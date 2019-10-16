Best Adult Gift Store

Submitted photo Pleasures & Treasures

With its friendly customer service, North Park’s Pleasures & Treasures (2525 University Avenue, pandtstore.com) makes its customers feel like they belong to a community. Its shelves are stocked with products fit for the experienced or those who want something to spice up their relationship.

“I feel like it’s a community because we get people who come back,” said Jessika Ramirez, sales associate. “We give them that comfortability of knowing they’re not the only ones exploring this side of things, so then we become friends with our customers.”

It’s impossible to write about adult stores in San Diego without mentioning Hustler Hollywood in the Gaslamp Quarter (929 Sixth Avenue, hustlerhollywood.com). The website and store are organized so it’s easy for guests to find exactly what they’re looking for. Hustler Hollywood has something for everyone, so make sure to browse through its adult toy inventory.

With its ironic name, Adam & Eve in Hillcrest (415 University Avenue, sandiego.adamevestores.com) keeps it simple with its high-quality products. It continues to inspire men, women and couples to push their boundaries in the bedroom after nearly 40 years and it’s not planning on slowing down.

Hillcrest’s Romantix (1407 University Avenue, romantix.com) is a premier adult toy retailer that is recognized nationwide. Its products are selected for people of all genders, ages and sexual orientation. Make sure to visit its blog to see what’s new, along with tips and tricks.

Jolar Cinema in Mid-City (6321 University Avenue, loveboutiquevegas.com) rounds out the list. It has locations across the country, and boasts a Halloween sale that offers up to 80% off selected items. Like the others, there is something on its shelves for everyone.