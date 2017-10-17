Best of: Beer, beer, beer and... cheeseteaks?

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dyer Palm Springs Liquor

In 2009, I was in the Navy, living in Texas and had my choice of duty stations. I was just getting into craft beer so, naturally, there was only one place I wanted to be: San Diego. Eight years and a few belt notches later, I’m still here. And one thing that hasn’t changed in that time? Local beer still gives me life.

1.) Baja beers at Machete Beer House (2325 Highland Ave., National City): My favorite taproom, there’s always beer on tap you can’t find anywhere else, as well as a friendly bar staff and an interesting, diverse clientele. machetebeerhouse.com

2.) Tacos El “G” National City (1940 Highland Ave., National City): This close-but-not-quite clone of the better-known Tacos El Gordo is just as good, less crowded and a short walk north from Machete.

3.) Liquid lunches at Toronado (4026 30th St., North Park): Toronado is a mainstay in the San Diego beer scene, but it can get uncomfortably crowded during peak hours. Still, the beer and food is just as good during the day, and the crowds much more manageable. toronadosd.com

4.) O’Brien’s Pub on Sundays (4646 Convoy St., Kearny Mesa): This pioneering pub has been pouring craft beer for more than 20 years, and there’s always some of the best brews around on tap. Just get there early if the U.S. Soccer team is playing. obrienspub.net

5.) New beers at Bine & Vine (3334 Adams Ave., Normal Heights): Bine & Vine doesn’t have the largest selection of beer, but what is on the shelves represents a large variety of the best of what’s out there. bineandvine.com

6.) The “beer museum” at Palm Springs Liquor (4301 Palm Ave., La Mesa): Not literally a museum, but this little liquor store is packed to the gills with a vast array of beer, including many bottles that have been collecting dust for months—or years.

7.) Rubbing elbows at Guild Fest Brewer Takeover (Broadway Pier, Downtown): Each year, the San Diego Brewers Guild kicks of San Diego Beer Week with this festival. I’m no fan of beer festivals, but the Friday night “Brewers Takeover” is probably the best of the year. sdbeer.com

8.) Third Avenue in Chula Vista: La Bella’s Pizza, Third Avenue Ale House, Chula Vista Brewing and the recently-opened Three Punk Ales have transformed downtown Chula Vista into a legitimate craft beer destination.

9.) Craft beer at SDSU: The Eureka! restaurant at San Diego State (5140 College Ave.) brought an extensive tap list to the Bud and PBR-soaked College Area. Being able to have beers from Societe, Burgeon and Modern Times just steps away from the student union makes for a unique experience in the middle of this active campus. eurekarestaurantgroup.com

10.) Craft by Brewery Igniter (3052 El Cajon Blvd., North Park): Three breweries—San Diego Brewing, Pariah and Eppig—all under one roof. Bonus: Folk Arts Records is right next door. hgfenton.com/breweryigniter

11.) Cheesesteaks at Monkey Paw (805 16th St., East Village): Although recently sold to Coronado Brewing, little has changed at Monkey Paw, save for a fresh coat of paint. Still the best place to get a beer and cheesesteak in town. monkeypawbrewing.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Liberty Public Market Liberty Public Market

12.) Liberty Public Market (2820 Historic Decatur Road, Point Loma): You can order a beer at Bottlecraft and carry it throughout the market, which helps, because the food selection here can be overwhelming. libertypublicmarket.com

13.) Post-soccer beers at Pizza Port OB (1956 Bacon St., Ocean Beach): If your kids play soccer at Robb Athletic Field, it’s nice having a beer after a long afternoon. pizzaport.com/locations/ocean-beach

14.) Newport Pizza and Ale House (5050 Newport Ave., Ocean Beach): When Pizza Port is too crowded, I usually walk to Newport Pizza, a few blocks away. There’s always good beer and a great view from the patio. obpizza.com

15.) “SD Beer Friends” on Facebook: This FB group boasts almost 7,500 members and represents the best and worst of everything beer in San Diego. Once I sift through the trolls and snapshots of #basicbeers, there is interesting content. facebook.com/groups/sdbeerfriends