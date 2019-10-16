Best New Brewery

× Expand Submitted photo Juneshine.

A fresh, new alcohol that makes anyone feel good about drinking. Juneshine in North Park (3052 El Cajon Boulevard, juneshine.com) pours an organic, gluten-free jun kombucha in a boho coastal tasting room. Jun kombucha is uniquely brewed with honey and green tea, creating a smooth taste with similar health benefits of regular kombucha. Each of its various flavors is filled with the goodness of organic ingredients, antioxidants, vitamins and, of course, probiotics.

Its team of adventurers, artists and creatives who share the same passion continue to create their favorite product. They produced a smooth and delicate kombucha after having tried many test batches.

Taste their variety in the world’s first hard kombucha bar located in North Park or visit their Juneshine Ranch to get a deeper look into how they create this magical alcoholic beverage.

Located in the heart of North Park, Original 40 Brewing Company (3177 University Ave, original40brewing) has a uniquely vintage design with a modern touch giving a comforting and light atmosphere. It’s so comforting that regulars must be careful as it can easily can make this brewery feel like a second home. Their venture explores the world of in-house brewed beer paired with an elaborate food menu.

University Heights’ Kairoa Brewing Company (4601 Park Boulevard, kairoa.com) keeps customers coming back with its beer with roots to New Zealand. With over 10 years of brewing experience, it aims to meld the flavors of the homeland and the San Diego beer culture.

Latchkey Brewing Company in Mission Hills (1795, Hancock Street, latchkeybrew.com) focuses on bringing customers San Diego’s local favorite hopped-up ales while also focusing on nuanced classics that are for easy drinkers on hot days. Its quality and consistency are the essence of their work’s product.

Sorrento Valley’s Gravity Heights (9920 Pacific Heights Boulevard, gravityheights.com) is a place for everyone. It aims to pair good beer with tasty food and exceptional customer service. It brings its customers a full-service restaurant and event space that is as diverse as it is good.