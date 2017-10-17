Best of: Chicano comedies and... zoo animals?

× Expand Photo by Jim Cox The Old Globe

San Diego theater is at the forefront of the city’s arts landscape. Two producers (the Old Globe and the La Jolla Playhouse) regularly send shows to Broadway, but there are also gifted, region-centric companies. Make no mistake: the local theater experience rocks, and here are 15 good reasons.

1.) Diversionary Theatre (4545 Park Blvd., University Heights): In giving voice to LGBTQ playwrights and telling stories for all people, Diversionary’s productions are consistently provocative and thought provoking. diversionary.org

2.) InnerMission Productions (4545 Park Blvd., University Heights): In the tiny blackbox space upstairs from Diversionary, this company headed by Carla Nell and Kym Pappas specializes in daring works whose impact is just as profound and unfolds in such intimate confines. innermissionproductions.org

3.) Intrepid Theatre Company (Horton Grand Theatre, 444 Fourth Ave., Downtown): Having begun as a Shakespeare company, Intrepid has staged everything from the crowd-pleasing Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story this year to the sublime The Quality of Life in 2015. intrepidtheatre.org

4.) ion Theatre (3704 Sixth Ave., Hillcrest): Immersion is the operative word for the audience experience at ion’s BLKBOX space in Hillcrest, where the unexpected can be expected and the drama is always razor-sharp. iontheatre.com

5.) Moxie Theatre (6663 El Cajon Blvd., Rolando): Moxie is aptly named. It’s a courageous and determined theater company whose consistently engrossing productions champion female playwrights and emphasize intelligent and diverse depictions of women. moxietheatre.com

6.) Theater under the stars at Moonlight Amphitheatre (1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista). The summer season at Moonlight is a multisensory trip: the stars above, the aroma of picnic dinners brought to the outdoor amphitheater, and reliably high-quality musical productions. moonlightstage.com

7.) Herbert Siguenza in anything. The co-founder of the Chicano comedy troupe Culture Clash is a producer in residence at the San Diego Repertory Theatre. Lately though, he’s stolen shows as an actor with his impeccable timing and physicality, too.

8.) Pre-show lounging at ion Theatre: ion’s Sixth Avenue-facing lounge is, like the theater itself, small, but the cozy seating and ambient music playing and an affordable bar make it ultra-cool before a show or at intermission. iontheatre.com

9.) Jim Mooney setting the mood. A talented guitarist and banjo player, Mooney’s accompaniment has added depth and emotion to productions at venues like Lamb’s Players Theatre and Intrepid’s Horton Grand space.

10.) Being awestruck by Sean Fanning’s scenic designs. This imaginative set designer’s creations are the first thing you see when a show starts, and all over town they’ve elicited oohs and aahs. seanfanningdesigns.com

11.) Admiring the artwork in the San Diego Repertory lobby (79 Horton Plaza, Downtown). Area artists’ paintings or photography or multimedia works on display are thoughtful enhancements to the SD Rep experience. sdrep.org

12.) Theme cocktails at New Village Arts on opening nights (2787 State St., Carlsbad): It’s always a hoot to see what special libations get created here to fit the theme of the show on stage. newvillagearts.org

13.) Kicking it on the Cygnet patio (4040 Twiggs St., Old Town): Heat lamps, cocktails, people watching... What else could I ask for before a show? cygnettheatre.com

14.) Sandy Campbell in anything: Whether in comedic or dramatic roles, this versatile actress and singer is a delight (Beau Jest at Lamb’s Players and Awake at New Village Arts are recent examples).

15.) Calls of the wild behind the Old Globe’s Festival Stage (1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park): The close proximity of the San Diego Zoo to the Old Globe Theatre complex is never more evident than during the outdoor Summer Shakespeare Festival when the zoo’s nocturnal critters can sometimes be heard along with the actors. theoldglobe.org