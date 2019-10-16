Best Coffeehouse

× Expand Submitted photo Dark Horse Coffee Roasters.

A small, modern-style coffee shop, Dark Horse Coffee Roasters, (various locations, darkhorsecoffeeroasters.com) serves a mellow atmosphere with strong coffee in dark, quirky interiors. An eclectic homage to punk music, wait for a cup of coffee and rock out to a handpicked punk playlist.

Offering cold brews, espresso drinks, and vegan donuts, there is something for craving. Dark Horse has locations in four neighborhoods in Normal Heights, North Park, Golden Hill and La Mesa where customers can satisfy that coffee fix. Its “green bean sourcing team” partners with communities and villages around the world to bring in the highest quality of beans. Try one of its signature espressos, such as the Champ or the Cold Brew on Nitro with a splash of the homemade vanilla bean syrup.

Dark Horse Coffee Roasters keeps costumers coming back with its passion for coffee that is directly sourced with farmers. A traditional way of getting some of the best coffee the earth can offer.

Runner up is the ever-bustling Better Buzz Coffee House (various locations, betterbuzzcoffee.com). With countless specialty drinks and tasty bites, this local chain has various locations across San Diego for the perfect cup on-the-go or a trendy spot to get work done. Its Best Drink Ever really is the best drink ever!

North Park’s Caffe Calabria (3933 30th Street, caffecalabria.com) is a great spot to celebrate a special occasion. It can accommodate guests in multiple places for a casual setting for a social gathering or a formal dinner experience. Its coffee is roasted on the premises and guests can also enjoy something from their food menu while sipping on a cup of Joe.

S3 Coffee Bar in Grantville (6171 Mission Gorge Road, Suite 102, s3coffeebar.com) has a distinct look with its colorful tones. With its coffee art, the creative drinks and food items are sure to satisfy customers who are looking for something new.

Sunny Vista’s Grindhouse (260 1/3 Third Avenue, grindhouse3rd.com) is a daily coffee shop and eatery that also offers beer. Its fun atmosphere and tasty coffee are worth making the trip.