigar Bar
Best Live Music Venue (All Ages)
• The Observatory North Park
Music Box
House of Blues San Diego
SOMA San Diego
The Irenic
Best Live Music Venue (Over 21)
• The Casbah
Belly Up
Music Box
The Shout! House
The Observatory North Park
Best Music School in San Diego
• School of Rock San Diego
Wagner’s School of Music
Young Lions Jazz Conservatory
San Diego School of Creative
Coronado School of the Arts
Best Open Mic Night
• Lestat’s
Queen Bee’s Art and Cultural Center
PB Cantina
Black Xpression
Winstons Beach Club
Best Place to See Local Bands
• The Casbah
Soda Bar
Winstons Beach Club
Til-Two Club
710 Beach Club
Best San Diego Band
• Euphoria Brass Band
40 Oz. To Freedom
Tribal Theory
The Naked I
Safety Orange
Best San Diego Music Event
• Adams Avenue Street Fair
Kaaboo
Gator by the Bay
CRSSD fest
SDCCU Festival North Park
San Diego Life
Best Beach
• Coronado Beach
La Jolla Shores Beach
Pacific Beach
Black’s Beach
Mission Beach
Best College or University
• San Diego State University
University of California San Diego
California State University San Marcos
Point Loma Nazarene University
Palomar College
Best Elected Official
• Todd Gloria
Zeb Navarro
Richard Bailey
Matt Hall
Chris Ward
Best Hiking
• Torrey Pines State Reserve
Cowles Mountain
Mission Trails Regional Park
Potato Chip Rock
Iron Mountain
Best Neighborhood
• North Park
Barrio Logan
Point Loma
Hillcrest
Normal Heights
Best Place to Go Camping
• Campland on the Bay
San Elijo State Beach
South Carlsbad State Beach Campground
La Jolla Indian Campground
Cuyamaca Rancho State Park
Best Public Park
• Balboa Park
Chicano Park
Waterfront Park
Kate Sessions Park
Embarcadero
Best Radio Program
• DSC
Not So Serious Radio
War of the Roses
Live from the Hive
Best Radio Station
• KPBS
91X
KSON
Channel 93.3
101.5
Best Sports Team
• San Diego Padres
San Diego Gulls
SDSU Aztec Football
SDSU basketball
San Diego Legion
Best Tourist Attraction
• San Diego Zoo
Balboa Park
SeaWorld San Diego
Lions Tigers & Bears
Seaport Village
Best TV Anchor
• Shally Zomorodi
Kimberly Hunt Smith
Raoul Martinez
Carlo Cechetto
Best TV Station
• KPBS Public Media
KUSI
NBC 7
KFMB-TV
KGTV Channel 10 (ABC)
Best TV Weathercaster
• Dagmar Midcap
Aloha Taylor
Shawn Styles
Megan Perry
Karlene Chavis