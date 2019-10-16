× Expand Submitted photo AleSmith Brewing Company.

It’s no surprise that AleSmith San Diego Pale Ale .394 (9990 Alesmith Court, Miramar, alesmith.com) clinched the win for Best Local Beer category this year. Just open the fridge of any Padres fan across the county to find these iconic brown and orange cans chilled and ready for the next game.

A collaboration with Mr. Padre himself five years ago, AleSmith staff met with Tony Gwynn and his family at their home to discuss the flavor profile of their brew. Gwynn requested a beer that was “light with a kick” and, after feedback from a few test batches, this award-winning brew was born. It boasts a golden ale full of flavor and aroma, with only slight bittering and a softened malty sweetness on the back end. The name came from the Gwynn’s career-high batting average that he achieved in 1994.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of .394 is donated by AleSmith to the Tony and Alicia Gwynn Foundation. This charitable organization is committed to promoting the health, social educational, vocational and character development of youth and their families.

Modern Times Fruitlands (moderntimesbeer.com), a sour gose with a seasonally rotating fruit addition, ranked as a favorite by readers this year. This is an easy-drinking brew. With the traditional saltiness of a Leipzig gose, the sweet subtlety of fruit balances the tart acidity level creating a quite refreshing beverage.

It’s not difficult to see why North Park Hop-Fu! (northparkbeerco.com) rounds out the top Local Beer for 2019. The single-most award-winning homebrew has called North Park home for three years now (not counting the preceding decade that owner Kelsey McNair brewed it out of his garage in the same neighborhood. With the archetypal profile of a classic West Coast IPA, this hop-heavy beer screams San Diego with bright citrus and mild sweetness.