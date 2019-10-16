× Expand Submitted photo School of Rock.

School of Rock (2850 Womble Road, Suite 104, Liberty Station, schoolofrock.com) isn’t just a classic Richard Linklater film starring Jack Black. In fact, it’s San Diego’s best music school. Beating out competitors such as Wagner’s School of Music, Young Lions Jazz Conservatory, San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts and Coronado School of the Arts, the San Diego School of Rock campus mixes one-on-one lessons with group band sessions to give its students the training needed to master their instruments—and experience what it’s like to be in a rock ‘n’ roll band.

From novice to advanced, youngster to high school grad, this campus has something for instrumentalists at each stage of their musical journeys. Located in Liberty Station, the school offers six different programs, led by experienced musicians, and can teach its students instruments such as guitar, bass, drums and keyboard/piano or even just to master their voices.

Programs vary in difficulty and skills taught. And some students even go so far as to perform for live audiences, with higher-level students touring and auditioning for record labels, all thanks to the School of Rock. At the end of the day it all goes back to a key concept—how to play, and how to do it well. For more information, visit locations.schoolofrock.com/sandiego.

There’s a reason Wagner’s School of Music (8060 La Mesa Boulevard, La Mesa, wagnersmusic.com) labels itself “where kids grow up making music.” Wagner’s takes a different approach than School of Rock, but still a noteworthy one. In its years training thousands of students on piano specifically, a goal at Wagner’s has been to foster a sense of community in its students, who range from infants to teens. Students learn from experienced professionals, while also experiencing the benefits of working with likeminded, aspiring musicians. And the school’s reputation precedes it, with some of its alumni having gone on to work in various professional music settings. For more information, visit wagnersmusic.com.

At Young Lions Jazz Conservatory (younglionsjazzconservatory.org), the focus is just that: jazz. One of the most uniquely American genres of music, jazz is alive and well at Young Lions. Targeted at middle- and high-school musicians, Young Lions caters to both instrumentalists and vocalists, with esteemed educator-musicians teaching small ensembles everything from performance to the actual history and theory of jazz. Auditioning is a strong skill with which to be familiar, too, and students will be faced with opportunities to travel and perform as well as to listen to presentations from esteemed jazz musicians. For more information, visit younglionsjazzconservatory.org.

Middle- and high-school students, grades six through 12, can audition for this public magnet school, the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts (2425 Dusk Drive, San Diego, sandiegounified.org). SDSCPA prepares its students for postsecondary experiences in the arts and academics, which programs offered in creative writing, dance, theatre visual and media arts and, of course, music—along with the basic academics all developing brains need. For more information on SDSCPA and its music program, visit sandiegounified.org/schools/school-creative-and-performing-arts.

Coronado School of the Arts (650 D Avenue, Coronado, cosasandiego.com) is another option for students grades nine through 12. This one a part of the Coronado Unified School District and requiring a competitive application/audition process, CoSA is a public school arts conservatory—also an official career and technical education program—that boasts what it bills as six choice conservatories. Of those, one is instrumental music, a conservatory that allows all sorts of wind, percussion, brass, jazz and string musicians to further their skills, with the classical and jazz genres as emphases. Instructors delve into the skills necessary to students’ musical development, and students go on to use the skills learned in a performance setting. For more information, visit cosasandiego.com.