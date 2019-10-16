Best Legal Marijuana Dispensary

× Expand Submitted photo Urbn Leaf.

San Diego’s cannabis industry has been rolling full steam ahead since recreational legalization took effect in California on January 1, 2018. Urbn Leaf (urbnleaf.com) was one of the city’s first licensed recreational dispensaries, helping to set the standard for how the new wave of dispensaries is supposed to look and conduct business.

Then and now, canna-curious customers and seasoned users alike flock to its modern, sleek bud rooms to speak to its knowledgeable budtenders—many of whom are considered the best in the biz. The dispensary is known for special bells and whistles: a branded bus called the CannaCruiser that takes customers from other neighborhoods in San Diego, like Ocean Beach, to the dispensary; daily deals for residents of San Diego County and Tijuana as well as medical patients and a 5% cash back rewards program for frequent customers.

The San Diego-born mini-chain now has three locations: San Ysidro and Bay Park in San Diego and Seaside, which is in Monterey County. In addition to the normal dispensary rules—bring cash, no smoking on-premises, tip the budtender, etc.—make sure a phone with a good camera is on hand. In addition to being one of San Diego’s best and highest quality dispensaries, it’s also one of the most Instagrammable.

Point Loma is home to Golden State Greens (3452 Hancock Street, goldenstategreens.com), a former medical dispensary gone full recreational once prohibition was lifted. It’s a small, intimate space with enthusiastic budtenders and good products. Impressively, though its physical footprint is smaller than other area dispensaries, what products Golden State Greens has to offer its customers is a who’s who of the highest quality and most trustworthy brand names—like Lowell Herb Co., AbsoluteXtracts, Jetty Extracts, Canndescent and more—in California’s legal market.

For one-stop shopping and a fast in-and-out experience, San Diego Recreational Cannabis (1299 Camino Del Rio South, Mission Valley, sandiegorecreationalcannabis.com) is the move. Aside from being centrally located in Mission Valley, they also have one of the largest selections of cannabis products out of any dispensary in the area and the budtenders are reasonably knowledgeable on all of it—no small feat for such a large spectrum. Another bonus is the sheer number of budtenders working at any given time—that with a smartly designed line system keeps people moving in and out in quick fashion.

Favored by medical patients because of their special patient programming, Sorrento Valley’s Torrey Holistics (10671 Roselle Street, Suite 100, Sorrento Valley, torreyholistics.com) is one of the OG dispensaries in San Diego that went from medical to full recreational. The dispensary is committed to community programming: Cannabis 101 classes are regularly offered to canna-curious would-be customers and private appointments can be scheduled with their in-house PhD, Dr. Beth, to discuss any conditions that may need alleviating. Torrey Holistics is also known for its community work outside of the bud room. The dispensary has partnered with the Veteran News Network, Feeding San Diego, the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation and many more nonprofits and socially conscious organizations.

Located in Miramar, which means it’s easily accessible for both people in the city of San Diego as well as North County, Mankind Dispensary (7128 Miramar Road, Miramar, mankindcannabis.com) is particularly favored for its proprietary delivery program. Free from many of the fees other delivery services offer, Mankind’s has just a $50 minimum and no extra fees on top of it. The dispensary also offers 10% off for customers who buy online ahead of time and pick up in-store—a win-win considering long lines many dispensaries experience at peak times.