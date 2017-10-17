Best of: Anime at The Ken and... goths?

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon La Jolla Cove

Portland is overrated. Austin is in Texas (‘nuff said). Seattle seems dreary, and don’t get me started on Chicago winters. And while I’m not a native, I’ve been here for nine years. Despite the homeless crisis and outrageous housing issues, there’s no place I’d rather be.

1.) Swimming in La Jolla Cove (1100 Coast Blvd., La Jolla): I don’t mind braving the stink to swim in a place that’s less crowded than the Y.M.C.A., doesn’t cost a cent and is freakin’ gorgeous.

2.) Day drinking at ChuckAlek Biergarten (3139 University Ave., Suite B, North Park): Any place where I can breastfeed my kid while crushing a pint without side-eye from other patrons is good by me. chuckalek.com

3.) The view from the Coronado Bridge: For someone as afraid of heights as I am, this is an odd pick. But that picturesque view of the bay and skyline is worth an acrophobia flare-up.

4.) Taking twisties on State Route 94: City motorcycle riding is for chumps. When I want to take my Triumph Bonneville out for a spin, heading east toward Campo is pretty close to perfection.

5.) The Ota B at Sushi Ota (4529 Mission Bay Drive, Pacific Beach): Sandwiched between a 7-11 and a Planned Parenthood is the best damn sushi shop in San Diego. There aren’t many things that draw me to PB, but this combination sushi platter is one of them. sushiota.com

6.) El Cajon Oktoberfest (1017 S. Mollison Ave., El Cajon): Some people think La Mesa Oktoberfest is superior. They’re wrong. I bust out my dirndl every year for lagers and an Oom-pah band flown in from Germany. germanclubsandiego.org

7.) Sunday mornings at Heartwork Coffee Shop (3993 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills): My friends and I have an unspoken ritual every Sunday—meet at Heartwork for coffee and snacks. Beats church, right? heartworkcoffeebar.com

8.) The Waffle Spot (1333 Hotel Circle South, Mission Valley): Of my pregnancy cravings, waffles topped them all. Long live Sir Waffelot and his loyal knights Sir Up and Sir Robin of Flapjack. wafflespotsandiego.com

9.) Anime movies at The Ken Cinema (4061 Adams Ave., Kensington): Every few years, I relish the chance to cosplay my favorite Studio Ghibli characters such as Princess Mononoke and Totoro without the Comic-Con crowds. landmarktheatres.com/san-diego/ken-cinema

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Mariposa ice cream

10.) Mariposa ice cream (3450 Adams Ave., Normal Heights): The tiny marshmallow they put in the bottom of waffle cones to prevent that sticky drip shows you how much they care. mariposaicecream.com

11.) Beach yoga: It’s peak crunchy, but I love getting my namaste on near the ocean. Nowadays, I need all the zen I can get.

12.) Club Sabbat at The Merrow (1271 University Ave., Hillcrest): I only went to “Bat Day” at Disneyland once, so I’m a part-time goth at best. With its sad but dance-worthy soundtracks, Club Sabbat is my favorite outlet for my dark side. clubsabbat.net

13.) Curry fries and IPAs at Panama 66 (1450 El Prado, Balboa Park): Even though some spoilsports ruined eating on the grass, I still enjoy tasty beverages near some pretty rad art. panama66.blogspot.com

14.) Anvil & Stave at AleSmith Brewing Company (9990 AleSmith Court, Miramar): In my humble opinion, “secret” speakeasy-inspired bars are passé, but I do love a flight of barrel-blended beers, followed by an Uber home. alesmith.com

15.) Getting tattooed by Jasmine Wright (Downtown): I hate getting tattooed, yet I keep doing it. It’s because I like hanging out with strong, talented women like Jasmine. Getting to keep her art on me forever is a nice bonus. jasminewrightisyourfriend.com