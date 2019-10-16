Best Concert Venue

× Expand Anna Omelchenko Large group of people enjoying concert Vintage style photo of a crowd, happy people enjoying rock concert, raised up hands and clapping of pleasure, active night life concept

Solana Beach’s Belly Up (143 S. Cedros Avenue, bellyup.com) hosts some of the best and up-and-coming artists as well as established musicians in genres like alternative rock, indie rock, reggae, Latin and hip-hop. Lady Gaga, Foo Fighters and the Rolling Stones are among those who have rocked the Belly Up.

Fans can get lost reminiscing about their favorite bands and shows with Belly Up’s fun atmosphere that includes art and albums on the walls. The bright stage that sits in the center of the venue, make for a very up-close and personal experience between the fans and the artists performing.

In addition, Belly Up has happy hour shows from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays to warm up fans for their favorite artists. Live music hits the stage nearly every night, and it offers bar food and alcohol, as well as soft drinks. Parking is free but it fills up quickly.

Moving into Little Italy, The Music Box (1337 India Street, musicboxsd.com) is a premier Downtown concert venue that includes nationally celebrated artists as well as local and up-and-coming ones. Its tri-level setting offers spacious floor plans that produces quality sound and houses over 700 patrons. In addition, food is served and it provides preshow catering.

Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay (2241 Shelter Island Drive, humphreysconcerts.com) in Point Loma is a 1,400-seat outdoor theater located on the San Diego Bay that has been presenting a variety of attractions from genres like rock, jazz, blues, folk and comedy. Fans can also choose to watch a concert while having dinner in Humphrey’s Restaurant, making for a relaxing, entertaining evening.

House of Blues San Diego (1055 Fifth Avenue, houseofblues.com/sandiego) Downtown celebrates the diversity of world culture by promoting the some of the best the music community has to offer. Fans can join the House of Blues and enjoy its live entertainment and its food and drink. From Mexican music to rock, House of Blues hosts events for everybody, and for those music aficionados, it has events like Gospel Brunch and Soulful Brunch to keep their bellies full while listening to their favorite tunes.

The Observatory North Park (2891 University Avenue, observatorysd.com) was recently revamped to become San Diego’s newest concert and nightlife venue. The theater accommodates 1,100 people and can be scaled down to a seated configuration of 550 comfortable seats. Full-service bars are available in the lobby, and the venue also accommodates all ages and crowds Sunday to Wednesday nights.