Best Cultural Festival

An energy full of color and dance, San Diego Pride (Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street, sdpride.org) brings a party to celebrate and foster pride, equality and respect for the LGBTQ+ community. It’s a celebration full of festivities ranging from parades to speakers and musical acts. The Pride Parade fills the streets with pride flags and glitter as 250,000 supporters cheers.

The celebration continued with 2019 Pride Festival offering vendors, local artists and psychics. The festival’s biggest showcase was its musical acts as Melissa Etheridge and King Princess headlined. Other featured acts played a variety of music ranging from hip hop and R&B to Latina musicians.

The festival hosts roughly 40,000 people who will be supporting the San Diego Pride’s community and its equality. Anyone with an open heart and an open mind is welcome to be part of the party.

The 49th Chicano Park Day (Logan Avenue and Cesar E. Chavez Parkway, Downtown, chicano-park.com) celebration offers the opportunity to experience traditional music and dance, including one of the largest groups of Aztec Indigenous dancers, coordinated by Danza Azteca Calpulli Mexihca, Ballet Folklorico groups and numerous live bands. Chicano Park has received international recognition as a major public art site for its commanding mural paintings of past and present struggles of Mexican and Chicano history.

San Diego’s festival schedule wouldn’t be complete with La Vuelta Summer Festival in Barrio Logan (Logan Avenue, Evans Street, and Sampson Street, loganavenyeconsortium.com). It features vendors and exhibits, food courts and trucks, craft beer, live entertainment and a classic car show.

Del Mar’s San Diego County Fair (2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, sdfair.com) invites guests to channel their courage to experience the whirlwind of carnival rides. It’s exciting to enjoy the immersive and creative educational exhibits while going on adventures and creating new memories with friends and family.

The Pacific Islander Festival in Mission Bay (1600 Vacation Road, heleloa.com/pifa-san-diego-2019) is a free event that brings the cultures of indigenous people of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia together. The event features food and vendors, and is hosted by the Pacific Islander Festival Association.