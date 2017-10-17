Best of: Comic-covered walls and... finger puppets?

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey The Lion’s Share

I like to consider myself someone with original taste but, honestly, I’m just too easily amused. I’ve lived in San Diego for only two years, so I still consider myself a tourist at heart, which means I still find joy in nearly every little thing about this city. Don’t judge me.

1.) San Diego Asian Film Festival (various venues): One of the most moving moments I’ve experienced was watching over 50 people stand up to applaud Konrad Aderer for his documentary about Japanese incarceration camps during WWII. I was clapping with them. sdaff.org

2.) View of Downtown San Diego and the marina from the top of Talbot St. Hill (3501 Talbot St., Point Loma): I make that drive home every day after school and, if I’m lucky, I catch the view right at sunset so the water and the city is entirely gold.

3.) Watching the fishing boats and sailboats from the benches of Point Loma Nazarene University’s soccer field (3900 Lomaland Drive, Point Loma): It’s one of my favorite spots to study on campus, but I rarely get any work done since I sort of get preoccupied by all the pretty boats.

4.) Painted electric boxes throughout Point Loma (Catalina Blvd., Point Loma): From biker silhouettes to pods of whales, San Diego has some of the most aesthetically pleasing electric boxes I’ve ever seen.

5.) Oldies games at The Tipsy Crow (770 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp): Not only does this bar have a killer Orange Crush cocktail, but it encourages guests to embrace their inner child with Connect Four, Jenga and Pac-Man. thetipsycrow.com

6.) Street performers at Balboa Park (1549 El Prado, Balboa Park): I have a special place in my heart for the man painted gold and who will recite Shakespeare for a quarter.

7.) The wall paintings at The Lion’s Share (629 Kettner Blvd., Gaslamp): This eclectic restaurant and bar has a warm and homey atmosphere, but I doubt any home has a bad-ass portrait of a lion dressed in a colonial suit with a David Bowie lightning bolt on his face. lionssharesd.com

8.) Superhero finger puppets in Old Town (4010 Twiggs St., Old Town): The back of the Old Town market is about as miscellaneous as it gets. It’s likely the only place wool finger puppets of Batman, Spiderman, Ironman and Shrek can be found. oldtownmarketsandiego.com

9.) The couples who take cheesy pictures at the “Embracing Peace” statue by the USS Midway (55 Tuna Lane, Downtown): Modeled after the iconic WWII photograph, this statue does manage to bring out the cheesiness in just about every couple. My personal favorites are the elderly couples who go up to mimic the classic kissing picture.

10.) The roaming peacock at the San Diego Zoo (2920 Zoo Drive, Balboa Park): I have no idea what his name is but I, along with all semi-regulars at the zoo, have adopted this flightless and often elusive bird as a sort-of pet. zoo.sandiegozoo.org

× Expand Photo by Brad Matthews The Nutcracker

11.) The Nutcracker at San Diego Civic Theater (1100 Third Ave., Downtown): A night out to see the California Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker is really the only time I can wear a red velvet dress in Southern California and not have it look totally weird. californiaballet.org

12.) Splash zones at SeaWorld (500 Sea World Drive, Point Loma): It’s pretty amazing watching a dolphin do five backflips in the air, but even more precious to see a child’s cry of betrayal as he’s attacked by water. seaworld.com

13.) The Marine families walking through the arches of the yellow MCRD buildings (1600 Henderson Ave., Point Loma): I will never forget the moment I saw my husband graduate from boot camp. I was so proud. We laughed, we cried, he mistook me for a small child… good times. mccsmcrd.com/basemap

14.) Blasting The Beatles while driving along Coast Highway: Staring out my window at the Lagoons glistening in the sunlight, it really does invoke feelings that maybe all the world really does need is love.

15.) The walls covered in old comics at Modern Times Beer (3725 Greenwood St., Point Loma): Oddly enough, I don’t actually like beer. I only go there for the coffee, but that doesn’t stop me from geeking out over Archie, Garfield, Blondie and Beetle Bailey. moderntimesbeer.com