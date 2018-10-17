× Expand Photo courtesy of Urbn Leaf Urbn Leaf

HOT

There aren’t a lot of legal dispensaries in San Diego at the moment, but a handful of them are more popular than others. The following trendy businesses ended up in our hot category due to their variety of products and popularity with consumers.

March and Ash (2835 Camino del Rio S. #100) looks more like a trendy North Park restaurant rather than a cannabis retailer. It has flooring with geometric designs, an elaborate cashier’s counter and eye-catching product displays. Customers are able to pick up and examine products on their own time without budtender assistance. March and Ash carries most of the major lines as well as clones, a feature I haven’t seen much at other stores. Hell, the new store had a grand opening in September that featured an appearance from Tommy Chong.

Urbn Leaf (1028 Buenos Ave.) is a popular recreational dispensary located in Bay Park. Its central location, sleek modern look and dozens of choices for flower, oils, dabs, salves and more, make it a consistently popular destination. Urbn has several upcoming philanthropic promotions so customers can toke for a good cause. This month, sales from limited edition Urbn Leaf Pink products will benefit Shades of Pink Foundation, a California breast cancer nonprofit.

Mankind Cooperative (7128 Miramar Road #10) is located in the industrial area of Miramar in a small shopping center. Like March and Ash, it allows customers to touch and pick up products without budtenders watching their every move. Shopping is made even easier because Mankind takes credit cards. Most dispensaries are forced to be cash only because banks won’t take them on. Mankind works around this thanks to a blockchain payment system called MTrac.

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Healing Center San Diego The Healing Center San Diego

COOL

Recreational cannabis businesses only recently became legal in California, but there’s been medicinal dispensaries operating in the city long before. The “cool” dispensaries below have been on the scene for a while, but aren’t as well known to recreational users.

The Healing Center San Diego (3703 Camino del Rio S. #215-A) is located in a quiet Mission Valley office complex. Its acronym is THCSD so it’s hard to forget a name like that. It opened as delivery and medicinal, but got a storefront and now serves recreational customers as well. THCSD is small but has a fair amount of items including co-owner Ray Taylor’s flower brand “Bad Grandpa.” It takes cards like Mankind and those down to wake-and-bake should visit their morning happy hours on Monday and Wednesday for a 20 percent discount.

Outliers Collective (OutCo, 8157 Wing Ave.) is medicinal-only, but still doing some cool things in and outside of their dispensary. OutCo is a cultivator and manufacturer and helped create former NFL running back Ricky Williams’ cannabis line and has their own brand name cannabis items. OutCo is highly involved in local politics as well, hosting fundraisers benefiting pro-cannabis candidates and PACs. The company even has an employee on staff who provides politicians tours of its facilities.

Southwest Patient Group (658 E. San Ysidro Blvd.) is located less than a mile away from the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro. Its founder, Alex Scherer, created the store with consumer education in mind. He also founded the United Medical Marijuana Coalition, a cannabis trade association that was hands-on in helping develop local regulations. Southwest carries a decent variety of products like flowers, cartridges, edibles, and even clones and seeds. There are often educational workshops at the San Ysidro facility, offering tips on cannabis cultivation, the plant’s health benefits and more.