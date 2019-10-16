Best Burger

× Expand Submitted photo Hodad's.

All the hype for Hodad’s (5010 Newport Avenue and 945 Broadway, hodadies.com) in Petco Park, El Cajon, Ocean Beach and Downtown, can be easily justified with just one bite into its juicy double cheeseburger. One of San Diego’s most celebrated burger joints, Hodad’s offers king size curly fries and brings in celebrity fans.

Enjoy a glass of wine or a tall beer with a blue jay burger, which is a bacon cheeseburger with blues cheese and grilled onions.

A 46-year overnight sensation, all starting with a small shack on the sand in Ocean Beach. Now the restaurant serves up burgers at four different locations in OB, Downtown SD, Petco and Sycuan. Try one of their many burgers, onion rings, or thick shakes—or try all three!

Serving burgers for over 40 years, Rocky’s Crown Pub (3786 Ingraham Street, rockyburgers.com), in Pacific Beach, is a staple burger joint in the Crown Point area. A simple menu that does the job: burgers, fries and beer. Mastering the perfect meal to satisfy even the most demanding burger fix.

Moving on to Liberty Station’s Slater’s 50/50 (110 Knoll Road, slaters5050.com) has a new menu that includes starters, loaded flatbreads, “sexy” salads, killer pastas and sandwiches complemented by milkshakes. Of course, don’t forget to try some of its famous burgers.

Royale (4204 Voltaire Street, royalesd.com) in Ocean Beach, has a pleasing aesthetic look that makes customers feel comfortable. Its wide menu and burgers complemented by cocktails, give the place a distinctive look.

Last on the list is North Park’s Redwing Bar & Grill (4012 30th street, redwingbar.com), who has been named Best Dive Bar in North Park. Its food menu is complemented by pool, darts, buzz time trivia, karaoke seven nights a week, and a full outdoor smoking patio. Even without its popular burgers, it is a fun place to spend some time.