The Besties have honored The Old Globe (1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, theoldglobe.org) as the Best Live Theater in San Diego County. On December 2, the Old Globe will mark 82 years of presenting live theater in Balboa Park, but longevity is only part of its legacy.

A year-round producer, the Globe annually presents 15 shows in its three venues: the main theater, which is named for donors Donald and Darlene Shiley; the intimate Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre; and the outdoor Lowell Davies Stage. Barry Edelstein is the Globe’s artistic director.

This year has been a particularly stellar one for the theater. Its 2019 productions have included the gripping new play “Life After,” which Edelstein directed; memorable productions of “As You Like It” and “Romeo and Juliet” during the Globe’s Summer Shakespeare Festival; and the world-premiere of Cameron Crowe’s thrilling “Almost Famous” stage-musical based on his own film.

Like The Old Globe, La Jolla Playhouse (2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla, lajollaplayhouse.org) enjoys a national reputation. Producing exclusively new work, its offerings in 2019 so far have included the musical “Diana,” which is Broadway bound, and the audacious John Leguizamo collaboration “Kiss My Aztec!” The Playhouse is also staging its biannual WOW (Without Walls) Festival this month at Liberty Station.

New Village Arts Theatre (2787 State Street, Carlsbad, donovansteakhouse.com) recently launched its 19th season in North County with two impressive productions; Herbert Siguenza’s solo show “A Weekend With Pablo Picasso” and Lynn Nottage’s “Intimate Apparel.” Earlier this year, crowds flocked to NVA’s wacky take on “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Coronado Playhouse (1835 Strand Way, Coronado, coronadoplayhouse.com) has been around for 73 seasons and is unafraid to take risks with its fare, and that’s admirable. Recent productions include the bracing and unsettling musical “Dogfight” and a staging of one of Shakespeare’s lesser produced and most quixotic plays, “The Winter’s Tale.”