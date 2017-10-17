Best of: Cricket tostadas and... UFO cults?

× Expand Photo by James Vernette Shawarma fries

Back in the ‘70s, locals would often see sports cars with bumper stickers on them stating, “There is no life east of I-5.” Today, that might be amended to 805 or, if feeling generous, to Interstate 15, but there are plenty of cool things west of I-5 and even in the heart of East County.

1.) Julian Cemetery (Farmer Road and A St., Julian): The best view of this mountain town is reserved for dead people high atop a hill overlooking the whole area. The postcard view goes great with some local cider. juliancemetery.org

2.) Barrett Junction (1020 Barrett Lake Road, Dulzura): Driving Highway 94 to this backcountry quonset hut restaurant is a fun day trip. Get the frog legs, BBQ ribs or fried fish, as well as a tacky souvenir. barrettjunctioncafe.com

3.) Shawarma fries at Sahara Express (2654 Jamacha Road, El Cajon): This Middle Eastern restaurant in Rancho San Diego has the perfect lunch rush dish: French fries covered with beef shawarma with tahini sauce on the side.

4.) Cricket tostada at Galaxy Taco (2259 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla): The Avocado Tostada with lime and chile crickets at Galaxy Taco is still one of the best things I’ve ever eaten. galaxytaco.com

5. ) Spicy ceviche at Pisco (2401 Truxtun Road, Point Loma): The Mixto Ceviche at Pisco in Liberty Station is the perfect meal for global warming: cold yet spicy seafood soup that is wonderfully bracing. piscorotisserie.com

6.) Re-Animated Records (8320 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa): This indie record shop is small but it has a great selection: almost every album, video, cassette and music book I’ve ever wanted to listen to, watch or read. facebook.com/reanimatedrex

7.) Playing backgammon at Hoffer’s (8282 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa): Located a block from Re-Animated Records, Hoffer’s has a stellar beer and wine selection and cigars on the back patio. Many top local musicians come here to play Backgammon on their off nights. cigarlamesaca.com

× Expand Photo by James Vernette Unarius Academy of Science

8.) Unarius Academy of Science (145 S. Magnolia, El Cajon): The nicest UFO cult you’ll ever meet. Visiting their El Cajon headquarters is like hanging out with your grandmother (if your grandmother believed 33 spaceships were going to land one on top of each other in Jamul). unarius.org

9.) Holes 8 and 12 at Morley Field Frisbee Golf Course (3090 Pershing Drive, Balboa Park): These two holes are great places to watch the world go by and meet stoners who might smoke you out. morleyfield.com

10.) The Smokeshow cocktail at Banzai Bar & Grill (3048 Midway, Midway): The single best cocktail in San Diego is a smoky blend of mezcal, blackberries and pineapple juice. It’s fruity with a pleasantly burnt aftertaste. banzaibar.com

11.) Ground beef tacos at Nati’s (1852 Bacon St., Ocean Beach): These hard shell ground beef tacos hit a spot in the stomach that other, more authentic Mexican dishes can’t. Bonus: There are unlimited chips and carrots. natisrestaurant.com

12.) Minus tides at La Jolla Cove (1100 Coast Blvd., La Jolla): One of winter’s highlights is when the tides go out really far and it’s possible to really explore the nooks and crannies of this rocky shoreline. Don’t step on the anemones.

13.) The Black (5017 Newport Ave., Ocean Beach): This pioneering headshop is still the place where college freshmen buy their bongs or a poster of Bob Marley smoking a spliff. theblackoceanbeach.com

14.) Lunch special at Himalayan Cuisine (7918 El Cajon Blvd., La Mesa): The lunch special at La Mesa’s best (read: only) Himalayan restaurant is a steal: $8.95 gets you two tasty entrees, soup, rice and daal. And there will be leftovers. himalayancuisineone.com

15.) Jetpack America Mission Beach (1010 Santa Clara Place, Mission Bay): Jetpacks still aren’t the preferred form of transport, but this Mission Bay facility allows people a glance into the future by riding around the ocean powered by huge jets of water. jetpackamerica.com